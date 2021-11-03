STAG Industrial: Dividend Growth Ahead
Summary
- Industrial real estate fundamentals are highly favorable with strong rent rollups and more demand than supply.
- STAG is positioned to capture the benefits of this trend.
- Its valuation is far more attractive than that of industrial REIT peers.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Portfolio Income Solutions. Learn More »
The industrial real estate market is hot with the increased logistics demand of supply chains making warehouses a necessity. Logistics real estate in the right locations is undersupplied currently and supply is constrained in the future by a lack of well-located land in the hearts of cities or on proximal highways with convenient ingress and egress. As such, landlords are experiencing unprecedented pricing power and able to jack rents up 10% to 50% across the U.S.
This is a sector to which we want exposure, but everyone wants exposure causing the industrial REITs to trade at very high multiples. There is, however, one that has slipped through the cracks; STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)
The STAG buy thesis
STAG has access to the same organic and external growth that the rest of the sector has but it trades at a 20.5X Funds From Operations (FFO) multiple as compared to the sector median of 30X. Over the last 5 years it has dramatically lowered leverage and is now reaping the benefits of a low cost of capital. I am anticipating an acceleration in organic growth and stable external growth which is not priced into the stock.
Let me begin with how STAG became cheap and follow with an examination of its growth prospects and valuation.
STAG's market price headwind could become a tailwind
STAG's market price has been held back by investor frustration at the lack of dividend growth with the dividend only moving up marginally in the past 5 years.
5 years ago, STAG traded at a high dividend yield making it popular among dividend investors. At that time, STAG also had a nice history of dividend growth which created hope for future dividend increases.
I believe that in recent years, much of this original investor base has since sold the stock, perhaps frustrated with the lack of dividend growth. These outflows may have collectively prevented the market price from rising as much as it should have given the vast fundamental improvement.
While I am a dividend focused investor, I strongly encourage not using the dividend as a barometer. How much a company pays out as a dividend is merely an election and is not necessarily indicative of any strength or weakness.
STAG would fundamentally be worth the same amount if they paid no dividend as if they doubled their dividend. It is not the magnitude of dividend that matters but rather the cashflows that allow it to pay a dividend.
So, while STAG's dividend has been largely stagnant, their underlying cashflows have grown materially.
Note that the column on the right is a quarter so if we annualize that it would be about $2.00, continuing STAG's streak of FFO/share growth.
With this FFO/share growth in combination with the stagnant dividend, the payout ratio has gone from aggressive to conservative.
At less than 75% payout ratio, STAG is well positioned to resume raising the dividend at a faster pace. Going forward my best guess is that they will keep the payout ratio somewhere in the 70% range and raise the dividends as FFO/share grows.
Historical dividend growth is not a good measure of forward dividend growth. Payout ratio and growth are the most reliable factors to look at for anticipating future dividend growth. In both regards, STAG is well positioned.
It would now be fiscally responsible to start raising the dividend at a moderate pace and if/when this happens, I think it will turn the outflows of dividend focused investors into inflows, thereby helping STAG achieve a more appropriate trading multiple.
Growth avenues
STAG's organic growth has dramatically improved as measured by same store net operating income.
There are 2 reasons for this improvement:
- Excellent leasing spreads
- Ratio of existing portfolio to acquisition volume
In STAG's history its same store net operating income growth has had 2 competing forces; leasing spreads consistently positive and thus pulling it up competing with the natural tick down in occupancy from the 100% occupancy acquisitions. Stabilized occupancy for industrial is about 96% so when acquiring hundreds of properties at 100%, naturally there will be some occupancy loss over time.
Occupancy loss hurts same store NOI and because STAG's acquisition volumes were so large relative to existing assets, this impact was bigger than the lease rollups. Today, however, STAG has a large asset pool, so the lease rollups are the dominant factor which is why same store NOI has turned strongly positive.
As leases come due, STAG is getting high retention along with lease rollups. As per the 3Q21 earnings report that just came out:
"Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.7 million square feet for the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 8.0% and 14.7%, respectively."
These rent rollups resulted in fairly strong same store NOI:
"Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $86.7 million."
External growth also remains strong. Cap rates have come down which does reduce the return on acquired assets, but this downward movement in cap rates has been matched with a reduction in STAG's cost of capital. Thus, spreads have been maintained.
STAG now has access to debt in the 2% range thanks to its now great leverage profile.
With this now lean balance sheet they are also able to refinance old loans at lower rates. In fact, STAG just refinanced its credit facility, term loan and some unsecured debt. I have tabulated the new loans below.
Source: Company filings. Calculations by author
In executing these refinancings, the loan maturity has been pushed out and STAG will get annual savings of about $2.175 million which equates to 1.3 cents per diluted share.
It's not flashy and has largely been overlooked, but this is the sort of incremental improvement that differentiates a great company from one that is asleep at the wheel.
Overall, between organic and external growth, I am anticipating annual FFO/share growth in the high single digits for STAG over the next 3-5 years. I think a similar level of growth will be seen across the industrial sector, but valuation is the differentiator here.
Valuation
STAG is among the cheaper industrial REITs at 20.5X FFO compared to the median of 30.1X FFO
However, it is not the raw multiple that matters so much as the multiple in relation to the growth. Ideally, we want a fast-growing company trading at a low multiple so in an efficiently priced market higher growth rates would correspond to higher multiples.
As seen in the chart below, the trendline shows that the market is in fact attributing higher multiples to faster growth, but there are few outliers.
Data from SNL Financial, chart by author
I used 2019-2023 FFO/share growth rate using consensus estimates so as to nullify the temporary impacts of the pandemic. It should produce more of a stabilized growth rate. Companies above the line might be overpriced and those under the line could be underpriced.
Terreno (TRNO) and Americold (COLD) are outliers in the expensive direction in that their FFO multiples are significantly higher than one would expect given their growth rates. In the case of Americold, I do think the lack of growth is related to a one-time supply chain issue that is currently hurting revenues, so their growth should improve as that works its way out.
Plymouth (PLYM), Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) and STAG register as significantly undervalued.
- ILPT is cheap for a reason as it is externally managed by RMR which has a poor track record and, in my opinion, terrible alignment with shareholders.
- PLYM is only nominally this cheap as it has a share overhang from some legacy financing that will soon raise its diluted share count significantly
- Rexford (REXR) is the other interesting outlier here. Despite trading at an incredible 41X FFO, it appears to be reasonably valued as its growth is just so outstanding as to make up for the price.
STAG seems like the clear pick here. Given its growth rate, it should be trading at a multiple around 26X-28X. Over time, I think it will close that gap giving shareholders about 30% upside on the way.
Make your money work for you
At Portfolio Income Solutions we do the rigorous analysis to determine which stocks will work and which won’t. We then curate a portfolio of the most opportunistic individual stocks and provide members with continuous analysis to help keep their investments in shape. We constantly watch the market in order to buy and sell the right stocks at the right times.
Start investing with the aid of dedicated research by joining Portfolio Income Solutions.
Not sure yet? Grab a free trial. Canceling is easy and there are no obligations.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler.
is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG, REXR, COLD, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCSC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Services Corporation(2MCSC) provides investment research and consulting services to the financial services industry and the financial media. 2MCSC does not provide investment advice. 2MCSC is a separate entity but related under common ownership to 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.