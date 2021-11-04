Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis And Introduction

My previous article on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) focuses largely on how the Q2 2021 'quarterly' growth estimate was misinterpreted by comparing it with the 'annual' growth average from prior years since 2018. The growth estimation for the full FY21 was not clear at that time. Shortly after the Q2 2021 earnings release, the management has withdrawn its FY21 financial guidance leaving the growth estimate of the full year of 2021 uncertain. The latest Q3 2021 saw SAM's management giving a much clearer estimation of the growth for both 2021 and 2022. Hence, in this article, I will use the latest projected annual growth figures to make a more detailed comparison with SAM's past performance since back in 2010 (instead of 2018 as observed in my last article). CEO Dave Burwick also appears to be more forthcoming in emphasizing the growth plans for 2022 which I will also discuss more in this article.

SAM is still one of the top brands in the hard seltzers market, despite the reported further slowdown in the hard seltzers category in the 2021 Q3 earnings results. SAM’s Truly hard seltzer is only second in market share to White Claw.

SAM’s slowdown in growth is due to a “tapering” in the growth of Truly after several years of exceptionally high growth. Truly is still a successful product despite the recent slowdown. In later sections, this article will describe how Truly has contributed to SAM’s average depletion growth from 11% to 16% per year. In my opinion, the recently reported slowdown in growth does not indicate a flaw in the management’s capability to execute future growth plans.

As a result of the recent slowdown, CNBC reported that the company has to deal with oversupply by decisively discarding excess supplies of the Truly product to direct focus on other growth plans in the company's pipeline. In my opinion, the short-term costs associated with the one-time write-downs of excess inventories are insignificant compared with the larger scheme of upcoming growth plans.

As mentioned during the earnings call, these one-time costs associated with the slowdown will be financed by the company's cash. From SAM's latest balance sheet, the company's "Total Debt" has not changed a lot since the last quarter and still maintains a good financial profile. This article will discuss some of these growth plans and why they are likely to succeed.

Dave Burwick, has relevant prior working experience at PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), including working with current Beam Suntory President and CEO Albert Baladi. In my opinion, these experiences are instrumental in the successful execution of these growth plans.

With the new guidance of depletion growth for 2021 and 2022, the stock is still significantly undervalued.

Overview of Recent Reported Slowdown in Growth

SAM’s share price has not recovered since the last time we publish an article on it. The recent earnings call reported the following statistics for depletion growth for Q3 2021 and full-year 2021:

Q3 2021: “Depletions for the quarter increased 11% from the prior year”

Full-year 2021: "depletions growth is now estimated to be between 18% and 22%”

This is a significant reduction from the high of 37% from 2020. SAM’s management attributed this to be due to the “Slowing hard seltzer category growth”, caused primarily by the relative slowdown in the growth of the Truly brand.

From a projected growth of 70%, the actual growth of the hard seltzer category turns out to be just 20% to 25%. SAM’s management explained that they believe the “risk of undersupply was bigger than that of oversupply”. As such they “resourced against a high-growth scenario” (of 70%) and ended up with a large volume of excess supplies.

The company needs to throw away excess supply of the Truly hard seltzer product. The reason for not selling them off at a discount is to avoid any chances of consumers buying stale products nearing their shelf life. At the same time, this will allow the company to decisively divert resources to meet the long-term objective to “outgrow the beer category for many years to come”.

To sum up this section, the slowdown in the Hard Seltzer category reported in 2021 Q2 has persisted in 2021 Q3. Should this continued slowdown raise a red flag in the future performance of SAM? We will explore the company’s long-term growth trend to find out.

Long Term Growth Analysis

Let’s analyze the long-term growth trend of the company since 2010. Past performance does not necessarily determine future performance. But it does provide a relevant context for us to make sense of recent growth guidance.

We extracted relevant depletion growth figures from past annual reports since 2010 for our analysis.

Year Depletion Growth Quoted from source 2022 ~10% “We're targeting depletions and shipments percentage increases of between mid-single digits and low double digits.” - 2021 Q3 earnings call If we quantify this estimation to a range from 5% (mid-single) to 14% (low double), the estimated average is 10% 2021 ~20% “Full-year 2021 depletions growth is now estimated to be between 18% and 22%.” - 2021 Q3 earnings call We will quantify this with an estimated average of 20% 2020 37% “From 2018 to 2020, the Company experienced increases in demand for its products, driven by growth in its Truly and Twisted Tea brands, and grew 13%, 22% and 37% in depletion volume for 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.” - 2020 Annual Report 2019 22% 2018 13% 2017 -7% “Depletions or Distributor sales to retailers of the Company’s beers, hard ciders and hard sparkling waters for the 52-week fiscal period ended December 30, 2017, decreased approximately 7% from the comparable 53-week fiscal period in the prior year.” 2017 Annual Report 2016 -5% “Depletions or Distributor sales to retailers of the Company’s beers, hard ciders and hard seltzers for the 53-week fiscal period ended December 31, 2016, decreased approximately 5% from the comparable 52-week fiscal period in the prior year.” 2016 Annual Report 2015 4% “Depletions or Distributor sales to retailers of the Company’s beers and hard ciders, increased approximately 4% in 2015 from the comparable 52-week period in the prior year.” 2015 Annual Report 2014 22% Depletions or Distributor sales to retailers of the Company’s beers, hard ciders and flavored malt beverages, increased approximately 22% in 2014 from the comparable 52-week period in the prior year. Annual Report 2014 2013 23% “Depletions of the Company’s beers and ciders, or Distributor sales to retailers, increased approximately 23% in 2013 from the comparable 52-week period in the prior year.” Annual Report 2013 2012 12% “Depletions of the Company’s beers and ciders, or distributor sales to retailers, increased approximately 12% in 2012 from the comparable 52-week period in the prior year.” Annual Report 2012 2011 7% “Depletions of the Company’s products, or distributor sales to retailers, increased approximately 7% in 2011, as compared to 2010, which was higher than the Company’s estimates of Better Beer category growth but lower than the Company’s estimates of craft beer category growth.” Annual Report 2011 2010 11.5% “Depletions of the Company’s products, or distributor sales to retailers, increased approximately 11.5% in 2010, as compared to 2009, which was higher than the Company’s estimates of Better Beer category growth but approximately equal to the Company’s estimates of craft beer category growth.” Annual Report 2010

Let’s summarize the findings in the following table:

Year Depletion Growth per year Average Depletion Growth per year. Compounded Depletion Growth per year since prior 2010 2022 10% 16% (After Truly was launched) 359.32% 2021 20% 317.56% 2020 37% 247.97% 2019 22% 153.99% 2018 13% 108.19% 2017 -7% 84.24% 2016 -5% 11% (Before Truly was launched) 98.11% 2015 4% 108.53% 2014 22% 100.51% 2013 23% 64.35% 2012 12% 33.62% 2011 7% 19.31% 2010 11.50% 11.50%

Source: Author's own calculation

Depletion volume is currently 359.32% higher than prior 2010. If we use depletion volume as a primary indicator of sales performance, SAM has improved its sales performance with a CAGR of 27.64% from 2010 to 2022 (13 years). From this long-term perspective, it is fair to conclude the company has so far proven its capability to execute on its growth plans and achieve high sales performance of 27.64% CAGR in depletion growth since 2010.

The average depletion growth per year without compounding is 13%. SAM’s management estimated growth of 2022 to be “between mid-single digits and low double digits”. This is close to the average of 13% although it's significantly lower relative to the all-time high of 37% achieved in 2020. In my opinion, the depletion growth appears to have “tapers off” and “normalized” to a sustainable range after several years of high growth. It does not indicate any signs of serious mismanagement that justify such an alarming sell-off.

As of this writing, Morningstar also supported this opinion:

Source: Morningstar

Overall Performance of 'Truly' Hard Seltzer

The once fast-growing brand of Truly has taken the flak as the primary cause of the recent significant slowdown of the company’s depletion growth. During the latest Q3 2021 earnings call, the management mentioned that “The Truly brand did gain share but the category did not grow as we had expected”. With this reported slowdown, is it reasonable to conclude that Truly is a “failed” product, as the continued drop in share price seems to have suggested?

Base on the long-term figures presented earlier, before Truly was launched, from 2010 to 2016, SAM’s average depletion growth per year was 11%. Truly was launched in 2016. Subsequently, from 2017 to 2022, SAM’s average depletion growth per year was 16%.

The numbers clearly show that Truly has been a successful product that is responsible for increasing SAM’s average depletion growth per year by 5 percentage points (11% to 16%). As noted in my earlier article, after several years of high growth, Truly is now the second-largest hard seltzer brand by market share. It slowed down to a more sustainable growth rate only after attaining a dominant market share. As such, I believe this relative slowdown is still reasonable.

Future Growth Plans

SAM highlighted a list of future growth plans that includes a significant pivot to the spirit-based RTD category. According to IWRS, in the growing RTD segment, there is an "untapped opportunity for brands to offer premium trade-up opportunities for consumers, and one way they can do so is by using a premium spirit as a base". SAM's management clearly intends to benefit from the tailwinds of the growing spirit-based RTD category.

Another article by Yahoo Finance reported that this trend is led by strong demand from the convenience brought by e-commerce and "ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and premiumized drinks". Generally, there is an increasing “desire for the consumption of refreshing, flavorful and premixed bar-like cocktails at home”. The article also suggests that “growth for canned cocktails was particularly fueled by the rising popularity of Hard Seltzers”. With these insights, SAM’s pivot to spirit-based RTD beverages looks like a logical step forward after the success of Truly hard seltzer.

During the latest earnings call, apart from incremental additions of new flavors for current brands, Dave Burwick highlighted a few new products and partnerships to watch for in 2022 and beyond:

This is a new RTD alcoholic drink based on “traditional Finnish cocktail that traditionally consists of gin, grapefruit soda, and tonic.” The drink is made of “original malt base containing natural flavors and wild juniper berries”. This product aims to offer consumers the “refreshing citrus flavor without the gin”. The product description appears to be aligned with the general consumers’ desire for “premium drinks” that are “refreshing” and “flavorful”.

Beam Suntory is the "third-largest producer of distilled beverages worldwide". The aim of this partnership is to “bring Boston Beer’s Truly hard seltzer into the spirits category and use Beam Suntory’s Sauza brand for ready-to-drink beverages”. This is a win-win synergistic partnership where both companies get to benefit from each other’s “expertise in the new segments and take advantage of their distribution networks”.

SAM might have an added advantage in executing this growth plan since both CEOs of Beam Suntory and Boston Beer have "experience with working on joint ventures, dating to their time at Pepsi”. This acquaintance between the two executives may pave the way for deeper future collaboration not just at the business level, but also at a more personal level.

As mentioned in my previous article, “HARD MTN DEW” is a new product to be launched in a synergistic partnership with PepsiCo. I also described how this partnership "should work if we were to take a similar partnership between Molson Coors and Coca-Cola as a good precedent”. Dave Burwick had experience working at PepsiCo for more than 20 years. This suggests SAM’s management has the necessary working experience and connections to make this partnership a success.

Valuation

Using the full-year guidance of growth rate from the latest earnings calls, we will evaluate the company using a 20-year discounted cash flow model (starting end of 2020) of the following growth scenario:

Year 2021: Management guidance for the year 2021 is within the range of 18% and 22%, we will assume growth of 20%.

Year 2022: Management guidance for the year 2022 is described as “mid-single digits and low double digits”. We will assume growth of 10%.

Year 2023 to 2030: Growth is maintained at the historical annualized average of 13%.

Year 2031 to 2040: Growth stagnated, increasing at the same rate as an estimated 3% inflation.

"Discounted Rate" will be referenced from the WACC value from Alpha Spread. We will use a rounded figure of 6%.

As shown in the calculation, SAM has an intrinsic value of about $676. The current market price is fluctuating around $500. Assuming the share price can recover back to at least the intrinsic value, it appears to be close to 35% Undervalued.

Investment Risks

The High-End category of the beer industry is highly competitive. As described in the Annual Report 2020, "The Company estimates there are over 8,000 breweries in operation, up from approximately 1,500 operating breweries in 2009". This competitive climate is likely to persist since the barrier to entry is relatively low. As such it is very difficult for SAM to create and maintain a strong economic moat to shield themselves from the competition. SAM has to rely largely on its capability to continuously innovate and stay nimble to rise above the competition. SAM's management has done well so far, as discussed in earlier sections. If there is a drastic change in the company's leadership, investors need to reevaluate the new management's capability to deliver on future innovations.

When Truly was launched in 2016, the depletion growth was still in negative territory in the following year of 2017. The growth only picks up in 2018 and beyond (refer to my section in Long Term Growth Analysis). If the new products planned for 2022 go through the same growth trajectory, we might see significant growth in these new products only in 2024. Investors should be prepared to hold the stocks for multiple years for the long-term growth drivers to yield visible results.

Conclusion

SAM had experienced very high growth since the inception of Truly hard seltzer in 2016. Only recently, the high growth has tapered to a more normalized rate, comparable to the annual average. Investors, in my opinion, perceived this tapered growth as a slowdown due to the "failure" of Truly hard Seltzer. This is an incorrect perception that is priced into the share price as we witnessed in the recent sell-off. As noted in my previous analysis, Truly "succeeded" in increasing the long-term average depletion rate by 5 percentage points and is the second-largest Hard Seltzer brand by market share.

SAM's management has been keeping innovations aligned with current market tailwinds, as can be seen from its recent pivot to the spirit-based RTD market. Management has made strategic partnerships with notable market leaders of the spirits category (Beam Suntory) and soft drink market (PepsiCo). This should allow the company to leapfrog in growth potential beyond its current beer market. The company also has an edge in terms of execution since Dave Burwick has vast working experience working with the partners of both PepsiCo and Beam Suntory.

Despite my generally bullish opinion about SAM from a long-term perspective, investors should keep in mind that SAM is still in a highly competitive market, as I described under "Investment Risks". It is not as safe as investing in a company that already monopolized the industry like Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) and enjoys the benefit of massive pricing power. Investors who decide to take a long position may want to ensure their position size is aligned with their individual risk profiles.

The stock price is currently still undervalued and should eventually recover to at least the intrinsic value of $676, giving investors a close to 35% upside potential. Whether the price will make another all-time high likely depends on the performance of the new growth drivers in 2022 and beyond.