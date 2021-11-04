Charli Bandit/E+ via Getty Images

There are very few companies that have delivered better results for investors than Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD). The graph below shows its share price which has risen exponentially over the last two decades. This is kind of unexpected because the company is not a biotech or technology stock that struck gold, but a relatively boring manufacturer of ovens and other kitchen appliances. As we will see, this outcome was possible thanks to a few factors including operational excellence, smart M&A, and customer focus.

Data by YCharts

Middleby has three industry-leading foodservice platforms with over 100 brands, and a strong track record of profitability with EBITDA margins in excess of 20% most of the time. It has offerings in the Commercial Foodservice, Residential Kitchen, and Food Processing segments. It continues to grow and improve margins further, and has a proven ability to acquire and integrate competitors.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

The company was adversely affected by Covid since most of its customers are restaurants which took a disproportionate negative impact from the restrictions imposed by governments. Since they were not operating for months they didn't have necessity to buy new equipment from Middleby.

Before Covid hit the company it had been growing at a CAGR of ~16%, much of it from acquisitions, but also from growth in the business. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA had been growing at roughly the same 16% CAGR.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

Growth was not just on absolute terms, but actually also on earnings per share as they have been growing quickly as the company improved operations and generated synergies from the acquisitions. In the last two decades, the only periods where EPS didn't grow were after the financial crisis and after the Covid pandemic.

Data by YCharts

To get an idea of the amount of consolidation Middleby has been doing in its industry, the slide below shows the number of acquisitions per year and the acquired revenue amount.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

Besides the most straightforward cost synergies and operational improvements, Middleby searches to leverage technology and engineering synergies, where advancements and improvements for one brand can be leveraged by the rest.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

The slide below shows some great examples of acquired companies, where their adjusted EBITDA margin was at the moment of the acquisition and where it is today. The improvements have been spectacular and explain why Middleby has been such a strong performer in the market.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

Looking forward, Middleby is guiding for the Commercial Foodservice division to reach an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%, Residential Kitchen Equipment 25%, and Food Processing 25%. If these targets are met, adjusted earnings per share will meaningfully increase from where they are today.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

Covid Crisis

As previously mentioned, the company was severely affected by the Covid crisis, since many of its customers were not able to operate because of government mandated closures and restrictions. Things have, however, markedly improved. For example, recent sales data shows the restaurant industry is at 113% of 2019 levels. Total sales are fully recovered on an industry level with the exception of casual dining. Casual dining is also coming back, just at a slightly lower pace. The company is also benefiting from an increase in ghost kitchens for take-out delivery and interest in labor savings equipment.

Source: Middleby Investor Relations

Financials

Before Covid hit, the company had been posting terrific returns on equity of ~20%, and returns on invested capital in the low double-digits. As the restaurant industry comes back, it is likely that the company should return to posting superb results on this front.

Data by YCharts

Margins were also affected, but they too are making a comeback. The company sees more than 10% of revenue drop to the bottom line which is pretty decent for this type of business.

Data by YCharts

Middleby has enough liquidity to survive until the Covid crisis is over, and its leverage is at a reasonable 3.2x debt to EBITDA. Its interest coverage ratio is still healthy at ~6.5x.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

As the company has gained operating leverage, shares have tended to trade at a higher price/sales ratio. A good buy point seems to be when shares are close to or below the 10-year median PS ratio. Currently, they are not too far from the 10y median at ~3.4x.

Data by YCharts

Looking at EV/EBITDA, shares have tended to trade at a multiple of between ~8x and ~20x. Right now they seem to be closer to the higher part of the range, but it is important to remember that it is coming out of a very difficult period for the company and EBITDA should meaningfully increase as the restaurant industry recovers.

Data by YCharts

Same thing with the price/earnings ratio, the trailing twelve months ratio looks expensive at ~33x, but it is expected to improve significantly for the next year with a forward PE ratio of ~22x, which looks a lot more attractive.

Data by YCharts

Analysts estimate earnings to continue growing at a healthy pace for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. Based on FY23 estimates the PE ratio is a lot more attractive at ~17x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Middleby is a high quality business that got hit hard by Covid, but it is on its way to recovery. Shares have rarely been cheap because of its high growth and capable management that has successfully integrated many acquisitions and played the role of industry consolidator. It has a nice collection of brands and has been able to generate cost and innovation synergies. It has a strong financial profile, with a solid balance sheet and extensive diversification across businesses, end-markets, and customers. It has attractive ROE and ROIC, and should return to growth once the restaurant industry recovers from the Covid crisis.