Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is significantly undervalued when its parts are individually valued using peer multiples and summed up. I see multi-bagger potential in the stock even at this mature stage. The near term may see headwinds but I'm long Amazon nevertheless as I think that it will come out of the temporary issues competitively stronger. Amazon is a conviction buy for me with a long-term horizon.

Why The SOTP Method Makes Sense

I believe that any valuation of Amazon where its individual segments aren't analyzed separately is misleading. The company has multiple different businesses with different prospects and dynamics. In this article, I will try and value the company's parts and then add them to come at a total value. The approach is called the sum of the parts (SOTP).

I am not arguing for a break-up by any means. I love the company as is and I think that the management being able to direct cash flows from one part of the business to another as they see fit is a key benefit. Amazon management has always been great at investing thus the more cash flows they have to invest the better. The consolidated company may be worth more than the sum of the individual parts. Over the long-term cash flows will be what matters and I believe that the power of the combined company can generate more cash flows with good management than what the individual parts can on their own.

SOTP Valuation Shows Significant Value

I want to add a few housekeeping notes before moving further. First and foremost, take my analysis with a big grain of salt. Valuation is more art than science, and I'll be using my judgment to determine what the parts of the company are worth. However, I'm very open to constructive criticism and am happy to update my model per suggestions.

I will use sales multiples to determine segment valuations. Sales multiples aren't always the best representation of value. Profitability and cash flows can change significantly from company to company irrespective of sales. However, I think that sales multiples are the best here as Amazon reports segment revenues in good detail. I don't want to make assumptions about cash flows or profitability and increase uncertainty. On valuation matters, I often think the path with the least assumptions is the best.

I will entertain three scenarios: bear, bull, and base. I will use multiples of varying aggressiveness to determine values for each.

I'm dividing Amazon into six parts: 1) online stores, 2) physical stores, 3) third-party seller services including commissions, fulfillment, and shipping fees, 4) subscription services: Amazon Prime and other non-AWS subscription revenues, 5) Advertising and other: primarily ad sales on the Amazon platform, and 6) AWS.

Below are the sales of segments of Amazon which I will be using in my valuation inputs.

Online Retail

For all segments, I'll be using a peer group of relevant companies' multiples to determine an appropriate multiple for Amazon's respective revenues to come up with an EV for the segment. For growth areas like online retail, I will plot the peers' multiples vs. their growth rates to come up with a formula on the EV price of growth. Then I will plug Amazon's segment growth into the formula for the multiple.

The peer group I use here is made up of e-commerce companies with their brands. I avoided using outright marketplaces. I used 2-year growth to get a fuller picture of history.

This method yields $524 bn EV for the online retail segment base case and $270 bn and $777 bn for grey and blue sky scenarios.

Physical Retail

I didn't factor in growth to this segment as neither peers nor Amazon is showing material growth. I've used peer min, median, and max multiples to determine valuations in each of the three segments from a broad peer group of physical retailers. My values for this segment are $7 bn, $26 bn, and $ 48 bn for the three scenarios.

Third-Party Seller Services

I've included online marketplaces to determine the value of the third-party seller services segment. I could've included some high multiple vendors like Square (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP) but did not to stay on the conservative side of things. I've used 2-year growth rates. For the bear and bull scenarios, I went with one standard deviation below and one standard deviation above my formula output to avoid the extreme values in the peer group to come up with valuations of $106 bn, $643 bn, and $1.18 tn for the bear, base, and bull scenarios.

This segment is critical for Amazon as evident in the high valuation. Third-party seller services are the entire e-commerce operations of many retailers. As more and more companies adopt e-commerce as their main channel, this segment is bound to grow.

Ads & Other

The Peer group for this segment is made up of the usual suspects that are ad-supported platforms. I've based my analysis on the relationship formula for the base and a standard deviation above for the bull case. I went with peer minimum multiple for the bear case. Three scenarios yielded $234 bn, $518 bn, and $689 bn in valuation.

Amazon's ad business would have a higher multiple than the peer average, however. Ads on an e-commerce platform are much more effective than those on social media. People are on the Amazon platform with purchase intent and likely have payment methods and addresses already saved making the purchase easier. Ads on the Amazon platform are also much closer to the point of transaction vs. ads on the platforms of peers enabling much better conversion. The peer multiple used here is likely conservative.

Subscription Services

I've tried to include all B2C software subscription services I could find for the peer group of this segment. The recurring nature of revenues earns a high multiple for subscriptions. I'm once again using the formula output as well as one standard deviation below and above it to arrive at valuations of $711 bn, $1 tn, and $1.3 tn.

Amazon Web Services

Last but not least we have AWS. AWS is a true success story, and this is evident in its valuation. Using the same method as above yields $615 bn bear, $1.5 tn base, and $2.4 tn bull case valuations.

I want to highlight that the base case is almost as much as the entire market cap for all of Amazon. AWS is an amazing asset. It's in a very favorable market that is growing extremely fast and has a lot of room to run. This is the reason behind the high multiple and the valuation.

Putting The Pieces Together Shows The Value In Amazon

I get healthy upsides for all three scenarios after adding the valuations, subtracting net debt, and comparing to the current market cap. The base case shows 150% appreciation potential, the blue sky scenario implies 281% upside. Even the bear case gives a nice 13% return.

The results seem overly bullish but the analysis, in my opinion, isn't. Like I said at the top, I'm open to making changes per suggestions, but I honestly believe that the company is surprisingly significantly undervalued. Amazon is a conviction buy for me.

Why The SOTP Valuation Is Significantly Larger Than Consolidated

The difference between the output of my work and the company trading valuation is stark. When I see such discounts, I always want to dig deeper to try and understand what may be behind the mismatch.

Technical factors may be at play compressing Amazon's valuation multiple. 3.7% of S&P 500 is Amazon. An investor with an S&P 500 benchmark would have to hold this amount of their net long portfolio in Amazon stock to be equal weight the company. 3.7% is quite a large number for a single position for many institutional investors. Investors with Amazon positions that are less than 3.7% of their net long exposure are actually underweight the stock. This has the effect of reducing the consolidated company's relative valuation vs. peers and probably is one of the reasons why the SOTP valuation is larger as this isn't the case for any of the peers used in valuing the segments.

Investors may be valuing Amazon's earnings more than its revenue compared to what they would otherwise do on average if Amazon's segments were separate companies. Amazon investors are likely less risk-tolerant than investors in some of the peers I've used, especially in my calculation of AWS. Many cloud software investors value revenue growth at the cost of profits and award large multiples to SaaS companies. Amazon's retail operations have penetrated their markets substantially more than some of these peers and have less growth ahead (they still have tremendous growth ahead but less than some peers). The relative difference in the position of the growth cycle the company is in changes the appropriate multiple. Today's revenue is worth a lot more when it's expected to compound at a high rate in the future. The market is likely awarding Amazon's retail multiples to some of its faster-growing segments resulting in a lower multiple for the entire company.

In the end, though, none of this really matters for long-term investors. The discount is actually an advantage for those of us that are investing for future cash flows and not looking to sell tomorrow for a small profit. The cash flows of Amazon aren't affected by what percent of the S&P 500 it is or by what multiple investors award it. The market underweighting the stock and/or awarding it a low multiple is an opportunity for the long-term buyer.

Price Depreciation Near Term Is Probable And Would Offer An Even Larger Opportunity

I don't want to close without mentioning risks; Amazon could face certain headwinds over the coming quarters. I've written on plenty of pandemic-winner equities highlighting the reopening risks and Amazon is no different. We've seen a huge pull-forward in e-commerce and cloud computing demand, we may see slower growth over the coming quarters. The extraordinary growth won't last forever. The long-term trend won't change, but the near term may see the market swing away from names that have way outperformed over the past year and a half. I doubt that we'll see any reversal in the larger trend thanks to the efficiency of cloud computing and the convenience of e-commerce, but the rate of adoption may slow for a while. This is very normal, but the market is acting like it isn't. We've seen selloffs in the face of decent results in many pandemic winners lately which tells me that the market was expecting the exceptional performance to continue. Amazon's upcoming quarters may echo the likes of Netflix (NFLX), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Peloton (PTON), Pinterest (PINS), Zoom (ZM), Etsy (ETSY), and many others.

Supply chain disruptions are the theme of the day and may affect Amazon's precious holiday season. Amazon did pull significant inventory ahead of the season and is doing its utmost to not reflect any of these issues to the customer, but it may not be enough.

Margins may be pressured over the coming months. Labor shortages and wage inflation will push costs up at the very least. Amazon could struggle to staff its warehouses which would be much worse. The company is on a hiring spree and is, again, working hard to keep operations smooth, but these efforts will come at a cost of billions. Moreover, we've seen over the past year and a half that overcapacity from excessive demand actually reduces Amazon's margins, we may see another demonstration of the phenomena.

Amazon is making offensive investments in faster shipping, in product and category depth as well as entering new geographies. The company is also spending heavily on content for Prime Video. These investments will also weigh on margins and cash flows.

However, these risks make me more bullish on Amazon. I'm a happy buyer at today's price and an even happier buyer after a reopening selloff. I see Amazon as the best-positioned player to navigate the increasing cost environment. Seeing it continue to invest is a net positive for me as it means that it will take share when competitors are struggling to fund growth. The management has always known where best to invest for future growth and profits and I'm confident that this time is no different.