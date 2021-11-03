Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Back In Business
Summary
- Norwegian reported mixed Q3'21 results, but the cruise line is now back in business.
- The company forecasts a return to positive cash flows in Q1'22 while the cash burn will accelerate to over $1 billion in the current quarter.
- The stock is difficult to own with an EV topping $20 billion and operations still months away from positive cash flows and full capacity.
After nearly 18 months without a meaningful business, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is back in business. The company won't reach full capacity until possibly 2Q'22, but investors can now invest with more confidence operations will ultimately top previous peak levels. My investment thesis is still Neutral on the stock based on valuation and a lengthy path to normalization.
Government Regulations
The big problem with investing in cruise lines like Norwegian were the government regulations preventing the company from sailing. Florida fought with the cruise line on whether guests had to be vaccinated, but the biggest issue were restrictive regulations from the CDC. The company and investors were left holding the bag over and over as the government health regulators maintained restrictive guidelines holding back cruises.
Recently, the CDC extended the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order through January 15, 2022. The current expectation is for the CSO to revert to a voluntary program in January, but investors should be cautioned that the CDC could revert back to previous requirements considering the Winter months are the peak season for viruses.
With most adults vaccinated, Norwegian probably has limited risks of a major Covid outbreak on a cruise due to requiring a fully vaccinated crew and passengers. This move helps to reduce any risks of spread during a cruise while the passengers left behind are probably minimal with the normal cruise trending towards older passengers.
Back To Business
While government regulations will always remain a concern for the stock, the company already sailing in volume with limited Covid issues will do more to subvert further CDC restrictions. As of now, Norwegian has 11 ships sailing at a 75% capacity.
The investment story has changed from whether the company can operate to how many ships and passengers Norwegian can operate at a time. The cruise line now has a business with 13 ships set to operate in November. Norwegian has a plan for all of the 28 ships to resume voyages by next April. The company will reach a berth capacity of 80% starting in January.
Source: Norwegian Q3'21 presentation
The company reported Q3'21 revenues of $153 million and burned $825 million during the quarter from operating losses. Norwegian ended the quarter with a cash balance of $1.9 billion and spent an incredible $161 million on interest expenses during Q3'21.
The increased capacity during Q4'21 with 17 ships operating by December will contribute to a major increase in revenues. Norwegian forecasts being operating cash flow positive by Q1'22 with the vast majority of ships operating.
The company ended the quarter with net debt of ~$10.5 billion, up from $9.5 billion in the prior quarter. Norwegian has seen the net debt levels soar from only $6.0 billion prior to the Covid crisis.
The good news is that the current quarter should end the cash burn cycle. The bad news is that Norwegian forecasts the monthly cash burn rate jumping to $350 million driven by the phased relaunch of additional vessels. The monthly cash burn is forecast to increase from $275 million in Q3'21.
With 2022 bookings now topping the 2019 levels, investors can start forecasting what the business looks like in 2023 and beyond. At the same revenue and EBITDA margin levels of 2019, Norwegian would generate nearly $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA.
The stock now has ~100 million more shares outstanding at 370 million shares listed for Q3'21. At a market value of $10.0 billion and with net debt at $10.5 billion, Norwegian has an EV of $20.5 billion. The stock trades at ~10x possible normalized EBITDA levels.
The cruise line plans to grow capacity days with a 2023 target of ~21% growth over the 19.2 million level from 2019. By 2027, Norwegian expects to add 9 new ships to reach 37 vessels for capacity growth of 50%.
Source: Norwegian Q3'21 presentation
The stock already trades at a similar EV as prior to Covid. The company won't reach full capacity until Q2'22 making the stock a difficult investment here.
Once Norwegian starts growing EBITDA beyond 2019 levels, the stock could have plenty of upside, but investors are unlikely to pay meaningful higher EBITDA multiples for the stock until the company starts cutting debt levels. The plans to add 4 new vessels by 2023 won't help with cutting debt levels.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Norwegian no longer as the downside risk when government regulations were keeping the company from running their business. At the same time, the stock is already valued similar to pre-Covid levels while having materially more debt outstanding. The business might no longer be at major downside risk, but the stock isn't overly appealing here.
