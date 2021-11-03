Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) has gone public in an initial offering which was priced at the low end of the range, as shares continued to trade around this level in the weeks following. This creates a situation in which valuations become quite demanding.

This is despite the fact that the company is making a successful transition to become a SaaS play, with solid earnings and topline sales growth. On the other hand, at 7 times sales and 40 times earnings, the valuation is high enough here.

Cloud First, Data Always

The header of the paragraph is the basic mission of the company as the company claims to have pioneered the intelligent data management cloud platform.

The company has pioneered a new software category which it calls IDMC, which stands for Intelligent Data Management Cloud. With its AI-powered platform it connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system. With the platform, customers have a single source and truth of data which feeds into all aspects of the business including apps to consumers or customers, as the same data is fed to the finance department, ordering, supply chain, marketing, sales, etc.

The AI flavor, created through the own AI-engine CLAIRE, creates the real benefits of the ecosystem, becoming more efficient as the number of users continues to grow. The business has been around for quite a while, but cloud and AI became the focus of the strategy in 2015 as the company transformed into a SaaS play as well.

This transition makes that the reported revenue growth numbers in recent years have not been that impressive, although ARR has been increasing at a quicker pace, as the transition to SaaS always creates a lag in reported revenues of course.

With data volumes exploding, work moving to the cloud, data silos rapidly emerging, it is time for an all-exhaustive solution which is based on a single source of data, and is always within reach.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters of Informatica aimed to sell 29 million shares within a preliminary price range between $29 and $32 per share, as softer demand made that pricing took place at the lower end of the range. This meant that the company raised $841 million in gross proceeds with the public offering.

With nearly 274 million shares outstanding following the offering, the market valuation of the firm comes in just shy of $8.0 billion here. This excludes a pro forma net debt load of around $1.6 billion, which makes for a $9.6 billion enterprise valuation at the offer price.

The company reported $1.31 billion in sales in 2019, accompanied by a $64 million GAAP operating loss. This came after a combined $323 million amortization charge on both intangibles and acquired technology. Revenues were up very modestly to $1.32 billion in 2020 as GAAP operating profits were posted at $20 million. This came after the combined amortization charges fell slightly to $287 million, as adjusted for that the company is very profitable with adjusted operating profits posted at around $307 million.

Looking at the composition of revenues we see software revenues up 7% to nearly 50% of sales, offset to a smaller extent by a modest decline in maintenance and professional service revenues. In the first six months of 2021, momentum has been accelerating for the good. Reported revenues were up 9% as software revenue growth accelerated while the decline in maintenance and professional service revenues came to a standstill. This resulted in an operating loss of $16 million turning into an operating profit of $32 million. After adding back amortization charges, operating profits trend at over $300 million.

With a $9.6 billion enterprise value, the company is valued at roughly 7 times sales which annualised trend at $1.35 billion. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on the net debt load and a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at around $200 million, for earnings close to $0.75 per share. Needless to say, that results into a high earnings multiple with shares priced at $29 per share, and currently still trading around the $30 mark.

Preliminary third quarter sales are set to rise just over 10% to a midpoint of $362 million, albeit that at this point in time the width of the preliminary revenue range feels a bit wide. To be reported operating profits of $30 million (at the midpoint) are seen roughly equal to the earnings posted in the first half of 2021. The big increase in profitability looks better than it necessarily is, in part because amortization charges are set to fall a bit.

After making its public debut, shares have been trending around the offer price, now trading at $30, which makes that the valuation discussion above is still intact.

Concluding Thoughts

The valuation discussion above feels like a reiteration of so many IPOs these days. A 7 times sales multiple looks reasonable for a technology name which now is 50% a SaaS play, where the SaaS component is growing above 10%. The company furthermore is very profitable which is compelling, but based on the earnings power trending closer to $0.75 per share, earnings multiples are quite demanding at 40 times.

Given the low-interest rate environment and continued growth on the topline, I see why the company fetches such a valuation here today as it is still quite leveraged. The retained earnings and growth in the business makes that earnings should rather easily grow to a dollar per share in a year or two, but even then valuations look full.

That is not to say that shares are dangerously overvalued, yet I simply fail to see great appeal at this valuation as the market easily awards lofty valuations these days.