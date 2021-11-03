Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Voyager (OTCQX:VYGVF) is continually misunderstood by investors and analysts, creating an opportunity. In my previous article, I talked about how many were conflating growth in Voyager’s stock to growth in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or other similar, simplistic indicators. Voyager’s growth and revenue volatility seem to continually confound people, leading many to unfairly discount the company against its fundamentals. I hope to reframe many of these misconceptions by closely examining Voyager’s business and pointing out some of the key indicators that investors should be looking at for evaluating the company.

Despite appearances in the stock, Voyager’s growth story has remained largely unchanged. Voyager is headed towards 1 million funded accounts several months ahead of projections and has continued to demonstrate that it is ahead of its competitors. Robinhood is probably the most apt comparison as another publicly traded broker with significant crypto business. Comparing Robinhood's crypto business with Voyager's businesses, in FQ1 Voyager’s revenue surpassed Robinhood’s (HOOD) Crypto revenue, which was a significant symbolic milestone, cementing Voyager’s status as the premier publicly traded crypto broker. (60+ M for Voyager vs 51 M for Robinhood). As crypto prices are again hitting all-time highs, Voyager appears to be an enticing opportunity at a great price.

Thesis

Voyager, in my view, is being unfairly discounted due to revenue volatility and a fundamental misunderstanding of Voyager’s growth story and trajectory. Crypto revenue is somewhat seasonal in nature, and a perceived revenue decline is being mischaracterized as Voyager’s user base and staking revenue have continued to grow. Bearish investors may be in for a surprise when Voyager reports another $100m+ in revenue in the quarter ending December and ends the year with well over 1 million funded accounts. There appears to be substantial upside especially with increasing strength being seen in cryptocurrency markets.

The Fundamentals

To facilitate the analysis of Voyager’s fundamentals, I have compiled much of the important data into a chart. Blue squares represent data that has been reported and confirmed by the company while red squares represent data that I have extrapolated myself.

While revenue has fluctuated quite a bit, user growth has remained remarkably steady. While there was a slowdown in user growth over some of the seasonally slower months in crypto earlier this year, user growth appears to be on the rise again with a 14.66% MoM (month over month) growth between July and September. I’ve applied a 25% discount to that growth to arrive at a conservative 11% MoM growth rate in funded accounts.

Furthermore, conversion rates between verified users and funded accounts have remained impressively consistent with the ratio between the metrics hovering between 38% and 40%. Voyager appears to be able to consistently convert users down its acquisition pipeline and fuel predictable growth in its user base. Based on these projections, by end of year, funded accounts are expected to reach 1.17M, and verified users are expected to be close to 3M.

The two metrics that seem to fluctuate with the wider crypto markets are user acquisition and revenue per funded account with the latter being far more volatile. Transaction revenue per funded account rose from an impressive $151 per funded account per quarter to $164.66 per funded per quarter through the first half of the year, but fell substantially to my estimate of $66.28 per funded per quarter (removing an estimated $10M in staking revenue) in the quarter ending September. Voyager’s September investor presentation indicated that spreads have continued to remain above 100 basis points, which would mean that this decline is likely due to a decrease in trading activity in the quarter. Looking at competitors, Robinhood’s revenue decline was also due to a decline in trading activity, particularly in Dogecoin.

Revenue Scenarios

Based on this information, we can start to build different revenue projection scenarios from hypothesized market conditions. Based on Voyager’s business update for the September quarter, the company projects between $40-$50m in staking revenue for the December quarter. I plugged in a conservative value on the lower end for these projections. I then created four different scenarios for Transaction Revenue based on projected revenue per funded account. These scenarios are as follows:

Scenario #1: 20% Decline in Trading (20% chance)

Under this scenario, Voyager sees a further decline in trading compared to the September quarter. This would result in a revenue per funded account for the quarter at $53.02. Even with this decline, with the addition of staking revenue, Voyager will still have a $100m revenue quarter. I find this scenario to be somewhat unlikely as the crypto markets have been moving upwards with more capital inflows and there has been a lot of volatility and retail trading interest in coins such as SHIBA INU (SHIB-USD), Dogecoin USD (DOGE-USD), and other altcoins. However, I wanted to be conservative in my projections in case Voyager does see a decline in trading activity for whatever reason.

Scenario #2: 20% Increase in Trading (65% chance)

Under this scenario, Voyager sees an increase in trading activity compared to the September quarter, but still 50% down from peak activity. This would result in $93M in trading revenue and a very healthy, record quarter for the company. As cryptocurrencies continue to move up, it would seem reasonable to expect a modest bump in Voyager’s trading volume. I find this scenario to be the most likely.

Scenario #3: 80% of Peak Volume (10% Chance)

Under this scenario, Voyager sees a substantial increase in trading activity. The crypto markets rally aggressively and we see a lot of interest in BTC, ETH, and other altcoins with Bitcoin hitting $100k+. Voyager would benefit substantially from a scenario like this and would see nearly $200M in revenue. I leave it up to the reader to speculate on the cryptocurrency market, but I put this as an unlikely, but potential, scenario.

Scenario #4: 100% of Peak Volume (5% Chance)

Under this scenario, Voyager would have a blowout quarter. The crypto markets see a massive increase in volume with Bitcoin hitting a peak of $200k with a potential blow-off top before the end of the year. There are some crypto analysts who think this to be a possible scenario, but I place the likelihood of this scenario to be low. However, Voyager would see well over $200M in revenue and even these projections are likely to be conservative as staking revenue would also grow as the assets being staked appreciate.

Projected Revenue for December Quarter

Based on these assumptions, I project revenue to be around $138M for the quarter ending December, however, this projection is likely somewhat conservative. Staking revenue is likely to be higher than $40M and actual customer activity depends substantially on wider market conditions. The crypto markets have been very bullish over the past month and, if this continues, Voyager will benefit substantially. I have purposely restricted this analysis to the December quarter as projections become increasingly difficult going into 2022, but there are many reasons to be quite bullish with upcoming growth catalysts and Voyager’s continued revenue Diversification.

Growth Catalysts & Revenue Diversification

Source: Press release

On the horizon, Voyager has several substantial catalysts to look forward to. These include debit cards, desktop, stock buybacks, European expansion, NASDAQ uplisting, and NFTs. Voyager has been declared “fit and proper” by the AMF and ACPR and notably became the first non-French and non-European organization to attain this designation.

Furthermore, Voyager has plans to enter the NFT space in 2022 and has already made a strategic investment in Particle, an NFT platform as announced in their Q3 Earnings Call. Voyager’s foray into the NFT space has the potential to allow the company to further diversify its revenue sources and capitalize on major trends.

Voyager has also been making a name for itself with substantial partnerships with Alameda Research and the Dallas Mavericks. Voyager’s high-profile campaigns with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks have vaulted the company to new levels of visibility. This has led Voyager to number 7 in all categories in Google Play store (and briefly number 6!).

Voyager has already shown its ability to diversify into new revenue streams with the success of staking, which is becoming a fast-growing, significant part of Voyager’s revenue. Continued diversification of revenue will likely help the company achieve higher multiples as the perceived risk of future cash flow is diminished.

Risks

The primary risk for Voyager is the company’s dependence on its revenue per funded account metric. As we’ve seen over the past year, this metric can swing wildly based on the wider crypto market and Voyager’s revenue can move up or down substantially as a consequence. This has led to quite a bit of volatility in the stock. Voyager’s continued revenue diversification will be important to watch in 2022 to see if the company can effectively address this risk.

Voyager has also made substantial acquisitions that carry integration risk. Voyager has made several acquisitions including LGO and Coinify that each carries integration risk. However, the successful completion of Voyager’s token swap and the approval from the AMF are both positive signs on this front.

A bearish outlook on crypto will likely translate into a bearish outlook for the stock. While conditions appear to be very bullish in the crypto markets, investors will have to make their own judgments about where they believe the cryptocurrency market will go. My bullish outlook for the stock is predicated on a bullish outlook for crypto.

Conclusion

Based on a projection of $138M for the December quarter, Voyager’s run rate for the fiscal year would be around $552M. As of the time of writing, Voyager is trading at a $2.57B market cap which is about 4.7x revenue. Robinhood is trading at approximately $30B market cap with around a $1.5B revenue run rate which gives a multiple of around 20x revenue. If Voyager achieves a similar multiple, that would place the stock at approximately 5 times current value (19.78 CAD) which would be 98.9 CAD or 79.65 USD. The low revenue multiple that Voyager is receiving is indicative of risks that I believe are being unfairly priced into the stock. NASDAQ uplisting, continued user and revenue growth, as well as revenue diversification may allow Voyager to start trading in line with multiples of its peers.