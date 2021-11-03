gilaxia/iStock via Getty Images

After months of speculation, Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT) has finally come out with data from the LCA10 trial of EDIT-101 - and the data, as some of us predicted, was inconclusive. The n was just too small here, and efficacy wasn’t seen in everybody. One funny perception about statistics is that, even if there are only 5 people in a trial that should have had 500, but all 5 of them show efficacy, then that 100% is thought to be as good as the 100% of a 500-patient trial. That didn’t happen here. There were 5 patients from two dose cohorts whose preliminary data was announced at the XIXth International Symposium on Retinal Degeneration (RD2021); not everyone saw a benefit. What happened to the stock after that was not pleasant.

The target indication here is Leber Congenital Amaurosis (or more specifically, LCA10), a family of congenital retinal dystrophies that results in early onset severe vision loss. This is the ongoing open label phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial. As Lisa Michaels, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Editas Medicine, said:

A positive safety profile has been observed through up to 15 months, with mostly mild adverse events primarily related to the procedure of retinal injection. ...Early observations from individuals who were treated in the mid-dose cohort show clinical evidence that gene editing has occurred, demonstrated by visual improvements, as measured by full-field light sensitivity threshold (FST) testing, best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), or improvement in their ability to navigate standardized navigation courses with varying levels of difficulty. We will continue to follow the trial participants prospectively and collect clinical measures to allow us to determine the extent of both continued and durable improvements.

Now, in contrast with the above, the RD symposium presentation described “one case of hypotony among two low-dose patients, and two retinal tears and one retinal haemorrhage among four mid-dose subjects.” A full list of AEs are given below:

On top of this, a disturbing comment from Evaluate:

Neutralising antibodies to AAV5, the viral vector used to deliver EDIT-101, were also seen in three patients, a fact omitted from Editas’s slide deck. When questioned about this on the conference call, company execs said that in patients who did have neutralising antibodies the levels were low.

From their charts, here’s the antibody data:

The problem with this situation is, it is my general observation that in larger clinical trials, early adverse event signals get magnified and early efficacy signals get diminished. To be noted, EDIT is going to trial with the higher dose now. I have read experts saying such AEs are not uncommon in subretinal injections. I guess the market just had higher expectations.

Also, as other analysts have noted, EDIT used the BRVT, or Berkeley Rudimentary Visual Test, a test designed for people with very poor vision, and generally less acceptable scientifically than the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) test. Now, not only did close competitor ProQR (PRQR) have more patients and better data from its RNA therapy, but it also had this data from both these tests, while EDIT only used BRVT. Moreover, just one patient, even using BRVT, had a logMAR figure that was conclusively strong; none of the other 4 patients had such strong data. So sepofarsen is a very strong competitor, and while EDIT-101 is supposed to be given once in a lifetime, sepofarsen’s once every six-month dose is a tolerable alternative, if the safety/efficacy profiles are noticeably better. No wonder PRQR stock went up on EDIT’s mixed data. Pivotal data from PRQR will be a major hurdle for EDIT stock.

Financials

EDIT has a market cap of $2.6bn and a cash reserve of $698mn as on June 30. Research and development expenses were $33.8 million while general and administrative expenses were $22.0 million, totalling $55mn. At that rate, the company has more than 10 quarters of cash.

CEO James Mullen sold half a million dollars worth of shares on October 20. In March, he had purchased a million dollars worth of EDIT stock. Mullen sold stock at a 25% loss.

Bottom Line

I have made it quite clear in my coverage of EDIT that I am not very impressed with the company or with the CRISPR space in general. Intellia (NTLA) recently showed very promising data, however, EDIT in my opinion has failed to live up to its promise so far. I will tread very cautiously around this stock.