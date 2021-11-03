Vanit Janthra/iStock via Getty Images

The industrial real estate market is hot with the increased logistics demand of supply chains making warehouses a necessity. Logistics real estate in the right locations is undersupplied currently and supply is constrained in the future by a lack of well-located land in the hearts of cities or on proximal highways with convenient ingress and egress. As such, landlords are experiencing unprecedented pricing power and able to jack rents up 10% to 50% across the U.S.

This is a sector to which we want exposure, but everyone wants exposure causing the industrial REITs to trade at very high multiples. There is, however, one that has slipped through the cracks; STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

The STAG buy thesis

STAG has access to the same organic and external growth that the rest of the sector has but it trades at a 20.5X Funds From Operations (FFO) multiple as compared to the sector median of 30X. Over the last 5 years it has dramatically lowered leverage and is now reaping the benefits of a low cost of capital. I am anticipating an acceleration in organic growth and stable external growth which is not priced into the stock.

Let me begin with how STAG became cheap and follow with an examination of its growth prospects and valuation.

STAG's market price headwind could become a tailwind

STAG's market price has been held back by investor frustration at the lack of dividend growth with the dividend only moving up marginally in the past 5 years.

Source: SNL financial

5 years ago, STAG traded at a high dividend yield making it popular among dividend investors. At that time, STAG also had a nice history of dividend growth which created hope for future dividend increases.

I believe that in recent years, much of this original investor base has since sold the stock, perhaps frustrated with the lack of dividend growth. These outflows may have collectively prevented the market price from rising as much as it should have given the vast fundamental improvement.

While I am a dividend focused investor, I strongly encourage not using the dividend as a barometer. How much a company pays out as a dividend is merely an election and is not necessarily indicative of any strength or weakness.

STAG would fundamentally be worth the same amount if they paid no dividend as if they doubled their dividend. It is not the magnitude of dividend that matters but rather the cashflows that allow it to pay a dividend.

So, while STAG's dividend has been largely stagnant, their underlying cashflows have grown materially.

Source: SNL Financial

Note that the column on the right is a quarter so if we annualize that it would be about $2.00, continuing STAG's streak of FFO/share growth.

With this FFO/share growth in combination with the stagnant dividend, the payout ratio has gone from aggressive to conservative.

Source: SNL Financial

At less than 75% payout ratio, STAG is well positioned to resume raising the dividend at a faster pace. Going forward my best guess is that they will keep the payout ratio somewhere in the 70% range and raise the dividends as FFO/share grows.

Historical dividend growth is not a good measure of forward dividend growth. Payout ratio and growth are the most reliable factors to look at for anticipating future dividend growth. In both regards, STAG is well positioned.

It would now be fiscally responsible to start raising the dividend at a moderate pace and if/when this happens, I think it will turn the outflows of dividend focused investors into inflows, thereby helping STAG achieve a more appropriate trading multiple.

Growth avenues

STAG's organic growth has dramatically improved as measured by same store net operating income.

Source: SNL Financial

There are 2 reasons for this improvement:

Excellent leasing spreads Ratio of existing portfolio to acquisition volume

In STAG's history its same store net operating income growth has had 2 competing forces; leasing spreads consistently positive and thus pulling it up competing with the natural tick down in occupancy from the 100% occupancy acquisitions. Stabilized occupancy for industrial is about 96% so when acquiring hundreds of properties at 100%, naturally there will be some occupancy loss over time.

Occupancy loss hurts same store NOI and because STAG's acquisition volumes were so large relative to existing assets, this impact was bigger than the lease rollups. Today, however, STAG has a large asset pool, so the lease rollups are the dominant factor which is why same store NOI has turned strongly positive.

As leases come due, STAG is getting high retention along with lease rollups. As per the 3Q21 earnings report that just came out:

"Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 3.7 million square feet for the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 8.0% and 14.7%, respectively."

These rent rollups resulted in fairly strong same store NOI:

"Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $86.7 million."

External growth also remains strong. Cap rates have come down which does reduce the return on acquired assets, but this downward movement in cap rates has been matched with a reduction in STAG's cost of capital. Thus, spreads have been maintained.

STAG now has access to debt in the 2% range thanks to its now great leverage profile.

Source: SNL Financial

With this now lean balance sheet they are also able to refinance old loans at lower rates. In fact, STAG just refinanced its credit facility, term loan and some unsecured debt. I have tabulated the new loans below.

Source: Company filings. Calculations by author

In executing these refinancings, the loan maturity has been pushed out and STAG will get annual savings of about $2.175 million which equates to 1.3 cents per diluted share.

It's not flashy and has largely been overlooked, but this is the sort of incremental improvement that differentiates a great company from one that is asleep at the wheel.

Overall, between organic and external growth, I am anticipating annual FFO/share growth in the high single digits for STAG over the next 3-5 years. I think a similar level of growth will be seen across the industrial sector, but valuation is the differentiator here.

Valuation

STAG is among the cheaper industrial REITs at 20.5X FFO compared to the median of 30.1X FFO

Source: SNL Financial

However, it is not the raw multiple that matters so much as the multiple in relation to the growth. Ideally, we want a fast-growing company trading at a low multiple so in an efficiently priced market higher growth rates would correspond to higher multiples.

As seen in the chart below, the trendline shows that the market is in fact attributing higher multiples to faster growth, but there are few outliers.

Data from SNL Financial, chart by author

I used 2019-2023 FFO/share growth rate using consensus estimates so as to nullify the temporary impacts of the pandemic. It should produce more of a stabilized growth rate. Companies above the line might be overpriced and those under the line could be underpriced.

Terreno (TRNO) and Americold (COLD) are outliers in the expensive direction in that their FFO multiples are significantly higher than one would expect given their growth rates. In the case of Americold, I do think the lack of growth is related to a one-time supply chain issue that is currently hurting revenues, so their growth should improve as that works its way out.

Plymouth (PLYM), Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) and STAG register as significantly undervalued.

ILPT is cheap for a reason as it is externally managed by RMR which has a poor track record and, in my opinion, terrible alignment with shareholders.

PLYM is only nominally this cheap as it has a share overhang from some legacy financing that will soon raise its diluted share count significantly

Rexford (REXR) is the other interesting outlier here. Despite trading at an incredible 41X FFO, it appears to be reasonably valued as its growth is just so outstanding as to make up for the price.

STAG seems like the clear pick here. Given its growth rate, it should be trading at a multiple around 26X-28X. Over time, I think it will close that gap giving shareholders about 30% upside on the way.