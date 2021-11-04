SCQBJ-JZ/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recent headlines around investing in China has made many investors skittish, and for good reason. For one thing, tech companies have come under the radar of the government, as they are able to take a more abrupt (and less predictable) approach towards reigning those companies in. In addition, as the U.S. PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) noted, the lack of access to companies there poses unique challenges.

This brings me to Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), which I view as being a safer bet on China’s growth. This includes its quick service restaurant model as well as the fact that YUMC is a U.S. company, subject to U.S. accounting rules and regulations. In this article, I highlight what makes YUMC a Buy after the recent drop, so let’s get started.

A Safer Bet On China’s Growth

Yum China is the licensee of Yum! Brands (YUM) in mainland China, with exclusive rights there on KFC, China’s leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell. YUMC also owns local brands there, including Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, and COFFii & Joy concepts outright.

At present, YUMC operates 11,415 restaurants in 1,600 cities, and notably, YUMC is ranked #363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to Time 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021.

YUMC has seen some share price weakness as of late. As seen below, the share price is now sitting well below its near-term high of $69 from June. YUMC now carries an RSI score of 42, indicating that it’s approaching oversold territory.

The weakness in YUMC’s share price appears due to pandemic-related headwinds in China. While third quarter revenue grew by 9% YoY, to $2.55B, it was primarily driven by the record number of new store openings (524 new stores) during the quarter. Same-store sales decreased by 7% YoY, with decreases of 8% at KFC and 5% at Pizza Hut excluding foreign currency effects.

This resulted in restaurant margin being down to 12.2%, from 18.6% in the prior year period. Notably, YMC still produced $178M operating profit despite the pandemic headwinds. The weakness in YUMC’s top line figures was due to strict public health measures that reduced consumer travel, which is down 5% from a year ago, and down 30% from 2019.

While the pandemic poses near-term headwinds, I see YUMC’s long-term growth thesis as being intact. This is reflected by the strong store pipeline, with the company expecting to open 1,700 new stores this year, up from 1,300 last year. Management is also investing in digital technologies to make store operations more efficient.

In addition, I see reasons to be optimistic over YUMC’s deepened partnership with Lavazza to accelerate its footprint in China, aiming to have 1,000 stores in 4 years. These Italian-theme espresso stores have gained strong traction thus far in China, as noted by the CEO during the recent conference call:

At the end of September, we had 26 Lavazza stores in four top-tier cities. We expand beyond Shanghai to Hangzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou where our stores received great customer feedback. Our first Beijing store is already ranked the most popular cafe in Chaoyang district. Encouraged by the positive results, we expect to enter into more top-tier cities and more than double our current store base in the fourth quarter. – CEO of Yum China

Meanwhile, YUMC maintains a fortress balance sheet to fund its future growth, with $4.4 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand, a record amount since YUMC’s spin-off from Yum! Brands in 2016. This results in a negative net debt balance of $2.3B, comparing favorably to the positive net debt balance of $556M at the end of 2019.

YUMC does not appear to be cheap on the surface, even after the recent drop, at the current price of $57, with a forward PE ratio of 39. I see this valuation as being justified, however, as analysts estimate 50% and 18% growth over the next 2 years. As seen below, this brings the PE ratio down to far more reasonable range for a growth company.

Sell-side analysts have a consensus Buy rating on YUMC, with an average price target of $71, and Morningstar is more bullish, with an $86 fair value estimate, as noted below in its latest analyst report:

In the third-quarter 2021 update, we believe two things matter to long-term investors: (1) the accelerated unit openings due to new restaurant formats; and (2) potential margin expansion that will be unlocked by digital and technology investments. We keep our fair value estimate at USD 86 and shares are trading at about a 30% discount to our fair value estimate. – Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Yum China has seen its fair share of headwinds in China due to the pandemic, up to and including the third quarter. I see the long-term growth thesis as being intact, however, as YUMC continues to aggressively expand and invest in digital technology to improve efficiency. Additionally, YUMC sports a very strong balance sheet to fund these initiatives. The short-term pain may eventually yield to long-term gain. YUMC is a Buy.