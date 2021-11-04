NikolayShubin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The share price of Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) has barely moved since my previous article in August, and that's fine as I mainly look at Keyera from an income perspective. As long as the generous dividends remain fully covered by the underlying sustaining free cash flow (so excluding growth investments), I'm happy to hold some as I repurchased a small position when the share price dipped in August.

The company has now published its Q3 results, so I was very keen to see how the dividend coverage level evolved.

Data by YCharts

The Q3 results were good, and the company remains on the right track

It's not difficult to do better than in 2020, and Keyera handsomely beat the 2020 performance on all metrics. In the third quarter of this year, Keyera generated total revenue of just under C$1.2B, resulting in an operating margin of just over C$231M. While the revenue increased by about 70%, the operating margin increased by less than 15% but that's not something to worry about as a large portion of the consolidated revenue is generated in the marketing segment, where the margins are traditionally rather thin.

Source: quarterly report

Looking at the image above, we see the margins in the gathering and processing division increased by more than 50% compared to Q3 2020 (thanks to a strong revenue increase), while the liquids infrastructure division saw its operating income remain unchanged.

The pre-tax income more than doubled to in excess of C$90M, although this was mainly caused by a lower impairment charges. Despite the improving circumstances, Keyera still had to record approximately C$8.2M in impairment charges in Q3, but that's much lower than the C$53.9M recorded in Q3 2020. If we would run the numbers excluding these impairment charges, the Q3 2020 pre-tax income would have been approximately C$93M, while the Q3 2021 pre-tax income would be just around C$99M.

Source: quarterly report

Perhaps a disappointing increase, but this is entirely related to the much higher finance expenses, which increased by roughly 40%, as you can see on the image above. That's mainly caused by a lower amount of interest expenses being capitalized. On a normalized basis, the interest on existing debt only increased by a few million dollars. So whereas a more sizeable portion of the interest expenses were actually capitalized in 2020, they actually were expensed in 2021 and this weighed on the net income, which came in at just under C$70M.

In my previous article I argued we should keep an eye on Keyera for its cash flows, and I made a case we should mainly look at the company's sustaining free cash flow.

As you can see in the image below, the reported operating cash flow was approximately C$106M, but this includes a C$62M investment in the working capital position. Additionally, about C$22M in taxes were deferred, and to err on the cautious side, I will add back the investment in the working capital but also deduct the deferred taxes. Additionally, I'm deducting the C$11M in lease payments.

Source: quarterly report

This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of C$135M. This indeed wasn't sufficient to cover the C$144M in capital expenditures, but this is where the important difference between growth capex and sustaining capex comes in.

Keyera runs processing facilities and pipelines. All of those assets have a high upfront cost, which turns into a "sunk cost" upon completion and the required capex to keep the assets up and running is usually very low. Keyera continues to invest in new assets, so the vast majority of the company's investments is actually related to growth.

Fortunately Keyera provides a nice breakdown in its Management Discussion & Analysis, and the screenshot below clearly shows the maintenance capex (the "stay in business" capex) was just C$8.1M. The remaining C$136M was entirely spent on growth initiatives.

Source: quarterly report

This means that on an adjusted basis, Keyera actually generated approximately C$127M in free cash flow.

The company currently has approximately 221M shares outstanding and pays a monthly dividend of C$0.16 per share. This means the dividend is costing the company just over C$35M per month, or around C$106M per quarter. The C$127M in adjusted sustaining free cash flow is sufficient to cover these dividend commitments as the dividend coverage ratio in the third quarter was approximately 120%.

This also means the company is mainly borrowing to complete its expansion projects. Some would argue Keyera is borrowing to pay for the dividend, but I beg to differ. In the first nine months of the year, Keyera generated an adjusted sustaining free cash flow of C$409M and spent C$318M on dividends, retaining C$91M in free cash flow after dividend payments.

If we would offset this against the C$265M in growth capex, about 34% of the 9M 2021 growth capex was actually funded by retained cash flows and that's not unheard off. After all, once the growth investments will be completed, the excess free cash flow can subsequently be used to reduce the debt associated with the growth investments. That being said, we will have to keep an eye on capex overruns as Keyera warned the Q4 growth capex will accelerate toward about C$200M as there have been some cost overruns. And for next year, the growth capex is estimated at C$520-560M while the sustaining capex will increase to in excess of C$100M due to a planned shutdown.

Investment thesis

Keyera remains a stable income investment. Down 4% after it published its financial results, it's currently yielding approximately 6.3%, and as shown in this article, the dividend is fully covered by the adjusted sustaining free cash flow.

I have a small long position in Keyera (after buying the stock during the COVID pandemic and trading out of it during the run-up), and may be looking to add on dips as the FY 2022 results may be weak due to the higher sustaining capex related to a shutdown at the AEF facility, but I'd like to expand my position ahead of FY 2023 when the new KAPS pipeline project should be commissioned and will start contributing.