NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) has frequently come up as one of the more discounted floating rate funds. A closed-end fund at a discount can generally be a good starting point when looking at a potential investment. With our latest senior loan fund screen, AFT once again showed up. However, it wasn't the deepest discounted senior loan fund that it had been previously. Not only was it previously the deepest discount fund in this space, but the time before that as well - and even in our initial screening going back to the start of 2021.

Since it isn't at the deepest discount anymore, it seems to have been getting some notice from investors. Even further, over the last couple of weeks, the discount has been rapidly shrinking. I suspect this has to do with the fact that they cut quite steeply last year. Over the last year, they have been adjusted the distribution upward again. Given the current circumstance, I suspect that this fund will continue to tick this distribution up further. For one, the simple fact is that their distribution coverage remains adequate. They are one of the few that is covering its distribution 100% from net investment income when they last reported.

Secondly, the whole floating-rate space is set to take advantage of higher interest rates in the future. When the Fed increases those interest rates is still up for debate. We just know that it will take place at some point.

Senior loan funds, or floating rate funds, will be able to take advantage of rising rates. They will be the first to benefit as higher rates will mean higher interest rates for these securities. Most of these investments are tied to floating interest rates tied to LIBOR plus a spread.

As a friendly reminder, they will still have to break through the "floor" rate before seeing an impact. This means that it might not be as immediate until rates rise sufficiently enough. Stanford Chemist went more in-depth on this subject previously.

(Source)

Merger Shot Down By Shareholders

Before taking a deeper dive into this fund, I think it might be important to mention that Apollo recently tried to merge this fund into Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). Stanford Chemist went into more detail on that merger that was ultimately voted down. AFT is a more pure-play senior loan fund, while AIF is a hybrid sort of fund. They will invest across different credit investments, which can include high yield as well as floating-rate loan investments.

That ultimately would have changed AFT's investment policy to the surviving fund. The reason for such a merger, as Stanford Chemist mentions, isn't obviously apparent. They provided some generic statements that accompany all merger proposals. From what I can tell, one of the leading possibilities is that AFT and AIF aren't necessarily sizeable funds. This could have given the combination a bit more of a respectable size.

It is unclear if they will eventually try again or have something else in mind to alter the fund.

The Basics

AFT has total managed assets of around $390 million as of September 30th, 2021. With net assets of about $260 million, leverage came in approximately 33.40% of the fund. That is towards the higher side for leverage. However, this is typical for the floating rate fund space as they are senior investments. This seniority means they are first in line before other assets in a company's capital stack; that includes bonds, preferred and common equity holders.

The investment objective for AFT is to "seek current income and preservation of capital." That is fairly simple enough, which is similar to their investment policy. They will attempt to achieve that through "investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar economic characteristics. Senior loans typically hold a first lien priority and pay floating rates of interest, generally quoted as a spread over a reference floating rate benchmark."

They will invest "at least 80% of their managed assets in floating rate senior loan investments." In practice, they invest significantly more than that. Currently, they have listed 95.6% of the portfolio composition as being in loans.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

This is all fairly standard for a senior loan fund. With senior loan funds, we often see that they go further down the junk scale to the single B rather than double B. Presumably, this is because they are so high up in the capital stack.

The expense ratio for the fund is high, at 2.96%. However, that is also including the leverage expense. They don't break out of the expense ratio from anywhere that would typically show this. Additionally, the fund has still put up respectable returns when compared to its benchmark.

Respectable Performance

As mentioned, the fund has beat its benchmark. They use the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Over the course of every time frame besides the month to date, we see that the NAV and market returns have beaten it.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Beating its benchmark is fine, but we can't invest in that directly anyway as an index. Instead, what we can invest in are other closed-end funds. In this case, BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA) and Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) are comparable funds where over the last decade, AFT has come out on top in terms of total NAV return performance.

That is quite appealing, but as we covered both of these funds recently, we know that FRA is less leveraged than the others. That can explain some of this outperformance. As for BGB, it is currently even more leveraged, so there are other factors at play there.

The fund's discount has been getting quite narrow if we are to look over the historical ranges for this fund. As mentioned previously, even over the last couple of weeks it has been reducing the discount quite rapidly. That being said, it is still at a reasonably attractive discount, relatively speaking. One of the reasons for this could be due to the higher expense ratio. For context, FRA's expense ratio is 1.54%, even including leverage as well. As we saw above, that didn't hurt the end performance, though, with AFT coming out on top.

With the good fortune of an increasing distribution, and anticipated to boost further, I believe this discount is still somewhat attractive. This is also factoring in that the whole CEF space is running quite hot too over 2021. Below is a chart to show the average discount the fund has experienced in the last 5 years. As we can see, it comes in at a deep 9.70%. However, it looks to have traded even deeper than that throughout the end of 2018 and until earlier in 2021.





Increasing Distribution Brings Investors Around

There are a couple of things that get income investors excited. I'd say, more specifically, for CEF income investors is a higher yield. At a 6.39% distribution rate, this fund is nothing to scoff at. On a NAV basis, that works out to a reasonable 6.12%.

An additional focus of an income investor is which direction the payouts are heading. In the case of AFT, they did drop quite materially in 2020 when the market crashed. This is expected for a senior loan fund as they are junkier holdings. Since the Fed slashed rates to 0% only added to the significant pressure on their earnings.

That has been reversed over the last year. They peaked out at a $0.10 monthly distribution at the end of 2019. Then it went as low as $0.066 after several meaningful cuts. Finally, over the last year, they have now boosted several times. This has brought the current distribution rate back up to $0.085.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Before these latest adjustments, AFT had a relatively flat distribution. As we can see, there were some cuts and boosts here and there. This seems to be somewhat due to when the fund launched. Since they launched in 2011, all this fund knew was a 0% interest rate environment for the most part. That is different from some of the longer-lived funds in the space. As we can see with FRA, they had been around when interest rates were higher.

As we touched on above, AFT is one of the few positions covering its distribution through net investment income [NII]. NII is simply the dividends or interest that a fund receives minus the expenses. Again, those higher expenses are still not hampering the fund since it covers the distribution when the fund last posted results.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

This also includes the point that the fund had a somewhat high NII coverage for all of 2020. That NII coverage came in at 96%. Of course, that is due to the drastic adjustments the fund put into place.

We've already noted in our coverages of FRA and BGB - and it is no different for AFT - a lot of the distribution will be classified as ordinary income. In this case, both 2020 and 2019's classifications were entirely attributed to ordinary income. That means holding a tax-sheltered account can make more sense.

(Source - Annual Report)

AFT's Portfolio

Looking at the fund's portfolio, we can see that they are relatively diversified across various industries. When you are investing in junkier companies, that can be beneficial. This would be due to cutting down on the potential risks a single sector or industry could impose on your position. The top 5 industries included in this fund still represent nearly 48% of the entire portfolio.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

For some context here, FRA's top 5 industries comprise nearly 79% of the portfolio. That could indicate that AFT's portfolio is potentially better diversified.

As far as the credit quality goes, the fund is the standard senior loan fund here too. As we often see, the fund is invested in single B companies. For some investors, this might seem too risky.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Looking at the fund's top ten issuers, we can see they comprise 22.3% of the portfolio. Again here, we want to see how much the portfolio might be diversified and if there is any concentration risk.

In this case, we see a relatively higher concentration at the top of the portfolio relative to FRA. FRA's top ten comes to roughly 11.9% of the fund. According to CEFConnect, as of June 30th, 2021, the portfolio had 137 positions. For FRA, we come to a much more significant 439 holdings.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

That's certainly an interesting twist here. FRA's industry composition is seemingly much more tight-knit but also presents exposure to a significantly higher number of holdings. AFT has the industry risk mitigated by spreading out across more sectors, ultimately carrying a higher concentration in the fund's underlying positions.

This just helps to highlight why some individuals, including myself, will hold positions in 2 or 3 different CEFs when they seemingly have the same focus. The result can still differ due to differences in the portfolio. Once you dig a bit deeper into the portfolio, you can notice some of these differences. At this time, only one of the top ten positions overlaps with AFT and FRA. That is Peraton Corporation, a privately held American technology company.

Conclusion

AFT seems to be another worthy candidate for an investor's portfolio to participate in the interest rate increases. The fund's expense ratio is relatively higher, but the end results have proven to be worth it. Additionally, the coverage of the distribution is looking great. I suspect the fund still has some room to boost the distribution when rates start to rise. The underlying positions will start paying higher coupons after the floor is met, which will translate into higher earnings for the fund.