Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) has initially seen a very strong public offering, but after shares nearly hit a high of $25, they have retreated to $17 at this moment of writing. Even after this move lower, I see major risks to the business and its business model. Renting out every day clothing is a harsh business model, something which is very obvious in the financials, although some recent signs of increased activity have revealed themselves, yet these are far too preliminary to get my hopes up.

Everything To Wear

Rent the Runway has a mission to empower women to feel their best every day. The company believes that the closet has become a museum of the past, full of clothes no longer worn. Women do not want more clothing, they want the right clothing which gives them confidence and power, coming from an amazing outfit.

Given this background, the company has built the closet in the cloud, now offering 18,000 styles from 750 designer brands, shipping over 40 million items to its customers.

The idea came as founder Jennifer Hyman experience first-hand in 2008 that her sister acquired a too expensive dress for a wedding in order to feel empowered. The closet which she had, did not contain any clothing which made her feel the same way. After observing this and working out this idea, the business has grown ever since, and in fact it is the first company to go public with an all-female founder, CEO, CFO and COO position.

The company offers a wide range of items for occasions like weddings, but also workwear, casual, maternity, among others. The company has served 2.5 million lifetime customers through the end of July of this year, ending the period with nearly 127,000 total subscribers. The huge closet to which customers have access is compelling, as they can pick every style they want. For producers of apparel, the business model is interesting as it generates tons of informative data.

Engagement is quite high as an average customer wears Rent the Runway products 83 days in the year. The company actively facilitates this active approach with its website as well as sophisticated technology and logistics platform.

The potential of savvy platforms in this market is huge as the US apparel market measures nearly $300 billion per annum, with more than a third of sales generated online, as the online component could nearly double again through 2025. The business model consists out of subscription membership revenues and add-on revenues. Plans start at $89 for four items and go for $199 for 16 items per month.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters of Rent the Runway aimed to sell 15 million shares in a preliminary price range between $18 and $21 per share, as solid demand made that the offering took place at the high end of that range. This results in the company generating some $315 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

With nearly 61 million shares outstanding following the public offering, and these shares trading at $21 per share, the company has been awarded a $1.28 billion equity valuation. This valuation approximates the enterprise valuation, with the company operating with a largely flattish net cash position.

The financials show quite a detrimental picture. The company generated nearly $257 million in sales for the fiscal year 2019 (ending early in 2020) on which a $130 million operating loss was reported. Revenues plunged 39% to $157 million in 2020 (reported early in 2021) as operating losses were flat in dollar terms, thereby increasing a lot on a relative basis.

The customer count fell some 36% over the same period of time, as the company ended 2020 with a mere 95,000 ending customers. Note that this measure includes both active customers and those who paused their subscription. The pandemic hit the business hard, and it might be expected that store closures aid this business, consumers were arguably fearful to rent clothing as well.

Revenues fell another near 10% in the first half of 2021 to just over $80 million, yet operating losses narrowed from nearly $69 million to less than $52 million, still not very encouraging signs by all means. The number of total subscribers has grown to nearly 144,000 again by the end of the third quarter of 2021 and while the company updated the customer count, it did not quantify the expected revenues for the third quarter.

The only good news is that the total subscriber count rose rather sharply from the 127,000 by the end of the first half of this year to 144,000 by the end of the third quarter. If we look at the first and second quarter results, we have already seen quite a big step-up in the second quarter performance with revenues of $47 million trending at nearly $200 million a year, while the quarterly loss of $23 million marked some improvement from the first quarter as well.

Despite some explanatory notes for a soft performance, shares have fallen to $17 and change here. Following this move, the valuation has dropped to roughly a billion, equivalent to nearly 5 times sales based on the second quarter results. Likely revenues trend at a higher rate in the third quarter, which should probably be seen on the bottom line as well, as this will become known soon enough.

Final Thoughts

Do not get me wrong, I have liked new business models in apparel, as I have invested at times in Stitch Fix (SFIX) in the past. While the sales multiples for Rent the Runway look reasonable, there is a big issue.

The business is about clothing rental, not for special occasions, but also for everyday use, as this is exactly why the economics are so hard. After all, damages, returns and fulfillment costs are too high to make the business really economical, as a 3-year accounting term for the apparel is far too aggressive for everyday items which are worn much more often. Moreover, the willingness to pay a lot for clothing for ¨regular¨ occasions is less than for special purposes.

Hence, this IPO has red flags all over the place, as I am shocked to see an opening day pop in this offering. While the third quarter user numbers suggest that some growth might be returning, real concerns about the economics of the business and strength of the platform remain. All of this makes it a very easy pass for me.