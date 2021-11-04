Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last time I wrote about CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CRWD) was early April and the stock has since appreciated 40.61%. As I write this CrowdStrike is valued at a sales multiple of 52.73, which means that the company is currently selling at the upper end of its historical PS range.

Stocks that sell at very high valuations often have both high expectations and high execution risk. On November 1, BTIG analyst Gray Powell began worrying about CrowdStrike's high expectations moving forward because of the possibility that "competition is on the rise" and he believes that growth for CrowdStrike will begin slowing in 2022. The BTIG analyst cut his rating for the company and the stock fell -4.48%.

I believe that CrowdStrike is a Buy at current prices for several reasons that include:

A large and expanding TAM fueled by powerful secular trends. A first mover competitive advantage derived from creating the very first cloud native security platform focused on protecting against breaches. CrowdStrike has several powerful moats that protect against competition encroaching on its business. CrowdStrike has just introduced several new products to further distance itself from competitors. Between the company's Q2 FY22 fundamentals and its second consecutive guidance raise in its latest quarter, I believe CrowdStrike's current premium valuation is justified.

Let's take a look at the reasons why I think CrowdStrike is a buy at current prices.

A Large and Expanding TAM

One of the things that CrowdStrike has been talking about increasingly lately is that while there are many players focused on EDR (Endpoint detection and response), there are very few players focusing on protecting Cloud Workloads from breaches. CrowdStrike has been recently focusing on creating products that address the cloud, which the company seems to think is one of the bigger areas to address in security.

The very first Cloud Native security company

CrowdStrike was initially built ten years ago with the aim of becoming the Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) of Security, as the Cofounder and CEO George Kurz expressed recently at a CrowdStrike Investor Product Briefing.

What the George Kurz had noticed over time was that several companies had staked out category defining platforms in the cloud with Salesforce being the first to build the CRM cloud and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform was built using Salesforce as a model.

Up until 2011, when CrowdStrike first entered the scene, there weren't any companies that took up the mantle of building a Cloud Native security platform. So, CrowdStrike has gained a first mover competitive advantage by building the Falcon platform, which is the security industry's first Cloud Native platform.

Before the cloud was invented, On-Prem technology was the primary way that software was deployed but over the last decade, after cloud technology proved to have multiple advantages over On-Prem software deployments, many different legacy software companies began building out cloud versions of their On-Prem software and/or began using an approach called Hosted Software. Both strategies are what CrowdStrike likes to call the "Cloud Retrofit" strategy.

CrowdStrike, however, was born in an era in which Salesforce and others like ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) had already proven out that the Cloud Native approach was viable and that it was not necessary to build out an On-Prem version of cloud applications because Cloud Native platforms hold numerous advantages over On-Prem/Hybrid deployments, which include:

Flexibility . Without having to rely on physical servers, Cloud Native architectures have a greater level of flexibility in solving many different end-use cases through the use of microservices and serverless functions.

. Without having to rely on physical servers, Cloud Native architectures have a greater level of flexibility in solving many different end-use cases through the use of microservices and serverless functions. Need for only one platform . Cloud Native companies only require one platform. This is an advantage because there is no need for supporting multiple versions of an application for a Cloud Native company. A Cloud Retrofit company, on the other hand, must support multiple technology stacks for their applications for On-Prem Customers, a Cloud version of the software for Cloud Customers, and a Hosted version of the Software for Hosted customers.

. Cloud Native companies only require one platform. This is an advantage because there is no need for supporting multiple versions of an application for a Cloud Native company. A Cloud Retrofit company, on the other hand, must support multiple technology stacks for their applications for On-Prem Customers, a Cloud version of the software for Cloud Customers, and a Hosted version of the Software for Hosted customers. More efficient use of R&D expenses . Since a Cloud Native company only supports one platform, all of the R&D expenses can go to simply improving the platform and applications. This is not the case for On-Prem or Cloud Retrofit companies, which spends much of its R&D in the support of maintaining multiple versions of its software. Investment company Lead Edge Capital wrote a blog as far back as 2012, that mentioned that is has been estimated by some analysts that legacy licensed software vendors can spend as much as 80% of their R&D expenditures on supporting old versions of their software. The Cloud, however, eliminates the cost of maintaining old products.

. Since a Cloud Native company only supports one platform, all of the R&D expenses can go to simply improving the platform and applications. This is not the case for On-Prem or Cloud Retrofit companies, which spends much of its R&D in the support of maintaining multiple versions of its software. Investment company Lead Edge Capital wrote a blog as far back as 2012, that mentioned that is has been estimated by some analysts that legacy licensed software vendors can spend as much as 80% of their R&D expenditures on supporting old versions of their software. The Cloud, however, eliminates the cost of maintaining old products. Speed of innovation . Innovation on Cloud Native platforms occurs much more rapidly because R&D only goes into supporting one version of an application and does not go into supporting multiple software versions, which happens often with On-Prem deployments. When a company is forced to maintain multiple versions of a software application, it has the unfortunate effect of splitting the attention of a company's development team, which slows down development.

. Innovation on Cloud Native platforms occurs much more rapidly because R&D only goes into supporting one version of an application and does not go into supporting multiple software versions, which happens often with On-Prem deployments. When a company is forced to maintain multiple versions of a software application, it has the unfortunate effect of splitting the attention of a company's development team, which slows down development. Convenience . When new features are added to Cloud software, they are generally rolled out to all customers at the same time and the customer doesn't have to do any installs. New Cloud features have automatic software integration. New features just seem to magically appear in the Cloud. On the opposite side, new installs or patches to On-Prem software can often be a pain point for customers. The cloud removes the hassle of maintaining and updating systems.

. When new features are added to Cloud software, they are generally rolled out to all customers at the same time and the customer doesn't have to do any installs. New Cloud features have automatic software integration. New features just seem to magically appear in the Cloud. On the opposite side, new installs or patches to On-Prem software can often be a pain point for customers. The cloud removes the hassle of maintaining and updating systems. Scalability . Cloud computing has the ability to scale up or scale down IT resources in response to changing compute demand in an automated fashion.

. Cloud computing has the ability to scale up or scale down IT resources in response to changing compute demand in an automated fashion. Better for "Work from Anywhere". Employees are no longer required to work at the company office. The cloud can allow productive work from any device and from any location with an internet connection.

Protection Against Breaches as a Competitive Advantage

CrowdStrike had a philosophy since the beginning to protect Endpoint devices like desktops, laptops, mobile phones, servers and tablets from being breached by bad actors. Now, at this point, many people might say, "Aren't the legacy security companies like Symantec (NASDAQ: NLOK), McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE), and Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) protecting against being breached?"

Well, Yes and No.

Many of the legacy security companies started off decades ago with a philosophy of preventing and remediating viruses, then later changed their mandate to include protecting against Remote Access Trojans ("RATS") and other malware.

While this might seem nuanced, everyone should understand that while security breaches do sometimes occur because of malware, security breaches, more often than not, are created through other attack methods.

CrowdStrike management recently mentioned the fact that its own data showed that 68% of attacks don't even use malware. For instance, with identity-theft, there is no malware to stop. Another example is a hacker simply exploiting software vulnerabilities.

CrowdStrike's solutions monitor end-user devices for threats that a legacy antivirus software can't even detect. This is a competitive advantage because ultimately what a company wants is for breaches to be prevented, no matter whether the source of the breach is through malware, or identity theft or an exploit and CrowdStrike prevents all of the above, while competitors have been falling further behind as they continue to promote a malware prevention strategy instead of a comprehensive strategy that stops breaches.

CrowdStrike management's foresight to have a strategy of focusing on stopping breaches rather than just stopping malware, stands out notably within today's marketplace and is among the reasons that CrowdStrike has been recognized by many as having the best security platform.

The best evidence of the Falcon platform's strength in preventing breaches is its rapid increase in market-share, as the company's brand is recognized by customers as being the best security solution. In Q2 FY22, CrowdStrike gained share across large enterprise, mid-market and SMB customers, with the net new customer growth rate accelerating last quarter.

Within ten years of entering the security market, the CrowdStrike brand is viewed as the gold standard in security and has achieved the status of being the number one vendor in market share for Endpoint security, beating out legacy competitors which have been around for decades. Also, if one adds up all of what are categorized as Next-Gen Security companies, their market share still falls short of the market-share CrowdStrike now enjoys.

Powerful Moats

The last time I wrote about CrowdStrike, I went more deeply into CrowdStrike's moats that help effectively stave off competition. The moats that I talked about in April are:

CrowdStrike has a powerful network effect moat. CrowdStrike has an Economic Moat from increased economies of scale. CrowdStrike has a switching cost moat.

It is because CrowdStrike's business model has already produced such powerful moats, that I think it very unlikely that competition within the security industry will affect CrowdStrike's growth any time soon.

If growth does slow for CrowdStrike, I think it would be more a result of the fact that CrowdStrike is somewhat levered to digital transformation growth and the pandemic had the effect of pulling forward a lot of digital transformation growth. I think most highly valued SaaS stocks like CrowdStrike could experience slowing growth over the next year due to overall digital transformation and cloud growth slowing some over the next several quarters but over the next three to five years, CrowdStrike should beat the market based upon its strong growth in new customers and strong retention of customers through its powerful moats.

Advantages of Falcon platform

One other competitive advantage, outside of the three moats that I already mentioned, is that the Falcon platform handles more data than any other security company with over one trillion high fidelity signals per day and this data is used by CrowdStrike's proprietary AI models to stop data breaches more effectively than all other security companies.

Virtually every company in the security industry uses AI today. Simply the use of AI is no longer a competitive advantage because every company has AI but what is a competitive advantage is both the size and quality of the data that CrowdStrike collects. Because CrowdStrike is cloud native, it has the ability to process more high-quality data than all the other companies in the security industry, which shows up in its success in stopping breaches.

The amount of data that CrowdStrike collects puts Falcon in the position of benefitting from crowdsourcing and economies of scale that no other solution on the market today enjoys, and this data advantage allows Falcon's AI algorithms to be uniquely effective.

CrowdStrike is so confident in its capabilities that it has a Breach Prevention Warranty, and I believe I heard the CEO mention on the investor product briefing in October that CrowdStrike has never had to pay out on that warranty for any of its customers. If that is true, that is evidence on exactly how powerful this solution is.

The Falcon Platform currently has 21 different modules when including the recent module additions that the company's management discussed in the recent product briefing and this doesn't even include the company's latest acquisition of Zero Trust company SecureCircle.

There are several interesting new modules that were discussed during the one-hour presentation, in which CEO George Kurz and CTO Michael Sentonas go through some of the history behind CrowdStrike and some of the company's newest modules, but I just want to focus on one important new feature of CrowdStrike today, which is the Humio acquisition.

When I first read about that acquisition, I saw the company as only as a cloud log management and observability tool. I had thought CrowdStrike was simply making a new module that copied a lot of functionality of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) but CrowdStrike has bigger plans for Humio besides just making it a cloud log management module.

While I believe CrowdStrike will still offer Humio as a standalone service, the most exciting thing about the acquisition is CrowdStrike has announced plans to integrate Humio with the Threat Graph, which in terms that everyone can understand, CrowdStrike will soon be able to offer a service called XDR (Extended Detection and Response) at a speed and scale that no other security vendor can match. Customers will then have access to actionable insights into different situations quickly and also get real-time protection against breaches. Effective real-time protection is the ultimate goal that many companies are trying to achieve.

It is because of my awareness of products like CrowdStrike XDR, powered by Threat Graph and Humio, that I feel very positive about CrowdStrike's competitive positioning against other security vendors. Right now, I don't see any company being able to quickly catch up to CrowdStrike's full capabilities.

CrowdStrike Q2 FY22 Results

CrowdStrike will report Q3 FY22 numbers after the market close on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Here are a few numbers that caught my eye in last quarter's Q2 report that show the progress of the company in the first half of FY22.

One of the more important things that I want to see in a SaaS company is customer retention and expansion, which many analysts consider among the most important SaaS metrics. The metric that measures both retention and expansion is the Dollar-based Net Retention ("DBNR") ratio and this number equals the beginning of period revenue + upgrades - downgrades - churn all divided by beginning of period revenue.

A DBNR number greater than 100% means that growth from the existing customer base more than offset any losses from that customer base. Ideally, what we want to see is a company's expansion to vastly exceed the amount of revenue lost through churn.

A SaaS company producing a DBNR number over 120% is considered an above average company. A number of 125% is considered "best-in-class" and any number over 130% is considered a company putting up truly elite numbers.

As can be seen from the following chart, CrowdStrike has reached above 140% twice before in its history. CrowdStrike has a 120% benchmark for its DBNR number which it has consistently beat for the past three years. Companies that consistently have a number above 120% are generally awarded a much higher multiple by the market in comparison to other companies. In the last quarter CrowdStrike's DBNR came in at 124.8%.

Many people consider churn as the most important metric to measure with a SaaS company. Churn is directly measured with the Gross Revenue Retention ("GRR") number and this measures the annual revenue lost from a company's customer base, not including expansion revenue (cross-sells, upsells), or price increases.

The maximum GRR number is 100%, which would represent retaining all of the recurring revenue from existing customers. According to Klipfolio, across all SaaS companies, the median Gross Retention Rate is ~90%. For SaaS companies selling into small and medium businesses (SMBs), a good Gross Retention Rate is 80%. CrowdStrike recorded a GRR of 97.4% in the latest quarter, which is a top of the class number and the number demonstrates the overwhelming power of CrowdStrike's moat to retain customers.

CrowdStrike is a company that creates a lot of modules for different use cases. What we want to see with CrowdStrike is its ability to cross-sell those modules. CrowdStrike provides metrics to follow the progress of module adoption. In Q2, subscription customers that have adopted four or more modules, five or more modules, and six or more modules increased to 66%, 53%, and 29% respectively, which shows superior growth in module adoption.

Another important number to follow with SaaS companies is either ARR or MRR. The ARR/MRR number represents the amount of revenue that a company expects to repeat. This number also is considered a prediction of future growth. Last quarter, CrowdStrike produced 70% YoY ARR growth.

Of course, Revenue numbers are also important.

CrowdStrike ended Q2 with a Magic Number of 1.4. According to Klipfolio, The Magic Number is a ratio that shows yearly recurring revenue growth gained for every sales and marketing dollar spent. The number is a measure of operational efficiency of a company, as well as the sustainability of sales and marketing expenditure. The ideal range for the Magic Number is between 1 and 1.5. Any number below 1 is a possible indication that the company is over-investing in S&M and any number above 1.5 is a possible indication that a company is under-investing in S&M.

A score of 1.4, indicates CrowdStrike has room to increase investments in S&M.

CrowdStrike's Rule of 40 number was a mind-blowing 80%. As a reminder the Rule of 40 states that the growth rate plus profit margin should exceed 40%.

Last but not least, we want to see improving margins and increased operating leverage and these numbers are shown in the following charts.

The fundamental numbers that CrowdStrike has been exhibiting totally supports the company's valuation, in my opinion. If these numbers are compared to all the other SaaS companies, CrowdStrike would be at the top or near the top in almost every metric.

Balance Sheet

CrowdStrike ended the second quarter with a strong balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $1.79 billion. Current Liabilities minus deferred revenues was 253.85 million. Long term debt was 738.77 million. Cash flow from operations in the second quarter was $108.5 million, and free cash flow was $73.6 million or 22% of revenue. CrowdStrike has a balance sheet able to fully support future growth initiatives.

Guidance

CrowdStrike expects Q3 total revenue to be in the range of $358 million to $365.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of 54% to 57%, with subscription revenue being the dominant driver of growth. CrowdStrike projects non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of $29.4 million to $34.7 million, and non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike to be in the range of $19.7 million to $25.0 million. Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike is expected to be in the range of $0.08 to $0.10.

CrowdStrike currently expects FY22 total revenue to be in the range of $1,391.2 million to $1,409.4 million, reflecting a growth rate of 59% to 61% over the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $138.5 million and $152.1 million. Non-GAAP FY22 net income attributable to CrowdStrike is expected to be between $102.9 million and $116.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike is expected to be in the range of $0.43 to $0.49. Full-year guidance was raised for the second quarter in a row.

Valuation

Source: Yahoo Finance

The above is based on 27 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike in the last 3 months. The average price target is $310.48 with a high forecast of $340.00 and a low forecast of $264.00. The average price target represents a 15% increase from the last price of $269.17.

Overall, most analyst seem very high on CrowdStrike's stock and the likely reason behind that is CrowdStrike is putting up "best-in-class" numbers, not only for the security industry but among all SaaS companies and SaaS companies are generally the most highly valued companies in the whole market.

The biggest risk for CrowdStrike, in my opinion, is macroeconomics. Rising inflation, rising interest rates and the uncertainty due to the damage the pandemic has caused and is still causing, could drastically effect investors' mindset toward supporting stocks with high valuations.

Conclusion

CrowdStrike has fully established itself as the "Salesforce of Security" and is putting up "best-in-class" fundamental numbers in both the security industry in specific and among SaaS companies, in general. The company is using its first mover competitive advantages and moats to dominate the security industry. CrowdStrike is a buy for aggressive growth investors with a timeline of three to five years, even at the current valuation.