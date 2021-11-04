My Dividend Growth Portfolio October Update: 30 Holdings, 3 Buys, And A Trim

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

October was a rebound month after the wild ride of September. I finished up about 4.6% to return to previous highs seen in August.

I wasn't particularly active in October; my only trading came in the last few days of the month. Indices recovered as we went into a good earnings season. In September, I spent time researching ETF products, and I continued with that theme in October.

When I look around my portfolio, there are only a few holdings where the current price is less (or close to) than my reinvested cost basis (or "DRIP basis"). I've been patient with these holdings, and they only make up about 12% of my portfolio, but I have too many good alternatives to have these "returns anchors." I can conceivably see consolidating that capital back into better names over the next year or so.

One other action item from last month was to review the Pacer ETF lineup (creator of the Pacer Mataurus US Large Cap Div Multiplier 400 ETF QDPL). One interesting ETF is the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS), they've had strong returns, but I'm unsure if I want to go down into specific REIT sector ETFs at this time. Looking at ETDB, Pacer has the top two performing REIT ETFs over the past three years, which is nothing to sneeze at!

Other than those sector-specific funds, I'm still leaning towards something like XLRE or VNQ for more broad REIT exposure.

About Me

For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(k) plan.

My portfolio aims to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal.

Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. I'm 36 and have 23 years before I can touch this money.

I write as a way also to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find attractive and might implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a sample version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

2021 Goals

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7%. Currently 12%, this includes holdings I sold this year because of lackluster raises. By the end of 2021, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $17,000. Currently $14,880. I want to suffer no dividend cuts on my holdings. Currently zero cuts.

I've been happy with my dividend increases and not having any cuts on my holdings, but I will miss my income target for the whole year.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worth adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

Here is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here, and is it better than an existing holding or ETF?

What are the risks and downsides?

Are we near an all-time high?

How long is its dividend growth streak, and is it safe (60+ on Simply Safe Dividends)?

Chowder Rule (current yield + five-year growth rate) > 10%.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. Total shareholder yield is another valuable metric to analyze: the metric aggregates net dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. I try to limit portfolio turnover, but I'll sell when circumstances change.

Company degradation could be deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, and credit rating loss. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. The pandemic exposed a lot of names in this category.

A dividend cut, suspension, or paltry increases. The dividend increase is a visible outward sign of a company's success.

Based on available information, I can focus capital on better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares before the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase provides a glance into how management thinks the company is operating. A hefty increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running well. The reverse is true too, a small raise is a red flag, and it's time to research what's up. If this sounds interesting, you should check out my weekly article to get the complete list.

Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. So a quality company with a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. I keep tabs when prices dip below their 50/200-day moving averages.

Dividend Reinvestment

I have access to free stock trading now that the trend swept over brokerages in 2020. I'll generally leave on reinvestment for my core holdings or when I can lower my cost basis.

I have conditional formatting on my spreadsheet to highlight cells if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis. Here's an example.

I can quickly cross-reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

I have reinvestment turned on at the moment for everything I own. In the past, I found myself turning reinvestment off for specific companies. That led me to ask why I held it if I didn't want more shares. In those situations, I've sold the shares.

Contributions

I've maxed out my 401k again this year, which I've always been ecstatic about being able to do so. I receive a "true-up" contribution every March for fully funding my plan before the end of the prior year. However, my understanding is not everyone has this, so check with your plan sponsor.

Portfolio-Level Metrics

Here are high-level aggregate statistics for my portfolio. After peaking over 6% in March 2020, my portfolio yield has steadily declined with the rise in asset prices. The whole portfolio currently yields 2.8%.

Projected Income $14,881.81 Cash $13,000 Cash Ratio 2.55% Total Value $522,543.91 YOC (Divi Companies) 5.13% Yield (Divi Companies) 3.03% Portfolio Yield 2.81% Yield w/Cash Drag 2.74%

Projected Income - The sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - Percentage of cash in the portfolio

For this next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income."

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). The percent is my yield based on what I put in. The measure is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). The percent is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield, given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

The Portfolio

Here's the portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 7.86% Challenger $240 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.91% Challenger $482 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.72% Challenger $126 BlackRock (BLK) 2.27% Contender $207 Walt Disney (DIS) 2.68% None $0 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) 3.97% None $1,017 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 3.19% None $1,189 Home Depot (HD) 2.99% Contender $281 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 3.32% Contender $408 Mastercard (MA) 3.65% Contender $103 Medtronic (MDT) 2.09% Champion $229 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 2.19% None $953 Altria (MO) 3.33% Contender $1,407 Microsoft (MSFT) 1.99% Contender $78 NIKE (NKE) 1.36% Contender $46 Realty Income (O) 1.54% Champion $315 Pacer US Dividend Multiplier 400 (QDPL) 1.73% None $388 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 (QQQJ) 1.35% None $32 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) 0.92% None $2 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 2.19% None $680 Starbucks (SBUX) 3.18% Contender $291 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 10.18% None $1,516 Schwab International Dividend ETF (SCHY) 2.45% None $75 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 2.16% None $857 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 2.81% None $1,222 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 7.10% None $1,829 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 1.66% None $531 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.92% Champion $199 Visa (V) 3.66% Contender $138 Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) 1.35% None $44

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

King: 50+ years

Dividend Safety

I use the table below to keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. I also keep tabs on the recent dividend increases for my companies. I add the safety score and the growth score to come up with an aggregate score. My superstar companies are the ones with a total score > 100.

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score SSD Growth Score Total Score T. Rowe Price - 94 20 114 BlackRock AA- 98 14 112 Nike AA- 99 12 111 Microsoft AAA 99 11 110 Mastercard A+ 99 10 109 Medtronic A 99 8.6 107.6 Apple AA+ 99 7.3 106.3 Visa AA- 99 6.7 105.7 Home Depot A 87 10 97 Abbott Laboratories A+ 71 25 96 AbbVie BBB+ 70 10 80 Starbucks BBB+ 67 8.9 75.9 Realty Income A- 70 3 73 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 11 71 Altria BBB 55 4.7 59.7 Walt Disney BBB+ 0

This cut of data has led to a few insights and actionable items:

I bundle my riskier companies into ETFs than individual exposure.

I mostly own safe (60+ score) companies; Altria is borderline safe.

Generally, out of dividend safety, dividend growth, and current yield, you can pick two.

Disney has no safety score because of dividend suspension, though I expect management to reinstate the dividend.

Performance

Here's my performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted against the benchmark, though actual results may not align perfectly with my results due to subsequent purchases. Viewing performance data helps me decide whether I'm better off rolling money into an ETF or adding to my best winners. I have and will sell underperforming holdings based on this data. Disney currently sticks out as a lackluster investment, though I'm up 70% on it. It's also somewhat emotional because my kids enjoy their content, and visiting the parks has been a magical family experience.

Ticker Owned Since Benchmark Versus Benchmark Versus S&P AAPL 4/13/2015 SCHD 276.46% 267.37% TROW 9/29/2016 SCHD 165.70% 147.76% JPM 7/15/2016 SCHD 90.69% 70.71% MSFT 11/14/2019 SCHD 81.22% 74.09% HD 5/3/2016 SCHD 79.23% 62.55% BLK 10/16/2019 SCHD 69.71% 62.52% NKE 5/3/2016 SCHD 66.41% 49.73% ABT 1/10/2020 SCHD 13.50% 10.47% MO 10/31/2013 SPYD 2.99% -122.64% ABBV 1/28/2019 SCHD -2.89% -11.26% MA 7/26/2018 SCHD -4.50% -8.06% V 7/26/2018 SCHD -16.22% -19.78% O 2/21/2020 VNQ -22.40% -48.25% MDT 11/22/2016 SCHD -29.70% -46.70% SBUX 12/3/2015 SCHD -43.30% -51.99% DIS 12/28/2015 SCHD -71.00% -81.08%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts. This set exposes the stock return calculator as an API call available on the web, MS Excel, or Google Sheets.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. REITs, for example, compare against VNQ. Short of that, I generally compare everything to either SCHD or SPYD, depending on the yield/growth profile.

Versus S&P: This measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. I calculate using the stock return calculator on Custom Stock Alerts, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. The results are not exact, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. My stock return calculator provides the data (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets).

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a table mapping out how one asset trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite another. One means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information to remove holdings that move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position. It doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it. This tool is only valid when markets are not in a panic like we saw in March 2020.

Dividend Increases

Dividend Cuts

None

Trade Summary

My Sells

SPDR S&P High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

I trimmed back my position in SPYD this month for several reasons. A few months ago, SPYD was my largest position. That hasn't sat right with me, being just a high dividend fund and nothing related to dividend growth. I also think this chart says it all.

While SPYD is low-cost, offers instant diversification and a high yield, it has been beaten by several other investment opportunities. There's no comparison to SCHD or DIVO. SCHD is structurally different, focusing on dividend growth and fundamental metrics, albeit with a slightly lower yield historically around the 3% range.

On the other hand, DIVO offers a similar yield but has still excelled versus SPYD because, at its heart, it focuses on quality dividend growth companies as well.

I also think the ETF is fully valued after seeing incredible growth coming out of the Covid Crash. I had a limit sell order trigger selling 257 of my 1157 shares. That helped drive my cost basis under $30 for the remainder of my shares. I won't rule out any future sales; the proceeds will be going to better opportunities.

My Buys

Visa (V)

It took me until October 27th to buy shares for the month, with both Visa and Mastercard taking a dump on Visa's earnings. While current earnings looked decent, Visa management continues to see headwinds with cross-border traffic due to the Covid situation worldwide.

I don't think any of that should have been a surprise, but when the market continues to lop up good values, I don't mind taking a swing. Management also offered up a 17% dividend increase for this financial powerhouse. Even if shares remain soft for the next year, travel continues to return, and management has no problem buying back shares. This is an excellent time for management to retire shares when the price is lower.

Mastercard (MA)

The same day of Visa's earnings, MasterCard also fell in sympathy. I attempt to equal-weight the two companies, so I added a few more shares. Similar to Visa, I expect the true earnings potential to be held back somewhat by Covid. I do firmly believe those forces will abate, and shares will soar.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Finally, I added more Starbucks on the day of their earnings release when the stock dropped 7%. Sure enough, over the following few days, analyst notes come out, helping to drive the stock back up. The theme was similar to the credit card networks, soft guidance for the following year. China is a significant growth avenue for the company, and they've seen various COVID restrictions. CEO Kevin Johnson also called 2022 "an investment year," which includes pay raises for workers, which I applaud.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling three-month average of my dividend income. The average view smooths out monthly variations. The data has also fit the blue trend-line pretty closely over time.

My progress was very steady and consistent for several years. I went through periods with more growth, and my dividends dropped; other times, I bought higher-yielding stocks and saw my average monthly dividend skyrocket. 2020 damaged some of that theme, with several yield-focused ETFs cutting their distributions. I'm still in a little bit of a transition period as I've sold some higher-yielding products over the past several months. Ultimate though, the investments made feature a better blend of current income and future growth potential.

Over the past three years, I've been compounding at about 2.2% per month. Using the Rule of 72, I can expect to double my income about every 33 months. Calculating forward, I might reach my next big goal of $2,000 a month in April 2023.

Here's who paid me this month (left-hand side) and the prior quarter.

Observations:

Since July, I've removed DIV, HYLB, PFFD, and SPG.

I made a large purchase of MO back in July, thus the increased payout.

DIVO and QDPL are new holdings and made up most of the lost amount from the prior sales.

TROW gave a special payment in July; if I back that amount out, October would have been higher just on that alone.

VPN pays out semi-annually, so there was no payment in October.

Dividends by Position Size

The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

On the x-axis, SCHD is my largest holding, followed by AAPL and then SPYD. Trimming SPYD put it in a solid third place. On the y-axis, SPYD is my top income provider, followed by SDIV, FOF, MO, and SCHD.

Growth

I created the following graphics to assist in charting out my progress over time. This one shows my income per month for the current and prior year and any growth associated. October was 27% better than 2020, and a YTD I'm up 9.64%. YTD, I had received $11,633 versus $10,610 at this point last year.

The chart below is my projected income view (adding up all known dividend rates multiplied by owned shares). The income figure has seen some downward revisions by having some ETF dividend rates set too high. Right now, my best guess is a forward income of $14,880. That figure is up 6.5% from a year ago.

Portfolio Targets

My target portfolio is how I've aimed to split money across different asset classes. I adjusted SPYD to be "high yield" this month versus including it in dividend growth.

Category Actual Target Delta Cash 2.48% 5.00% -2.52% Dividend Growth 63.79% 65.00% -1.21% Growth 12.43% 15.00% -2.57% High Yield 21.29% 15.00% 6.29%

Dividend Growth" comprises both my dividend growing holdings as well as ETFs like SCHD, DIVO, and QDPL.

"Growth" has my Amazon, Alphabet, QQQM, QQQJ, VPN, and WCLD holdings.

"High Yield" has mostly the Global X income ETFs, FOF (the fund of funds), and now SPYD.

Visualizations

This chart shows the income provided by different sources. ETFs provide almost 2/3rds of my income; this figure has grown over time as I've reduced having individual holdings and bundled up higher-yield into ETFs. The rest I've allocated to common equity sectors and FOF.

Sector Allocations

This chart shows how I've invested my money. I have 43% in ETFs, with the rest sprinkled across some sectors. I tilt heavily towards tech, and several sectors have no holdings (like industrials, energy, utilities, and materials).

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

I categorize my picks based on their dividend growth history.

Kings 50+

Champions 25+

Contenders 10+

Challengers 5+

I use this to help keep me focused on quality, and while it has been beneficial, it is not entirely predictive.

This field on my spreadsheet is an automated pull from my API. I have a "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbotts per the CCC list are not Champions, though, by legacy S&P rules, they are both Dividend Aristocrats. Also, Altria now shows up as a Challenger and not a King.

Things Coming Up/Action Items

Now that we are coming down the home stretch of the year, here are the dividend increases I'm waiting on (and when I think management will announce them):

Nike (November)

Disney (maybe a reinstatement in November?)

Mastercard (December)

Here's a quick snapshot of the increases I've seen this year:

Name 2021 Increase Abbott Laboratories 25.0% T. Rowe Price 20.0% Visa 17.0% BlackRock 13.8% JPMorgan Chase 11.0% Microsoft 11.0% AbbVie 10.2% Home Depot 10.0% Starbucks 8.9% Medtronic 8.6% Apple 7.3% Altria 4.7%

Here are some of the action items I have during November:

As mentioned above, I've been getting a little frustrated with the high-yield funds not recovering over the past 18 months like almost everything else I own has. With my discussion earlier around Disney, I need to see them lay out a plan to reinstate the dividend. Starting fresh today as a dividend investor, I wouldn't have Disney in my portfolio. I'm okay with giving holdings some slack, but I need my thesis to come back around at some point.

I have some homework with deciding what to do with Orion Office REIT shares following the merger of Realty Income and VEREIT.

I reclassified SPYD as high-yield, which puts that slice above where I want it to be. It's possible I trim some more shares and spread it across other dividend investments.

Other than that, with indices as high as they are, I'm mostly content just letting things ride upwards.

Conclusion

During October, I received $948 in dividends, up 26.9% over 2020. YTD, I'm close to 10% ahead of the pace set in 2020. I've collected $11,633 so far, with two months to go. I trimmed my SPYD holding and added to V, MA, and SBUX during the month. My forward-looking income sits at about $14,880, which is up 6.2% over this time last year.

As always, thanks for taking the time to read this, and happy investing!