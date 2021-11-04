WoodysPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes, it makes sense to pay a premium to own a piece of a quality company that has exhibited attractive growth over the past several years. In other cases, you simply run into a scenario where shares are drastically overpriced. Fitting into the second category is a company called Trex Company (NYSE:TREX). Despite robust revenue expansion and attractive profit margins, this firm has shares that are just trading at ridiculously high levels. And while I expect the business to go on to generate value for shareholders, I have a hard time believing that the company could experience further upside in the foreseeable future. If anything, it wouldn't be shocking for the business to see its shares take a step back even if growth continues at current rates.

An alternative to wood

*Taken from Trex Company

When it comes to decking and other outdoor living products, the go to solution is would. In this market, 78% of all sales are of wood. But the remaining 22% of sales involve an alternative referred to as composite. Often, composite makes for a more expensive solution upfront, but in the long run it can save homeowners and other consumers a great deal of money in the form of reduced maintenance and repair expenses. Through its properties, Trex produces a wide range of composite offerings for outdoor decking. These include low priced products like Trex Enhance Basics, which starts at around $1.80 per linear foot, and goes up to premium brands like Trex Transcend at $5 per linear foot. To put this in perspective, typical outdoor decking done by wood costs around $1 per linear foot.

*Taken from Trex Company

Of course, Trex offers other products and services as well. The company provides a full suite of outdoor living products such as aluminum railing, cladding, outdoor furniture and kitchen products, and more. It operates in two key segments. One of these is called Trex Residential Products, and it focuses on wood alternative composite decking and railing products, as well as fencing. Not only does it involve the sale of the company's own line of products. It also involves the sale of products that are licensed to the company. This particular segment accounts for 94% of the company's overall sales and an impressive 97.5% of its profits. The other segment, called Trex Commercial Products, is much smaller, representing just 6% of sales and 2.5% of profits. Through this segment, the company sells things like custom engineered railing and staging systems, as well as related equipment and accessories.

*Taken from Trex Company

Over the past few years, the financial performance achieved by Trex has been impressive. Revenue growth has been consistent, with sales rising from $480 million in 2016 to $881 million in 2020. What's more, growth continues into the current fiscal year. In the first half of 2021, sales totaled $557 million. That represents an increase of 32.3% over the $421 million generated in the first half of 2020. Growth was particularly strong in the second quarter of the year, with revenue coming in 41.2% higher than what the company generated the same quarter a year earlier. With the company currently pursuing $200 million worth of expansion opportunities between Virginia and Nevada, including a new Virginia production facility totaling nearly 200,000 square feet, growth will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

*Taken from Trex Company

Profitability has consistently followed revenue higher. The company went from generating $68 million in net income in 2016 to $176 million in 2020. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, climbing from $85 million to $187 million over the same five-year window. EBITDA also expanded at a similar rate, climbing from $128 million to $258 million. As should be expected, performance so far this year has been similarly robust. As an example, consider net income. In the first half of 2021, net profits totaled $109.9 million. That compares to the $89.6 million in profits generated in the first half of 2020. Operating cash flow went from a negative $32.3 million to a negative $18.2 million, but if we adjust for changes in working capital, it increased from $123.2 million to $128.6 million. And finally, EBITDA grew from $126.4 million to $162.5 million.

Shares are overpriced

It is difficult to know how well the company will fare for the rest of the current fiscal year. But if we assume that growth in the first half of this year is indicative of performance for the second half, the company should generate net profits of around $216 million and operating cash flow of $195 million. EBITDA, meanwhile, should come in at around $332 million. Also, before we proceed, it is worth noting that the company has very little debt. Net debt as of latest quarter came out to just $44.03 million. That compares to the $12.27 billion market capitalization of the company as it stands today. So, in a sense, debt is a rounding error for the enterprise. That further reduces the risk profile of the company and does warrant some premium to what the company would otherwise trade for.

Even with that low leverage scenario taken into consideration, the share price of the company is ridiculously high. On a forward basis, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 56.8. That compares to the 69.7 if we use the figures from 2020. Meanwhile, the price to operating cash flow multiple looks to be 62.9, down from the 65.6 if we use the 2020 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company is 37.1, or 47.7 if we use the 2020 numbers. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cashflow basis, these firms ranged from a low of 6.2 to a high of 54.4. Our prospect was the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending with a range of 6 to 17.2. Once again, our prospect was the most expensive.

Takeaway

No matter how you stack it, shares of Trex look to be trading at levels that are ridiculously high today. Yes, the company is a quality operator and it is growing at a rapid pace. But even on a forward basis, shares are trading at levels that don't appear to make sense. More likely than not, I suspect the business will create attractive value for its investors down the road. But I cannot fathom a scenario where growth could become robust enough to justify such a lofty price. As such, I myself would be bearish on the company short term even though I am bullish on it fundamentally in the long run.