MamaMancini's CEO Carl Wolf - Navigating Price Increases (Video)
Nov. 04, 2021 9:00 AM ETMamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)BYND7 Likes
MamaMancini's (NASDAQ:MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. CEO Carl Wolf joined us to discuss elevating the company's public profile, enhancing shareholder value and improving liquidity. The challenges of navigating the increase in commodity and transportation prices. Prioritizing a consolidation strategy as opposed to new innovative products; partnering with Beyond Meats (BYND). And don't forget to email Carl for coupons!
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com