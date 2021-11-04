Toa55/iStock via Getty Images

Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) story over the last many years has been one of hope followed quickly by futility. Quarter after quarter, year after year, I have espied and chronicled reasons for new hope. Always a new acquisition, a new FDA approval, a new management team, always hope. Superior shareholder returns... not so much.

Q3 2021 (10/28/21 after market close) opened with some exciting headlines, "Gilead Sciences EPS beats by $0.87, beats on revenue, boost FY21 outlook".

Gilead's Q3 2021 beat-and-raise quarter was a classic false tell

The problem with exciting headlines is that they don't tell the whole story. For Gilead's Q3 2021, this was particularly true. The market figured that out quickly. Gilead closed at $67.34 on 10/28; it opened the next day at $65.90, dipping down to $64.06 during the day. As I write near close of market on 11/02/2021, it is trading at $65.77.

So it goes for Gilead. A quick glance at Page 1 of Gilead's "Summary of Prepared Remarks" from its website explains the situation quite well:

Gilead's total revenues grew by an attractive 13% Y/Y and 19% Q/Q. Not bad. The problem is that both its HIV (~57% of total) and its HCV (~6% of total) revenues were in decline. Its ballyhooed Cell Therapy and Trodelvy, whose revenues were increasing, combined to make up but a mere ~4.4% of its total.

Without its Veklury (remdesivir) revenues, up an eye-popping 120%, Gilead's combined revenues would total a 3% Y/Y loss. In "Gilead: Whither Remdesivir?", I review the entire Veklury (remdesivir) situation, concluding:

"Whither Remdesivir?" That is the question. The answer is that its future as an independent therapy is bleak over the mid-to-long term. As matters now stand, its fate depends on hospitalization rates.... COVID has proven to be tricky to predict, both in terms of its variations and in terms of societal response. As matters now stand VEKLURY is an entrenched incumbent. As such it is a reasonable bet that it will continue to insulate Gilead from pandemic related losses elsewhere in its portfolio for the next several quarters. This invaluable pandemic hedging service will give Gilead breathing time to develop its ample pipeline of late stage therapies and upcoming milestone achievements.

Not only is Veklury the source of Gilead's Q3 beat; it is also the reason for its increased guidance. The following slide 26 from Gilead's Q3 2021 slide deck spells it out:

Gilead's dominant HIV franchise is the company's breadwinner, now and for the immediate future

Although Gilead's HIV franchise is now undergoing a slight pandemic-induced retrenchment, it is still a monster. The following slide 9 from its Q3 2021 slide deck highlights the performance of Biktarvy, its lead HIV therapy:

During Gilead's Q3 2021 earnings call ("the Call"), CEO O'Day noted how the pandemic has adversely affected Gilead's HIV therapies. He was confident that they would bounce back. Importantly, he was optimistic about the future trajectory of its market-leading HIV franchise. He noted:

Our confidence in the longevity of our HIV business is in part-based on our progress in developing the next generation of HIV therapy and prevention. Lenacapavir is the cornerstone of that work, and we have 4 clinical trials evaluating Lenacapavir across treatment and prevention, highlighting our efforts to extend the options available to people living with or at risk of HIV.

Gilead watchers need to keep close track on Lenacapavir, a capsid inhibitor (GS-6207), as Gilead works to advance it to FDA approval. It is well on its way per slide 30 from its Q3 earnings slide deck excerpted below:

He noted additionally that it had breakthrough therapy designation and had received priority review this quarter "for the heavily treatment experienced population". He enthused that Lenacapavir:

...would be the first long-acting treatment for people living with HIV who have multi-drug resistance, as well as the first available 6-month long acting subcutaneous injection treatment for HIV. Separately, as you know, we signed an agreement with Merck earlier this year to explore combinations of Lenacapavir and Eslatrivir in long acting treatment.

Gilead's acquisition-based cancer portfolio, with Trodelvy in the lead, is a work in progress.

Those who have watched Gilead over the years know of its long struggles to advance a meaningful cancer franchise to supplement its long entrenched HIV and HCV portfolios. In "Gilead's Cancer Follies", I document its incredible string of deals in recent years to reach out and acquire a cancer portfolio.

The deals took a wide variety of forms from outright acquisitions, most recently and importantly its 09/13/2021 acquisition of Immunomedics (IMMU) which brought in Trodelvy. Gilead's press release announcing its deal highlighted this acquisition as follows:

-- Gilead Adds TrodelvyTM, First-in-Class Antibody-Drug Conjugate Approved to Treat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, With Promise in Other Forms of Breast Cancer and Additional Solid Tumors -- -- Acquisition Transforms Gilead’s Portfolio with First-in-Class Commercial Product with Significant Revenue and Best-in-Class Potential -- -- Trodelvy will Accelerate Gilead’s Emerging and Complementary Oncology Pipeline, Building on Agreements Executed Earlier This Year --

Trodelvy has been powering ahead. Not only has it generated $101 million in revenues as indicated above, it occupies the top two spots on Gilead's Q3 earnings oncology pipeline slide as excerpted below:

Gilead's recent timing hiccup on its TROPiCS-02 Phase 3 trial for Trodelvy in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patient is no cause for alarm according to CEO O'Day who advised:

...these modest timeline adjustments are quite normal in oncology, especially event-driven trials like TROPiCS-02. We look forward to sharing these updates in the first quarter of 2022.

Gilead's capital allocation process borders on being fast and loose

Gilead has long been a cash rich company, stemming from the combination of its hugely successful HCV and HIV therapies. Although I have not kept a record, I know from long painful memory that share buybacks have long been a staple of its capital allocation strategies.

Considering Gilead's price trajectory over the last half dozen plus years, share buybacks have not been a successful investment.

Data by YCharts

Gilead has spent untold billions in such endeavors. As illustrated by the comparison chart below, Gilead would have done much better if it had purchased shares in an S&P 500 index fund:

In addition to lavishing billions on its own shares, Gilead has been generous in buying smaller biotechs for large premiums in recent years, no doubt hoping to match the financial rewards from its masterful 2011 $11 billion Pharmasset deal.

So far, its $11.9 billion 08/2017 Kite deal has been pretty much a bust, albeit it has generated several FDA approved cell therapies, but not much revenue. Its ~$21 billion Immunomedics deal is very much a work in progress, although certainly Gilead is still expecting it to pan out over the long run.

Whether its billions in other cancer deals pan out is also a long-term endeavor.

Conclusion

There can be no doubt that Gilead has been spinning its wheels. We long-term shareholders are the ones whose portfolios are experiencing the burn to their tread.

As for me, I remain a cockeyed optimist who holds, but am not adding to my Gilead shares.