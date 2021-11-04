Aguus/E+ via Getty Images

Note: This article was originally written on Oct. 25, 2021. UCTT's share price at the time was $43.21.

Thesis

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) has a strong market share in a niche, growing subsection of the semiconductor market and they stand to gain from secular tailwinds.

The company has delivered strong performance over 3,5, and 10 year timeframes - and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue.

Company Background

Ultra Clean Holdings, hereafter referred to as UCT, is a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of various production tools and systems that are used primarily in the semiconductor capital equipment industry, as well as a leading provider of cleaning and analytical services.

Financial Position and Highlights

UCT has delivered exceptionally strong growth over the last few years. From 2015 to 2020, they have grown:

Revenue by: 198% (CAGR = 24.4%)

Net Income by: 672% (CAGR = 66.7%) (Over 4 years for the period 2016 - 2020. )

They have also managed to significantly outgrow the broader Wafer Fabrication Equipment (WFE) market over this period.

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

As can be seen from the above images, UCT has managed to outgrow the WFE market by a minimum of 6%, and a maximum of 21% over the last 5 years. This has led to them outgrowing the broader WFE market by a CAGR of 10%. (Keep in mind that the semiconductor market is forecast to grow at 8.5% per year through 2030, with expectations that the WFE market will outgrow the broader semiconductor market). This all seems very positive from UCT's point of view.

Given the above, the stock has rightfully outperformed (in a big way) both the S&P (3.9x) and MSCI Acwi (5.4x) over the last 5 years.

Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

Half year results and Q3 guidance indicate that UCT will in 2021 again handsomely outgrow the WFE semiconductor market. Why then, is the stock down 24% over the past 6 months (and 50% in the past 8) vs positive moves in both the S&P and Acwi over the same term?

Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

I believe this is mostly due to the UCT's position in the supply chain pecking order (a level below the semicap providers), and the subsequent increased volatility they face as a result. UCT is also still actively acquiring businesses and trying to increase their footprint in the industry. These purchases are often funded by taking on additional debt or issuing shares, and can have a detrimental effect on earnings in the short term.

In terms of negative news flow -there was some pullback after UCT announced a structural change to a joint venture in Korea where they will be purchasing more shares. This will not affect revenue or margins, but could dilute EPS going forward. However, management also indicated that Q2 delivered record performance, and they provided strong Q3 guidance, expecting another record-revenue quarter.

Continued growth at this level also presents a margin expansion opportunity (as per their internal models) as economies of scale come in to play as their revenue increases.

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

During Q2-21, UCT generated revenue in excess of $510 million, with guidance for between $520 and $560 for Q3. They achieved a GM of 21.2% and an OM of 11.7% - both at the upper limit of their operating model. Management indicated that once the synergies from the Ham-Let acquisition become clear - they will publish an updated operating model, which will take the into account the margin expansion opportunity.

At the end of FY20, UCT had an EBIT/Interest coverage ratio of ≈7, which I expect to fall to just below 4 due to a $355 million increase in total debt, taking their total debt load to $615 million, increasing the Debt/Equity ratio from 0.49 in FY20 to an expected 0.95 at FYE21. This added liability was incurred to fund the 2021 acquisition of Ham-Let, an Israeli-listed parts manufacturer.

The above-mentioned increase in debt follows a fundraising round in April 2021, during which an additional 3.5 million shares were sold, generating proceeds of just below $200 million.

I believe some of these factors are weighing on investors' minds, leading them to take a short-term view of a stock with long term potential.

Breaking down the business

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

UCT's products are involved, in some way or another, in most steps during wafer front-end manufacturing (which is the bulk of the WFE market).

They have split the business into 2 reporting segments, products and services. UCT traditionally only had the products division, and it accounts for roughly 80% of revenue.

Source: Created by author with information from 10K

While the services segment of the business is much smaller than the products section, it operates at much higher gross and operating margins - and has positively impacted UCT's overall margins since being formed (effectively through the acquisition of Quantum Clean in 2018.

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

Source: Created by author with information from 10K

Products

UCT's products business (which is about 80% of total revenue) has been growing at a CAGR of 19.2% between 2015 and 2020. My base case has the product revenue continuing to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period. (taking into account expected 50% YoY growth in 2021)

The products segment is primarily involved with the design, engineering and manufacturing of production tools, modules and systems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets.

Services

UCT's services segment was only fully incorporated into the financials during 2019, and delivered YoY revenue growth of 18.6% for 2020. I expect this number to be roughly 17% for 2021 and grow 15.6% p.a. through 2025.

As is the case with most other companies with service divisions in this industry - one would expect services revenue to continue growing as the installed base of machines and products increases.

The services segment is primarily involved with high-purity parts cleaning and recoating, as well as high-sensitivity contamination analysis which all aid in improving yield.

How big is the market?

Products

For the products segment - I analyzed the supply chains of UCT's main competitors as listed in their 10K.

Company Name Ticker Last FYE Revenue Ichor (ICHR) $914 m (87% quantified) Flex (FLEX) $25.3 b (66.9% quantified) Jabil (JBL) $29.2 b (73.3% quantified) Sanmina (SANM) $6.9 b (40.3% quantified) Celestica (CLS) $5.7 b (65.6% quantified)

Through identifying the main customers for each of these competitors (via Bloomberg Terminal) - Ichor is clearly the biggest competition in terms of their core business. Between Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) - they account for 62.4% and 87% of UCT and Ichor's revenues, respectively.

When comparing UCT with their competitors, there is also a close correlation with Ichor in terms of (1) absolute value of revenue and (2) revenue growth rates over the past 5 years. (Images 1 and 2 below)

1) Absolute value of revenue;Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

2) Revenue growth over last 5 years;Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, they are also comparable in terms of their gross margins, which is higher than the other listed competitors, but much lower than the downstream semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers.

Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

How much share could UCT therefore realistically steal from their rivals?

Currently, 83.16% of UCT's revenue is quantified and comes from their top 10 customers.

Customer Name Ticker Revenue derived as % of total Lam Research (LRCX) 38.3% Applied Materials (AMAT) 24.1% ASML (ASML) 5.32% ASM (OTCQX:ASMIY) 3.45% Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) 3.41% Intel (INTC) 2.44% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSM) 2.29% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 1.73% Micron (MU) 1.36% Semiconductor Manufacturing Intl. Corp (OTCQX:SMICY) 0.76%

By looking at how much their rivals generate from these customers - we can get an estimation of what UCT's real serviceable addressable market is.

ICHOR generates $795 million from the listed customers

Flex generates $618 million from the listed customers

Celestica generates = $448 million from the listed customers

Jabil revenue from UCT main customer is not material.

Sanmina revenue from UCT main customers is not material.

Thus, a total of $1.86 billion goes directly from UCT's main customers to their rivals.

Adding the $1.86 billion above to my 2021 revenue expectation for UCT, produces what I believe to be a realistic picture of UCT's current serviceable addressable market for the product segment, ($1.86b + $1.7b) = $3.56 billion. Adjusting this value to take into account that roughly 83% of UCT's revenue can be quantified by customers that were analyzed - the total SAM would be ($3.56 billion/83*100) ≈ $4.3 billion for the product segment of the business. Thus, based on my 2021 product revenue expectations, UCT will be serving about 40% of the market.

This is in line with Ichor's internal assessment of SAM = $4 billion.

Working from a conservative assumption that UCT's product market only grows in-line with the semiconductor industry (8.5% p.a.) - I would expect their products SAM to be ≈ $6 billion by 2025. My current forecast indicates revenue of 2.8 billion by 2025 - indicating they will be serving 46% of the market.

Given the increases we are seeing in WFE spend as % of the total semiconductor market, as well as UCT's outperformance of the WFE market - I believe this is well within their reach.

Source: Ichor Investor Presentation

Services

Comparing UCT's internal estimates of the services division leads one to the following conclusions.

In 2017, Quantum Global (subsequently acquired by UCT) controlled roughly 14% of the cleaning and analytic services market. The next 3 biggest competitors controlled 6%,5% and 3% respectively, with the rest of the market (72%) being highly fragmented and split between about 90 different companies.

Source: Ultra Clean Presentation

By 2020, UCT had increased their share by 3% to 17% at the expense of the fragmented market.

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

This clearly presents a great opportunity for UCT to further consolidate their leadership in the market and continue taking share from the smaller players in the years to come.

UCT's services revenue in 2020 was $267 million (17% of total) - meaning the total served market was sized at roughly $1.57 billion. Assuming that the market grows at roughly the same rate as the global semiconductor market (8.5% p.a.), and that UCT continues taking 1% market share a year through to 2025 - we could reasonably expect their service revenue to be about $520 million by that time. (Size of the market = $2.36 billion, UCT = 22% share). This is roughly in line with my base case model.

Strategy & Strategic Acquisitions

UCT has a proven record of outgrowing the markets through both organic and inorganic growth. They have made a number of purchases during the last 10 years, all aimed at increasing the footprint on the total semiconductor market, while some of the acquisitions also have the possibility of vertical integration and subsequent margin improvement.

Source: Ultra Clean Corporate Presentation

The above image displays how UCT has managed to inorganically grow their business through a number of acquisitions over the past 5 years. One of these acquisitions, Quantum Clean, introduced a whole new segment into the business, expanding their overall footprint to include high purity cleaning and analytics. This acquisition also broadened their customer base to now include IDM's - and their exposure to their 2 main clients (AMAT and LAM) has since reduced by 11%, diversifying their revenue streams. Its latest acquisition, Ham-let, again expands UCT's market, but also provides an opportunity to lift margins through vertical integration, now being able to produce parts inhouse that were previously outsourced.

I believe UCT has managed to identify and acquire companies that assist them with increasing revenues at a much faster rate than the overall markets they serve, while simultaneously finding and utilizing synergies and higher-margin models to increase their own gross margin consistently over the last 10 years as seen below...

Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

...allowing them to outperform their peers over 3,5 and 10 years.

Source: Created by Author on Seeking Alpha

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Outgrowing the WFE Market. UCT has demonstrated that they have the ability to outgrow the broader WFE market, either through organic growth or via strategic acquisitions that expand their footprint.

CEO Insights. UCT CEO, James Scholhamer, has previously served as both the general manager and Corporate Vice President of Applied Materials between 2011 and 2015 and worked at the company since 2006. It is thus reasonable to assume that he has great insight into the inner workings of their top 2 customers.

Execution on stated targets. Management has proven that they have the strategic ability to position the company for outperformance. They have also showcased ability in achieving their stated targets and beating consensus consistently. UCT has beaten revenue consensus for at least 19 quarters in a row, and have also beaten earnings estimates in 15 of those quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Complexity. The manufacturing process of the parts and modules produced by UCT is highly complex, and thus there exists a barrier to entry in terms of the skills and know-how required from employees. The services section of the business is also highly complex and requires a number of specialty materials etc.

Deposition and etch. Both the deposition and etch markets are very important for UCT. This can be deduced by taking into account the contribution to total revenue of their main customers (AMAT and LAM), and the fact that these companies mainly operate in the deposition and etch segments of the market. I believe that these segments will benefit disproportionately from some of the secular trends we are witnessing in the industry. (Lateral scaling moving to vertical scaling in the pursuit of keeping up with Moore's Law). This is discussed in much more detail in my report on AMAT.

Weaknesses

Moat. UCT is essentially a component manufacturing company. Granted - they are a component manufacturing company in one of the most intricate processes in the world - but I would argue that they lack a proper protective moat, especially from a technological standpoint. The intellectual property that UCT creates on behalf of their customers generally belong to those customers. Contrast AMAT's number of registered patents (>14 000), with that of UCT (128). These customers are not obliged to make use of UCT's services and generally have discretion over who they would like to contract for the production of their products, seeing that they are the owners of the designs and IP related to the product. The business is largely dependent on the skill and know-how of their employees - as they do not have patents protecting their IP. Their position is therefore much more exposed that if they had protection via patents.

Highly concentrated customer base. As mentioned before - UCT depends to a very large degree on their 2 largest clients, namely Applied Materials and Lam Research. Until 2018, these 2 clients combined for a total of 76.6% of revenues, but this has decreased to 67.1% by 2020 after UCT added its service and analytics segment, broadening their client base and expanded their overall footprint in the semiconductor market. Source: Created by author with information from 10K

Lack of bargaining/pricing power. I find this to be related to the above point. UCT is almost at the mercy of these 2 clients - and could experience significant pricing pressure as a result. UCT also states in their 10K that customers often exert pressure on them to push for lower prices before placing purchase orders. I am cognizant of the potential effect of this on their margins.

Price volatility. I believe this is in large part due to their positioning in the market - UCT mainly delivers to OEMS, who deliver to the foundries and IDMS, and ultimately the end producer. UCT, in other words, are even further towards the tip of the bullwhip in an industry that is known for its cyclicality. The graph below indicates the extreme volatility in UCT's share price. The difference between the lines represents the difference between the highest and lowest share price in any given quarter since 2017. The smallest delta in any given quarter was 22%, with the largest at 61%. The average drawdown in any quarter was a massive 40%, as indicated by the error lines.

Source: Created by author with information from 10K

Few long-term commitments. A large portion of revenue is derived from orders received and completed in the same quarter. UCT generally does not have a lot of long-term binding purchase orders. Instead, they receive non-binding forecasts and need to plan accordingly. UCT therefore bears all the risk of making sure they manage the amount of inventory they carry effectively, both in terms of costs, and making sure materials do not become obsolete should situations/orders change unexpectedly.

Opportunities

Secular. From a secular perspective - I believe most of the same drivers that count for AMAT and other equipment manufacturers, count for UCT as well. Increased usage of AI, Big data, IoT, 5G etc. will all drive higher semiconductor usage, requiring more and evolving machines, parts and products throughout the supply chain. (Also discussed in more detail in previous report)

Margins Expansion. Growing the services segment could provide margin uplift in years to come. Furthermore - Ham-let used to be a supplier to UCT. Components previously sourced from Ham-let can now be insourced to be used in gas panels. This vertical integration should provide a boost to margins.

Valuations

During their most recent Q2 earnings call, UCT management indicated that they expect to outgrow the WFE segment again this year, even taking into account that deposition and etch are only growing in line with the broader industry. Management also indicated that they believe they continue to be in a position to considerably outgrow the market in the coming years.

UCT is currently trading at a small discount compared to its average blended forward multiple of 12.4 over the past 7 years. We also observe that UCT has been trading on a blended multiple of between 10 and 15 for the majority of the period. This is taken into account in my model prediction.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

(Bearish) Base Case

I have made the following assumptions in my base case model:

Products are grown at a CAGR of 14%. This is roughly 5% outperformance over the broader WFE sector - modest compared to historical outperformance of 10% p.a.

Products gross margin expansion of 90 bips over the next 5 years (vertical integration of Ham-Let & economies of scale due to continued growth).

Services gross margin improves by 40 bips over the next 5 years as UCT's global footprint is leveraged.

Sales & Marketing expenses decreasing by 10 bips over the next 5 years.

General expenses decreasing by 1.3% over the next 5 years, in line with expense level pre latest round of acquisitions (significant further upside should this be lowered further - flat 7% expense = 15% extra upside).

I apply a terminal multiple of 13.5x, only slightly above historical average and below levels seen earlier this year. (I increase the multiple by less than 0.5 std dev based on improvement of revenue stream (services) and continuing secular growth story for the industry.

The above case leads to a FV of $60.5, upside of 40% to the current price of $43.21

Sensitivity to terminal multiple:

Multiple: 12 FV = $52.6 Multiple: 14 FV = $63.1 Multiple: 16 FV = $73.7

Bear Case

In my bear case, I assume that UCT only outgrows the WFE market by 1% p.a. over the next 5 years - and that they do not manage to further improve on margins going forward.

This leads to a FV of $36.7, downside of 15.1% to the current price of $43.21

Bull Case

In my bull case, I assume that UCT continues outgrowing the WFE market by 10% p.a. as it has done over the last 5 years.

This leads to a FV of $79.2, upside of 83.4% to the current price of $43.21

Conclusion

UCT has strong market share in a niche, growing subsection of the semiconductor industry and they stand to gain from secular tailwinds. Investors should be aware that the share price is highly volatile, historically experiencing drawdowns in excess of 20% during every quarter.

There is plenty of upside on offer, but investors need to be aware of the volatility and have the conviction (and stomach) to ride out the waves.