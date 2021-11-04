BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Another Forecast Boost But Not Because Of Commodities

Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY) (OTCPK:MITSF) once again raised its FY 2022 profit forecast with the release of first half results. (The fiscal year ends March 31.) The company now expects to earn ¥720 billion this fiscal year, up from the prior forecast of ¥640 billion. Unlike the last revision, none of the increase was in the Minerals and Metal Resources segment. Instead, it was spread across the rest of the company. Automotive, rail leasing, food trading, and domestic retail were among the best outperforming businesses within the Machinery & Infrastructure and Lifestyle segments. Mitsui also raised its year-end dividend forecast to ¥50/share, resulting in a full year payout of ¥95.

Source: Mitsui & Co. 1H 2022 Earnings Slides

Despite this apparent good news, the stock dropped 4% in Tokyo on the day of the earnings release and now trades at a current year P/E of 5.8. The dividend raise, combined with the drop in share price since I wrote about the company in August takes the dividend yield up to 3.7%, off the lows where it was trading then.

Data by YCharts

Also with the drop in share price and the increase in shareholders equity, the stock now trades at a P/B of 0.88, off the recent highs that it hit in August but still higher than the long term average.

Data by YCharts

While Mitsui stock looks attractive by all of these valuation methods, they can be misleading if earnings for the next fiscal year will be lower because of lower iron ore prices. This shows up in clearer detail if we look at the current valuations of more pure-play iron and steel companies where valuations are even lower.

Source: Seeking Alpha VALE Peer Comparison Page

Fortunately, Mitsui is diversified with other commodities as well as non-commodity businesses, so I don't see it being as affected as Vale or Cliffs. Nevertheless, it is worth looking at the outlook for iron ore to estimate the impact on Mitsui's future earnings.

Impact Of Falling Iron Ore Prices

Mitsui includes a sensitivity chart in their earnings release to help estimate the impact of changing commodity prices on net income. While the company does not disclose its forecast for iron ore, I estimated in my August article that the assumption at the time of the Q1 results was around $188/ton. This was based on the Mineral and Metal Resources segment earnings forecast increase when the Q1 results were released.

Source: Mitsui & Co. 1H 2022 Earnings Slides

We can see that fiscal 1H (April-September) actual price for iron ore was $181/ton. Since then, the price has collapsed to below $100/ton.

China has greatly cut back on steel production with rates at the end of October the lowest since March 2020. Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports were also the highest since April 2019. Factory shutdowns for power conservation have been cited as a reason for this drop but the country is also cracking down on excessive real estate development which would also constrain demand.

The power conservation push may have less to do with environmental concerns and more to do with the price and availability of coal, of which China is still a huge consumer. Coal prices continued to spike into the month of October, well after iron ore peaked. Prices have come down some to start November but are still well above start-of-year levels.

If coal prices stabilize here, it would be good sign for Mitsui's Mineral and Metal Resources segment that general Chinese demand for minerals may have bottomed. Nevertheless, iron ore would still be subject to the drop in steel demand for new real estate construction.

The outlook for iron ore prices over the medium term remains dismal. One Australian mining and energy analyst sees prices averaging $100/ton in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021, declining to $85 by the end of 2022. This forecast is in-line with the futures curve.

Based on this price forecast, iron ore would average $99/ton in Mitsui's fiscal 2H and $140/ton for the full fiscal year 2022. If I was right about Mitsui's iron ore forecast price being $188/ton when the 1Q results were released in August, then there is a potential ¥105.6 billion risk to Mitsui's full year earnings from the lower ore prices. This is about 15% of the latest total FY 2022 profit forecast for the company.

I see the ¥105.6 billion as a worst case. Improved coal and copper pricing since the 1Q release would make up for some of it. Outside of the Mineral and Metal Resources segment, spikes in oil or LNG prices are still possible this winter and would add to Energy segment earnings. The non-commodity business forecasts now largely assume similar performance as 1H actuals, so there is upside there if demand expands beyond what it did in the March-September period. The absence of government ordered closures to mitigate the pandemic would be helpful, as these were still in effect in many areas including Japan during the fiscal first half. There is probably also some conservatism in the Innovation and Corporate Development and Other segments, however these are hard to forecast and not always indicative of ongoing earnings power. Putting these all together, I think the net impact of the current iron ore price weakness on FY 2022 earnings is more in the range of ¥0 - ¥50 billion.

Implications For Fiscal 2023

If the iron ore prices track the current futures curve, Fiscal 2023 iron ore prices would be about $100/ton below my estimate of Mitsui's last fiscal 2022 forecast. That would reduce the company's profit by about ¥220 billion. Offsetting this, if the non commodity segments grow 10%, that would produce an extra ¥20 billion. Starting from the latest FY 2022 forecast of ¥720 billion, that would put my FY 2023 profit estimate at ¥520 billion.

At that earnings level, Mitsui would have a P/E of 8, which is more in line with the long-term average not including the pandemic-influenced fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices during this period were even lower than what is being forecasted for fiscal 2023.

Since the forward earnings projection matches the long-term average P/E over a full commodity price cycle, I would consider Mitsui about fairly valued at current levels.

Conclusion

It is dangerous to value commodity producers at the top of the cycle as their ultra-low P/E ratios are more of a signal that earnings will come down than one that share price will go up. Mitsui is a diversified conglomerate but still depends on commodities for more than half of its income, and iron ore is the most significant one. A slowdown in Chinese demand could mean that the spike seen in 2021 through July was the end of the cycle. With iron ore prices set to possibly hover under $100 through the end of 2022, Mitsui's earnings next fiscal year will likely be lower than this year. Based on the long term average P/E, Mitsui looks fairly valued now based on fiscal 2023 earnings.

Based on the low payout ratio, the dividend looks safe, even after the recent hike to ¥95 per year or a 3.7% yield. The company will still have the opportunity to grow it over time with increasing earnings from the non-commodity side of the business. The stock is safe to hold for a long term investment but I would not expect much capital appreciation over the next year. Traders may want to wait for a better entry point.