Updated Fair-Value Estimates

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) continues to fire on all cylinders and the performance since my last update has AVNT beating the performance of the S&P 500 by a wide margin (nearly 3-to-1).

Data by YCharts

In my last article, I ended with a few fair-value estimate and a conclusion about the direction of the stock. Here were my short-term and long-term estimates from the article Avient - Improved Guidance And Synergies Make This Stock A Strong Buy.

Short-term prospects suggest EPS of $3.00 and I believe it is reasonable to use the P/E ratio of 18x-21x for shares in the short-term and would amount to a share price of $54-63/share or an upside of just under 10% to 28% by the end of the year. Medium-term prospects also look promising based on $3.37 EPS for FY-2022. Again, using the same 18x-21x range we would arrive at a share price between $60.66-70.77/share or an upside of 23.4% to 44% by the end of 2022. Long-term prospects suggest strong returns for investors based on $3.83 EPS for FY-2023. Again, using the same 18x-21x range, we would arrive at a share price between $68.94-80.43/share or an upside of 40.3% to 63.7% by the end of 2023.

As AVNT heads into the end of the year I am thrilled to see the stock price moving into the predicted short-term range and with a strong sales outlook I believe we are on track to see the share price push the upper-end of the medium and long-term estimates.

Since that article we have seen EPS estimates for 2022 and 2023 move higher (FY-2021 was also higher by $.02 so I am going to leave the current range alone). If we update our medium-term and long-term estimates we are looking at the following estimates based on the current price of $54.99/share.

Medium-term prospects also look promising based on $3.43 EPS for FY-2022. Using the same 18x-21x range we would arrive at a share price between $61.74-72.03/share or an upside of 12.3% to 31% by the end of 2022.

At the high end estimate for the medium-term we would be looking at 27% annualized rate-of-return including the dividends!

Long-term prospects suggest strong returns for investors based on $4.08 EPS for FY-2023. Using the same 18x-21x range, we would arrive at a share price between $73.44-85.68/share or an upside of 33.6% to 55.8% by the end of 2023.

At the high end estimate for the long-term we would be looking at 23.9% annualized rate-of-return including the dividends!

Using the revised estimates we can see that there is still strong upside potential even at current prices. We recently used price weakness to add another 25 shares under $50/share to Jane's retirement portfolio.

The Dividend

For those who have read my work in the past it shouldn't come as a surprise that AVNT's stock price and current yield are not particularly attractive but this is mainly because the new and improved AVNT is now more of a growth stock that happens to also pay a dividend.

Data by YCharts

With the exception of price fluctuations that were largely pandemic induced, the stock has almost always come with a dividend yield less than 2%.

The most recent increase of 12% is right in line with the five-year average of 12.1% and the 10-year dividend growth rate comes in at 21.63%, which has been a key reason why the dividend has remained so steady even as the share price rocketed from the low $10/share range to above $40/share in less than three short years.

The Recycled Economy Of 2025

On slide eight of the Q3-2021 Investor Presentation AVNT provides a visual of the challenges that many companies face having pledged to "work towards 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 or earlier." The reality is that most companies are behind the curve when it comes to meeting these goals by 2025.

The companies on this list aren't no-name companies with small sales either as many of the companies that have signed up for this agreement are the largest companies in the world. Here are a few of the most prominent names on that list.

Pepsi (PEP)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Unilever (UL)

Walmart (WMT)

For those who are interested in learning more about the specifics of what these companies are trying to achieve, you can find a breakdown of the goals for each respective company at the link above.

AVNT did a survey of businesses it works with where they emphasized their desire to increase the use of recycled materials.

Source: Q3-2021 Investor Presentation

The image above indicates that while many companies are beginning the shift to recycled or compostable products there is still a huge amount of product to replace with more eco-friendly methods to even come close to the 2025 pledge. Being that we are only three years away from the 2025 deadline it comes as no shock why earnings estimates have been revised upwards.

Source: FAST Graphs

With this in mind, it supports the significant growth of sustainable products for AVNT, which has more than doubled the revenue from sustainable solutions in less than three years.

Source: Q3-2021 Investor Presentation

Raw Material and Supply Chain Risk

As with all investments, nothing is without risk and the primary concern that I see for AVNT's operations is whether inflation is increasing at a fast enough pace that price increases won't be able to offset the additional cost which would cause margins to shrink.

The good news is that inflation and disruption to the supply chain have been covered by price increases.

Source: Q3-2021 Investor Presentation

At this point, we do not have enough information one way or another to really say how much inflation will hurt AVNT's performance and ability to meet the demands of its customers. When we consider the 2025 initiative we can also predict that these companies have backed themselves into a corner where they are at the mercy of AVNT's pricing to deliver the products and services it needs.

The cost of raw materials (both hydrocarbon based and non-hydrocarbon based) have seen major price increases since Q3-2020.

You better believe that I am going to be watching this closely on every earnings report and it is possible that a significant change could end up derailing many of the updated price projections that I updated at the beginning of the article.

Conclusion

AVNT doesn't get much love on Seeking Alpha or from Wall Street but the stock has performed well and pays a well-covered but meaningful dividend while offering 10%+ annual increases going forward.

Data by YCharts

AVNT has outperformed all three of the major benchmarks over the last 12 months. I expect that they will continue to perform well and that there is still significant upside to the current share price of $54.99/share. Operating margin has improved yet again and now exceeds 8% compared with less than 6% before the pandemic began to take its toll in March of 2020.

Data by YCharts

Investors should keep a close eye on the cost of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, and adequate staffing as the main pain points that could hamper AVNT's growth story.