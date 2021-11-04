MamaMancini's CEO Carl Wolf - Navigating Price Increases (Video)

Summary

  • MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods.
  • CEO Carl Wolf on challenges of navigating increase in commodity and transportation prices.
  • Prioritizing a consolidation strategy vs new innovative products; partnering with Beyond Meats.
  • Don't forget to email Carl for coupons!

MamaMancini's (NASDAQ:MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. CEO Carl Wolf joined us to discuss elevating the company's public profile, enhancing shareholder value and improving liquidity. The challenges of navigating the increase in commodity and transportation prices. Prioritizing a consolidation strategy as opposed to new innovative products; partnering with Beyond Meats (BYND). And don't forget to email Carl for coupons!

