Dividend Champions For November 2021

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions list covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from Wide Moat Research. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Thankful for Dividends

70 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 7.75% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at Wide Moat Research.

The Dividend Champions universe has decreased to 726 companies. The average dividend streak increases to 16.6 years. The average yield has decreased to 2.41% from 2.69% the previous month.

Dividend Increases:

Company Symbol Increase Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8.46% 10 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 2.86% 10 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4.61% 9 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 5.41% 12 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 12.00% 16 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 7.69% 28 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 37.93% 10 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11.76% 12 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 5.31% 51 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 10.81% 28 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 3.70% 20 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 10.53% 8 Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) 7.23% 11 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 4.17% 9 Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX:CPKF) 7.69% 30 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) 2.26% 5 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 1.06% 9 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 9.80% 7 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7.27% 13 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 5.26% 7 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6.32% 7 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 10.00% 7 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8.33% 9 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 7.14% 10 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9.68% 49 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 5.13% 10 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 1.20% 19 Hess Midstream LP (HESM) 1.23% 5 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 5.00% 11 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 3.92% 14 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 10.00% 12 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 5.38% 11 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 8.00% 5 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 7.14% 14 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 5.88% 8 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 5.63% 10 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 42.86% 9 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 10.00% 7 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 0.22% 7 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 9.80% 27 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 0.97% 21 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 6.42% 49 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 5.45% 7 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 3.40% 8 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 0.52% 66 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 12.12% 9 Bank OZK (OZK) 1.75% 25 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 6.12% 24 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 1.59% 13 Phillips 66 (PSX) 2.22% 10 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 4.67% 12 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 5.26% 48 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 4.55% 9 Stepan Company (SCL) 9.84% 54 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 12.00% 8 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 3.57% 9 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8.33% 11 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 5.13% 16 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 12.50% 6 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 4.88% 12 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 5.56% 35 Tennant Company (TNC) 8.70% 50 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 14.04% 6 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 33.33% 9 Visa Inc. (V) 17.19% 14 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 2.04% 49 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 2.44% 30 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 12.20% 12 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 5.88% 29 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 1.15% 39

Additions to Challengers: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), Switch, Inc. (SWCH), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Amphenol Corporation (APH), Gladstone Investment (GAIN), Getty Realty Corp. (GTY), IDACORP, Inc. (IDA), and Phillips 66 (PSX) have been promoted to Contenders.

Tennant Company (TNC) has been promoted to Dividend King.

Deletions:

Altabancorp (ALTA) has been acquired by Glacier Bancorp (GBCI).

International Paper (IP) has cut its dividend following the spinoff of Sylvamo (SLVM).

The following have been removed due to a frozen dividend: American Express Company (AXP), Citigroup Inc. (C), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), First Community Corporation (FCCO), The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED), Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM), ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP), Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI), Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividends: Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC).

Other:

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) has completed its merger with Rexnord Process and Motion Control and has changed its name and ticker to Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

Just a quick look at our newest Dividend King.

