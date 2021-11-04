supatom/iStock via Getty Images

A big moment is approaching for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH). The e-Commerce firm, known for discovery-focused shopping app 'Wish', will open up its books for the last quarter. ContextLogic will need to prove that it can grow monthly active users and revenues again… or the shares are set for another downleg!

All eyes will be on ContextLogic's MAU growth

ContextLogic has an earnings date scheduled for November 10 which is going to be a big day for the e-Commerce firm. The earnings card for the third-quarter will show if the platform managed to turn around user and engagement trends that are critical to the firm's long term growth.

ContextLogic went through a prolonged period of growth before the pandemic, and COVID-19 related shutdowns accelerated platform growth considerably. During the pandemic year, 2020, the Wish platform added 17M monthly active users to its ecosystem. MAUs, a highly important success metric for e-Commerce businesses, surged at an annual rate of 39% from 2015 to 2020 while revenues soared at twice the rate, 78%. ContextLogic added $640M in revenues in 2020, in large part due to the firm's development of a logistics business that benefited from wider Coronavirus shutdowns and a higher volume of product shipments.

(Source: ContextLogic)

As the economy reopened in 2021, Coronavirus restrictions eased and people returned to work, ContextLogic started to lose users shoppers. By the end of the second-quarter, ContextLogic's total monthly active users base had declined 22% year over year to 90M. Active buyers, defined as buyers that have made at least one purchase within the last year, declined at an even higher rate, 26%, to 52M. Because of the decline in monthly active users, revenues processed through the shopping platform also decreased. ContextLogic's core marketplace revenues declined 29% year over year to $378M in the second-quarter. Total revenues for the second-quarter declined 6% in Q2'21 and only strong growth in logistics services prevented a steeper drop in the platform's revenues.

mil $ Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 Q3'20 Q2'20 Y/Y Growth Core Marketplace Revenues $378 $477 $527 $405 $555 -31.9% ProductBoost Revenues (Ad business) $50 $50 $62 $49 $45 11.1% Logistics Revenues $228 $245 $205 $152 $101 125.7% Total $656 $772 $794 $606 $701 -6.4%

(Source: Author)

Declining MAUs make ContextLogic's profitability problem worse because the e-Commerce firm is dependent on strong top line growth to make its business model work. The firm's net margin in the second-quarter was (17)%. This means ContextLogic lost $17 for every $100 in revenues. ContextLogic generated losses of $111M in Q2'21 and $239M in FY 2021, which is not sustainable.

(Source: ContextLogic)

Risks with ContextLogic

Shares of ContextLogic have not been able to recover from the second-quarter MAU shock. The stock price is down significantly since the second-quarter earnings date and WISH desperately needs a fresh catalyst. The best catalyst for ContextLogic would be if the e-Commerce firm's earnings card on November 10 showed an increase in monthly active users and positive revenue growth, on a quarter over quarter basis. A surprise regarding MAUs could ignite a new upleg for shares of ContextLogic. A negative result in the earnings card, like a continual MAU drop and sliding marketplace revenues, would likely be a justification for a new downleg!

Data by YCharts

ContextLogic's sales growth is now cheap for a reason

ContextLogic's e-Commerce sales growth has a cheap price, and this is because the firm has trouble keeping shoppers on its platform. As people moving on from the pandemic, they also spend less money on the discount shopping app. Because of the unexpectedly large MAU drop in the second-quarter, ContextLogic's sales growth has been further discounted in the last quarter. Wish has the cheapest sales growth in its industry group, but the risk of an additional Q3'21 MAU decline is significant.

Market Cap FY 2022 Est. Revenues P-S Ratio FY 2022 Est. Earnings P-E Ratio Wish $3.27B $2.34B 1.40x ($0.24) - Amazon $1.68T $554.22B 3.03x $54.31 61.0x Alibaba $450.31B $170.96B 2.63x $10.85 15.2x eBay $46.89B $10.95B 4.28x $4.68 16.0x

(Source: Author)

Final thoughts

In 2020, ContextLogic experienced massive business growth because of the pandemic. But in 2021 headwinds are growing, especially regarding monthly active user growth. The MAU declines in the first half of the year were responsible for ContextLogic's large valuation drop. A continuation of this trend would spell even more trouble for ContextLogic's stock next week. It all depends on which way the firm's Q3'21 MAU trend goes. All eyes are on November 10, and the earnings event could really be a make-or-break moment for ContextLogic!