Investment Thesis

Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) is a company dedicated to offering software for the automation of regulatory and bureaucratic processes, as well as access to legal documents and files, all through a cloud-based platform.

D&D went public in July 2020, intending to raise financing to continue and accelerate its acquisition activity. In recent years, and especially in the last fiscal year, growth has been explosive, supported mainly by these acquisitions.

Acquired companies usually have a dominant position in the niche market in which they operate, with reasonably recurring revenues. Also, the customers of such companies (and of D&D) can pass on the cost of the software to the end consumer, eliminating any possible price competition. We are also talking about software deeply integrated into the customers' business, involving high switching costs.

The most negative aspect is the management compensation policy, which is not at all aligned with shareholders. Also the sales of insiders are negative, especially those of the CEO and his brother. Additionally, the lack of information on organic growth and investments in the coming years and financial history makes valuation difficult.

Dye & Durham

Business

Dye & Durham (D&D) is a software company that manages a cloud-based platform dedicated to automating regulatory processes, legal document search, record creation and filing, etc. for real estate and M&A transactions.

The company's platform gives clients access to a series of software tools that streamline day-to-day business processes related to regulatory requirements. The value it brings is greater efficiency, time savings and simplicity in using these software tools.

The latter is summarized in the following image:

The summary is, software that allows you to streamline processes, doing in a matter of minutes what traditionally takes hours; in an automated way, resulting in fewer errors than manually; centralizing a database in which to access all documents and tools under a single application.

D&D went public in July 2020 in order to raise financing to continue its growth strategy. That growth has come primarily from acquisitions that the company has been making in recent years. Since 2013 it has completed more than 20 acquisitions and as we will see below, the growth has been explosive.

Divisions

The business is divided into two distinct parts. The first is Real Estate Solutions, which is related to real estate transactions, all the administrative and bureaucratic work involved in buying a property, selling it, mortgaging it, etc. D&D does not break down sales by division, but on occasion has mentioned that this part of the business represents around a third of total sales.

The other division is Business Law Solutions, which is mainly dedicated to automating transactions that occur during M&A processes, but also other processes such as financing, regulatory due diligence processes, etc. It represents around 50% of total sales.

Finally, the company also offers solutions related to litigation where it charges for the different transactions that take place during the bureaucratic process.

Business Model

This is an important point, transactions. The company's business model is based on a transaction-based sales model, where the company charges transaction fees to customers, who in turn pass on the cost of these transactions to their own customers.

This has two very important implications. On the one hand, we are talking about a sales model that the company defines as "reoccurring", i.e. it is not the recurrence of a subscription model, but by encompassing many daily and routine processes, those commissions become recurring.

On the other hand, the model is designed in such a way that the cost to D&D's customers of using its software can be passed on to its customers. This, in turn, implies that it is a model capable of increasing prices without affecting demand (D&D's customers). It also means that the price or cost of the software is not a differentiating factor, mitigating any risk of price competition, since D&D's customer gets it for free.

Since the transactions in which D&D is involved involve significant outlays, the commission charged can easily be passed on to the end consumer, who does not notice it.

An example is the purchase of a property or vehicle. The commission that D&D charges the customer for a transaction valued at about $50k would be between $8 and $16. That is what it costs D&D's customers. That client can easily pass that cost on to his customer, who will not notice it because it is a minuscule amount compared to the total value of the transaction.

The same thing happens in the purchase of a property. The end customer does not notice the charge of, say, $129, on a transaction valued at $1m. This allows the D&D customer to benefit from all that the company's software brings while passing the entire cost on to the end consumer. In other words, the service is free to the D&D customer, so he has no incentive to switch providers, especially considering the switching costs involved, which we will discuss later.

Customers

In its last presentation to investors D&D showed a customer base of more than 50,000 customers, with the largest representing less than 2% of total sales. The vast majority of these customers have been obtained through acquisitions in the last two years.

Clients tend to be law firms, financial services institutions, governments and public entities, etc. Churn is less than 2%, which is in line with what we have explained before, clients have no incentive to switch providers. The average client relationship is 16.6 years.

These clients are in most cases large companies, often referred to as "Blue-Chip", so the risks of default are usually minimal. Some well-known names are Chase, RBC, the Government of Canada itself, Commonwealth Bank, the Government of Australia and Dentons, among many others.

Procurement

Acquisitions are a fundamental part of the business. D&D does not report organic and inorganic growth, but by simply linking the company's results to the timing and size of acquisitions, it is clear that acquisitions have a huge impact on the business.

Since 2013 it has made more than 20 acquisitions, the most relevant is DoProcess, acquired in December 2020 for a total consideration of C$542m. To say that until its acquisition, DoProcess was one of D&D's main competitors in its Real Estate business. Additionally, 7 other companies were acquired during FY 21, so it is clear that acquisition activity has accelerated in the last 2/3 years.

D&D has a very specific profile of target companies it wishes to acquire. The typical target company must provide software that is deeply integrated into its customers' operations, thereby leveraging the cost of change. Additionally, such businesses will have a transaction-oriented flow-through model, which is what we have explained about the ability to pass on the cost of the software to the end consumer. The business must also have "re-occurring" sales and a large market share in its market or market niche.

Following the acquisition, D&D integrates the business with the rest of the group, applying best practices to improve it. Part of the objective is to generate synergies between the group's different businesses.

As a summary, the three essential points they look for in a business to acquire are:

Software that is critical to the customer and deeply integrated into their operations. The replacement of software and technology by customers should be time consuming and disruptive to their operations. Re-occurring cash flows and lack of large, well-funded competitors in the jurisdiction in which the company specializes. Businesses with a transaction-oriented flow-through revenue model allow the cost of the software incurred by the end consumer and eliminate price differentiation among competitors.

Actively generating synergies is a fundamental part of the company's strategy. An example of this is Cyberbahn. This business was acquired for C$44.2m, at a multiple of 8.1x EBITDA. Following its integration D&D generated cost synergies of C$2.1m and sales synergies of 14%. The net result is that the post-synergies multiple paid became 4.2x EBITDA, almost half the initial multiple.

Currently, the company has a potential pipeline of C$500m of EBITDA in acquisitions, without considering possible synergies. The investment universe however is much larger.

Financials

D&D's growth has been explosive, especially in FY 2021, where it has racked up the most acquisitions, including DoProcess, the largest so far by far. This is where we can see the impact acquisitions have on the company's bottom line.

While clearly 2021 is a turning point, it must be said that in the previous years the lowest sales growth was 35%, in 2019, so even excluding the last fiscal year, the growth has been huge.

D&D does not break out sales growth data by division or by type of growth (organic and inorganic), but merely says that growth comes from a) acquisitions (inorganic), b) higher transaction volume (organic) and c) synergies and price adjustments. Based on this, we can assume that organic growth is greater than zero, but there is no doubt that most of it comes from acquisitions.

A key aspect that we can see by looking at the first graph is the growth in margins. D&D's cloud-based business model allows it to scale the business significantly, adding new services and thus transaction volume, while maintaining a relatively fixed cost structure. The ability to add services and increase transaction volume on the platform without significantly increasing costs is what has allowed margins to increase. The company's intention is for the EBITDA margin to remain between 50% and 60% of sales.

In short, we have D&D as a business with explosive growth of 83% CAGR since 2017 and expected to grow by 63% this year. Added to this are margins on a clear upward trend, favored by a mainly fixed cost structure that results in economies of scale being generated.

Industry and Peers

In total, D&D estimates the potential global market to be $1.3 trillion in size, including other business-critical software. At the moment, the company operates only in its home market, Canada, Ireland and the UK, and Australia, where it recently entered with the acquisition of GobalX in July 2021.

D&D's positioning in each of these markets is exceptional. In Canada, management believes that they are the industry leaders. The same is true in the UK and Ireland. In Australia they are currently the second largest player.

The total size of these three markets is estimated at about $3b. In the long term, the company intends to enter the US as well, which would have a size of $9.4b. The size of these markets has furthermore been growing rapidly. In 2017 the company estimated that between Canada, UK and Ireland, the size was $1b. A year later, they estimated that same market to be $1.7b in size.

The same is true when we look at Australia, USA, Ireland and UK. In 2017 they estimated a size of $8.2b and in 2018 $10.9b, excluding Canada ($1.1b).

In addition, the industry is particularly fragmented despite the consolidation that has been taking place in recent years. Many of the competitors have a more local focus, with little investment in technology and no capacity or capital to scale the business. This is a favorable scenario for companies that do have the ability and capital to expand to continue acquiring, as is the case with D&D.

As far as D&D's competitors are concerned, we must divide them into those offering a similar service to the Business Law Solutions division and those of Real Estate Solutions.

In the first group, in Canada, competition comes mainly from ESC Corporate Services, a subsidiary of Information Services Corporation. In addition, there are other independent registration agents, but they can hardly be considered real competition.

ESC Corporate Services is D&D's main competitor in Canada on the Business Law Solutions side. This company is privately held and acts as one of the main liaisons for law firms in terms of regulatory processes, access to government files, registration and filing services, document search, etc. In short, it is a very similar service to D&D.

It is the contracted provider for MGS, the Ministry of Government Services, which is the government ministry in Ontario. The legal service providers contracted by the MGS have the exclusive right to provide government records and give access to the records database in Ontario and the rest of Canada. This suggests that either D&D does not have access to such a database or it is licensed by the MGS and does have access, but we do not know for sure.

We are talking about a substantially smaller company than D&D, as it has less than 50 employees to D&D's nearly 1,000 worldwide, or 350 in Canada alone.

In the UK we would have Vistra UK, Companies Made Simple Group, Theformationscompany.com, Rapid Formations and Your Company Formations. All these companies are private and local in scope, that is, their services are focused exclusively in the UK and in most cases, only in specific areas of the country.

Finally, in Ireland we would have Rochford Brady Legal Services (now part of D&D), Corporate Access, DLS and Allied Legal Services. As in the UK, these are private companies, much smaller than D&D, limited in scope and with capital resources that are not comparable.

In the Real Estate division, in Canada, we would have LawyerDoneDeal Corp. and DoProcess, which is now owned by D&D.

In the UK we would have LEAP Legal Software, Ochresoft, Redbrick Solutions, Property Information Exchange, Search Flow and InfoTrack. Until its recent acquisition, TM Group was also one of D&D's main competitors. Among these, the most relevant is undoubtedly LEAP.

LEAP is an Australian company, although it also operates in the UK but with a smaller presence. We are talking about a much larger company than the others, with more than 300 employees and more than $50m in sales. Logically, it is D&D's main competitor in Australia.

Its services are similar to those of D&D, offering its clients access to an extensive database of legal documents and files, automation of regulatory processes and document filing, as well as some billing and accounting tools.

He notes that in 2002 its software was integrated with Microsoft Office and in 2016 with Microsoft Office 365, allowing document integration with Microsoft software to happen in the cloud rather than on the desktop.

LEAP has also been involved in numerous acquisitions, such as BING! In 2008, LawWare in 2012, Edgebyte in 2014 and Turbolaw in 2020 among others.

In summary, we are talking about a truly fragmented market where D&D is one of the largest players and one of the few with an international reach. Most competitors are small companies that operate exclusively in their local market, in most cases, not even at the national level.

D&D's main advantage is its size, its access to capital and therefore its ability to grow much more than the competition through acquisitions, as well as greater investment in R&D. In fact, as we have seen, in numerous cases the acquisitions have been of some of its main competitors. Therefore, D&D not only grows more than the competition, but also has an easier time expanding and increasing its market share.

Since this is a business model where scale counts, D&D is by far the best positioned. Not only because it can grow faster, but also because this allows it to increase margins, receive more information from more customers and thus increase its database, generate more profits to reinvest, etc.

Entry Barriers

The main barrier to entry in this industry lies in the complexity of the technology, i.e., consolidating and obtaining data from public documents, which are extremely fragmented, in an orderly, efficient and accurate manner. This is the main obstacle for new entrants.

In addition, customers are accustomed to specific user interfaces and specific services, which makes it very difficult for an external provider to steal customers from other competitors. The switching costs in this respect are substantial.

In fact, one of D&D's acquisition factors is precisely this: switching costs. As we say, customers become accustomed to a particular type of software, with a specific way of operating and specific functionalities that discourage them from switching to other software. The benefit of other suppliers has to be substantial for a customer to decide to make the switch.

Moreover, in the specific case of D&D, the sales model is structured in such a way that the price paid by the customer is never a differentiating factor. In fact, the customer can pass on the entire commission charged by D&D to the end consumer, so that the service is actually free for net purposes. This certainly mitigates any risk of customer leakage to other cheaper providers.

In short, technological complexity and high switching costs are the main barriers to entry. That said, we are talking about a really fragmented market. Many smaller competitors specialize in very specific services, which may provide more value for some customers who only need that particular service. To compete globally, however, the barriers to entry are much higher.

Moat

It is difficult to establish whether D&D has moat or not since we do not know to what extent its technology is so superior to that of the competition. Its main advantage, as we say, is its larger size and scope, which allows it to enrich its database and have access to greater capital resources and thus grow at a faster rate. If we also take into account that D&D has been acquiring some of its main competitors, such as DoProcess, the difference between the company and the competition widens even more. However, talking about moat does not seem appropriate in this case.

Risks and Catalysts

Risks

D&D's growth comes primarily from the acquisitions it makes. Therefore, the main risk is any impediment to making such acquisitions. For example, in July 2021 D&D announced the acquisition of TM Group, a major competitor in the Real Estate division. The announcement was made on July 8.

On August 26, D&D itself announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) informed D&D that an initial enforcement order would be issued against it (against D&D) in respect of its acquisition of TM Group.

Specifically, the CMA will assess whether such an acquisition gives rise to a relevant merger situation, based on the Enterprise Act 2002. This may result in the acquisition not taking place. The final determination will have to be made no later than 4 months from the announcement of the acquisition, i.e. by November 8, 2021.

The enforcement order implies that until the CMA announces its final decision, D&D and TM Group may not take actions that would result in the integration of TM with D&D, transfer of control of D&D or TM between the two, make substantial changes to the organizational structure and management of D&D and TM, divest assets of D&D and TM or impair the ability of D&D's or TM's business to compete independently. Basically, D&D cannot do anything with TM until the CMA rules.

The impact of this goes beyond the simple integration of TM into D&D because, without the ability to make substantial changes to the organizational structure, management is limited in integrating and reorganizing those businesses it has recently acquired, as well as in making capital transactions or control of the businesses. This affects the business in Canada, UK, Ireland and Australia. The latest information published by D&D is dated August 30, so there is nothing new at this time.

This case is simply to exemplify the risk that reliance on acquisitions can pose to further growth, especially if it ends up affecting other acquisitions.

The other risk is the little historical information about the company. D&D is a relatively new company, at least the D&D we know today, a company with high acquisition activity. Since 2013 it has made about 20 acquisitions, almost all of which have been made in the last two years.

Therefore, although growth is impressive, it may still be too early to know to what extent the integrations are proving fruitful and how many synergies are being created. Especially when we take into account that management is not offering data on organic growth, transaction volume, etc. Nor are they taking questions from analysts at this time.

Regarding management, we also note that since the IPO there have been insider sales. The company for which the CEO is invested, for example, sold almost half a million shares in September 2019 and 2.25m shares in January 2021.

Seastone Investments, the fifth largest shareholder and controlled by the CEO's brother, has sold more than one million shares since the IPO. Other company executives have also been selling the shares they have been acquiring for options obtained under the compensation program.

Finally, we are talking about a business that specializes in something that is difficult to understand in depth. At a conceptual level it is nothing more than software to streamline regulatory and bureaucratic processes, but we do not know exactly the nature of those processes, how complex they are and what alternatives there are. These are legal issues that are beyond our knowledge.

Catalysts

The most important catalyst is logically acquisitions. As we have seen throughout this thesis, these have an enormous impact on the company's results. The acquisition of DoProcess, for example, is the most representative of this.

With the acquisition of DoProcess, the company's sales have grown by more than 200% year-on-year, while EBITDA has increased by a factor of 5x. In addition, D&D removes one of its main competitors.

Also, by benefiting from economies of scale, each acquisition the company makes increases business volume without increasing costs in the same proportion, thereby widening the operating margin.

In addition, the market opportunity for D&D is huge. Recall that they currently have a pipeline of $500m of EBITDA in acquisitions, to which the rest of the potential market should be added. In this sense, in the long term, one of the company's objectives is to expand into the US market, valued by D&D itself at about $9.4b, substantially more than Canada, Australia, UK and Ireland combined.

Another catalyst is the possible privatization of the company. In May 2021 the company announced that it was in the interest of some shareholders, led by management, to acquire the company and privatize it. The board of directors began to explore potential alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The result would be to take the company private at a price per share of C$50.50, a 20% premium to the current price of C$42.

Guidance

The financial information provided by management is generally limited. In fact, in the results presentations, management has stopped accepting questions from analysts. Nor do they present an annual report as such, but simply provide the financial statements and related notes. In addition, they offer an MD&A document that only describes the results of the financial statements.

No traditional guidance is offered. What we have is simply some objectives set by management in its presentations to investors. For example, prior to its IPO, the company set in 2018 the objective of obtaining annual growth for the following years of between 20-25% for both sales and EBITDA. This target was reaffirmed in 2020 with the IPO.

As we can see, these objectives were more than met.

Additionally, in Q1 2020 they offered guidance of C$28m in sales for Q2. The result was C$34m.

In Q2, they gave guidance of C$30m of adjusted EBITDA for Q3. The result was C$37.6m, although our adjusted EBITDA was C$30m.

Finally, the only short-term targets are to achieve sales in the next year of C$340m, which implies a growth of over 60%, as well as an EBITDA of C$200m, which would imply a growth of 100% and a margin of 59%. This is in the high range of the company's ongoing target of 50-60% EBITDA margin. Regarding the C$200m EBITDA target, in Q3 FY 2021 management commented that just by maintaining organic growth they could reach that $200m in FY 2022, i.e. without the need for further acquisitions, although organic growth comes mainly from the generation of synergies, which arise as a result of acquisitions.

In the longer term, the company is targeting C$1b in EBITDA, although it does not specify a specific timeframe.

Shareholding

Regarding the shareholding, we highlight the position of:

Plantro, a company owned by Matthew Proud, CEO and fourth largest shareholder with a 9% stake. At the time of the IPO, Plantro held 10.2m shares (21.5% total capital), of which 1.3m were sold on the same day and 2.7m subsequently.

Seastone Investments, a company owned by Tylor Proud, brother of Matthew Proud. At the time of the IPO, Seastone Investments controlled 16.5%. On the same day it sold $1.3m and has subsequently sold an additional $1m to reduce its position to 8.45% of the total capital.

Apart from the CEO and his brother, the rest of the executives have been selling the shares obtained through the stock option program.

Valuation

Doing a valuation by DCF is an unproductive exercise as there is too much data we don't have. The company relies heavily on acquisitions as we have seen, but we know nothing about organic growth or how much they plan to invest. Making growth capex projections would therefore be futile.

Nor can we make a projection excluding this capex and focusing on organic growth, since as we say, we do not know how much growth in this sense.

An interesting exercise is to see how much the company would have to grow organically to justify its current price, thus excluding growth capex.

Source: Company reports and own research

Conclusion

To justify the C$42/share, D&D would have to grow over the next 10 years at an average of more than 10% organic. It would also have to achieve an operating margin of 59%, in the high range of its 50-60% EBITDA target.

We are also unable to make a valuation by historical multiples as the company went public last year. There is no historical to compare its current multiple to. EV is currently at 27x FCF and 26x 2020 EBITA.

The target is to reach C$200m EBITDA in the next fiscal year, which would imply an EV/EBITDA 2022 multiple of 12.7x. At this multiple the company would be quite cheap from an EBITDA point of view, but we do not know what capex is involved in achieving that result nor what FCF it would leave us with.

Finally, we have the possibility that the company finally manages to privatize the business at the price of C$50.50. In this case, we would be talking about an upside of 20% over the current price.