Investment Thesis

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TWNK) is a sustainable company in a stable market. Through acquisitions, TWNK managed to increase its share in the sweet baked goods market, and the acquisition of Voortman Cookies allows it to gain a foothold in the promising healthy snacks market, which is expected to be the main driver of growth for the company in the coming years. However, due to active acquisitions, asset turnover and net profit margins are pretty low. All growth drivers are already priced in. We are neutral on the company.

Company Profile

Hostess Brands is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, selling, and distributing snack products in North America. The company produces a variety of different baked sweet snacks and cookies. In 2013 the company was separated from Old HB, formerly known as Interstate Bakeries, and Hostess Brands, Inc. Old HB went bankrupt and performed bankruptcy liquidation.

The company uses a warehouse distribution model, which allows it to deliver products straight to customers' warehouses. This model has eliminated the need for direct-store-delivery ("DSD") routes and drivers, which will enable us to expand our core distribution while gaining access to new channels. Revenue breakdown by geographical regions is presented below:

Individual stakeholders own 3.42% of the company's shares. Mutual fund holders own 64.23%, other institutional investors - 55.01%. Therefore, institutional investors own 125.24% of the total float. List of the main shareholders is presented below:

The management of the company is presented below:

Andrew P. Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Cramer, Chief Administrative Officer

John Kalal, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Jolyn Sebree, General Counsel

Industry Overview

The main growth drivers for the sweet baked products market are:

the increase in disposable income of the population,

the growth of the youth population, and

ongoing urbanization.

The North American bakery products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025. The North American biscuit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2027. The main drivers of growth for the biscuit market are the rising demand from health-conscious consumers due to the use of sugar-free and low-calorie products as ingredients and the increase in disposable income of the population.

The US Snacking Market with Focus on Healthy Snacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2025. The main drivers of growth for the market are more and more people following a healthy diet and increasing disposable income.

The U.S. snacking and sweet bakery market is dominated by Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), Kellogg (K), General Mills (GIS), Hostess Brands, Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:GRBMF, OTCPK:BMBOY), etc. The snack and sweet bakery markets have always been a stable and competitive industry. The popularity of sweets among the population has not diminished. Factors such as the growth of incomes of the people and the ability of market companies to satisfy various consumer needs (healthy food) will contribute to the market's growth. Hostess Brands follows market trends by making specific acquisitions.

Acquisitions

Since 2016, the company has made three acquisitions. The 2016 acquisition of Superior Cake Products for approximately $61 million ended with the company selling for $65 million in 2019. The remaining acquisitions are presented in the table below:

Company Business Deal date Deal size Approximate contribution to revenue (year) Voortman Cookies Ltd A Canadian company specializing in the production and sale of cookies. February 1, 2018 $320 mln $96.2 mln (2018) Cloverhill Bakery A producer of sweet snacks and baked goods partially sold through vending machines. December 2, 2019 not released 74.2 mln (2020)

The Voortman brand is in the top place of the sugar-free and wafer segment within the cookie category. The main reason for the growth in healthy food production was the general trend towards healthy eating.

As the company's management points out, the acquisition of Voortman enables Hostess Brands to "leverage production capabilities and brand recognition to gain market share in the adjacent category." We can mention that the acquisition of Voortman Cookies contributes to the growth of the company and the development of a new segment (cookies).

Financial Performance

The company's revenue in 2020 amounted to $1016.6 million, which is $108.9 million or 12% more than in 2019. The acquisition of Voortman contributed $96.2 million of net revenue. This fact brought organic growth to 1.41% in 2020. The first quarter of 2021 amounted to $265.4 million, $21.9 million, or 9% more than 2020. Revenue in the second quarter was $291.5 million, which is $35.3 million or 13.8% more than in the same period in 2020.

The leading growth driver, in addition to increasing sales for sweet baked goods, was the growth in demand in the Cookies segment due to the strong demand and expanded distribution of Voortman.

The company's net profit margin is unstable and low enough. The value of the indicator dropped sharply in 2017. Despite the positive dynamics of the Gross margin, operating expenses and interest are eating up the net margin.

Usually, a high asset turnover offsets a low net profit margin; however, TWNK has a low value of the indicators. After the downturn in 2016, the company's asset turnover remains at a reasonably low level. The acquisition of Superior Cake Products drove the decline. Afterward, the company made three more acquisitions. The management's focus on M&A deals intending to expand the range and coverage of the market restrains the indicator.

From 2016 to 2020, the Asset-to-equity ratio did not show significant fluctuations. The indicator's value increased to 2.3 in 2016; the growth was due to acquisition, which led to an increase in the debt burden. Since 2015, the company's debt has not decreased significantly and has remained at the same level without undergoing significant fluctuations.

Debt level is at a normal level, although net debt / EBITDA is 4.1 as of 2020. Current ratio is 2.3, quick ratio is 1.1 - current assets fully cover short-term liabilities.

Thus, the company's revenues have been growing in recent years; however, the growth is primarily due to acquisitions, which also restrain potential growth in asset turnover and increase operating expenses. As a result, TWNK combines a low net profit margin and a low asset turnover, while shareholders are losing a significant part of the value.

Valuation

Our valuation is relatively conservative, as the principle of prudence guides us in its preparation. We made several assumptions within our DCF model. Revenue growth is in line with the Wall Street consensus. Comparative values are based on historical performance. GP as % of revenue is based on an observed trend. Our assumptions are presented below:

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 6.9%.

We have determined that the fair capitalization of the company is 4.6 billion or $16.14 for one stock which is almost 3 points lower than its current price (19). The company's current P/E ratio is 29.37. EV/ EBITDA is 19.09, which is 3 points higher than the market average.

Conclusion

Despite growing revenue, TWNK is not a growth company. The revenue growth in recent years is due primarily to the active M&A policy. As a result, the profitability of the company is relatively low. The main driver of the company's growth is the Voortman Cookies business and the healthy snacks market, but all potential drivers are already priced in. By comparison, TWNK doesn't look cheap either. We are neutral on Hostess Brands.