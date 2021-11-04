New Home Affordability Weakens In September 2021

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Through September 2021, the median new home sale price in the United States rose to cost 5.52 times the median household income, setting a new record for this measure.

That also means it puts the raw relative affordability of new homes at an all time low:

Median household income in September 2021 is 18.1% of the median new home sale price.

Taking today's near record low mortgage rates into account, we also confirm that the median price of a new home is becoming less affordable for the median household.

The mortgage payments for a median new home rose to 28.8% of median household income in September 2021. That's up from the low of 24.5% recorded at the bottom of the Coronavirus Recession in April 2020.

Analysts at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta use a similar methodology in assessing the relative affordability for all homes in the U.S., where they find similar results for the trend.

