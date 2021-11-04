Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, I asked investors to give Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) CEO some more time. Clearly, the stock hasn't performed well over the past few years as the once high growth has collapsed.

Nevertheless, there are slowly signs emerging of improved execution. Alteryx has repositioned itself around ARR (annual recurring revenue) growth (in favor of revenue). In line with Alteryx' earlier guidance, ARR growth has re-accelerated to 29%, even though revenue actually declined in Q3. However, the ARR growth means that once the dust settles, Alteryx may turn out to still be a (medium) growth company after all, which could result in alpha for investors.

Background

Alteryx, once a high-growth analytics company, collapsed in the wake of COVID-19. The CEO later explained that the COVID-19 headwind was exacerbated due to increased focus on the mid-market. Since then, the new CEO has refocused on the enterprise, where Alteryx typically has the highest net retention rates for example. Alteryx has also announced a cloud product (which will launch early next year) as well as increased machine learning capabilities. Recently, Alteryx announced two acquisitions that serve to further increase Alteryx's capabilities in cloud and AI.

Nevertheless, Alteryx had to reduce its guidance earlier this year as the productivity improvements lagged somewhat behind expectations, in part due to large attrition.

Q3 results

Alteryx delivered a revenue decline of 5%, which was in-line. Customer count increased 11%, gross margin was 87% and net retention was 119%. Guidance for Q4 was also in-line. Nevertheless, the stock actually gained 5% the next day.

As mentioned above, ARR growth re-accelerated to 29%, driven by a 79% YoY increase in net new ARR. Obviously, there is a large discrepancy between ARR and revenue. As detailed last quarter, the focus on ARR growth has led Alteryx to push for (more expensive) one-year deals, which has decreased average contract duration from 2 years to (below) 1.5 years.

This means that once the dust settles in a few quarters, revenue should start to improve closer in-line with ARR growth.

In the past, Alteryx' lack of cloud product has been a bit of a concern among investors. However, Alteryx has been addressing this in the last year:

Earlier this year, we unveiled Alteryx Designer Cloud and Alteryx Machine Learning, a major step in our cloud strategy. We continue to make strides on this important journey. I'm excited to share that over the last few weeks, both products have become commercially available as part of a limited availability launch for select North American customers.

Alteryx also closed two acquisitions:

Hyper Anna brings a cloud-based platform for generating AI-driven automated insights from data to solution enables anyone regardless of technical background to access AI-driven insights. We also recently announced the acquisition of Lore IO. Lore IO brings talent and cloud-based data modeling capabilities to Alteryx. Both acquisitions enable us to accelerate more functionality to the cloud, and to add improved data discovery capabilities.

Valuation

Although high-growth for Alteryx isn't coming back, the company does have its valuation on its side, which has dropped to nearly 8x 2021 ARR. As discussed, Alteryx' transformation under its new CEO is still underway, so there do seem to be some tailwinds that indicate that the current growth might be sustainable in the near term. In that case, a near-30% growth rate implies a reasonable likelihood that Alteryx could grow into its valuation, and then some.

Investor Takeaway

Alteryx seems to be executing on the plan that it had laid out in Q2. Not more, but also not less. So from that view, this means Alteryx is currently a nearly 30% growth company - hidden in plain sight because the reported Q3 revenue was actually a 5% decline. In combination with a forward P/S of less than 9x, this means patient investors might see reasonable alpha as the company compounds its size over the next few years.

Of course, this is under the assumption that Alteryx could more or less sustain its current growth. Although the current product portfolio is doing reasonably well (with 119% net retention), it remains to be seen if the increased focus on cloud going forward could further fuel some additional growth.