A Quick Take On Expensify

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) has filed to raise $234 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides a range of expense reporting and management solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide.

Given EXFY’s growth trajectory, strong financial and operating metrics and reasonable valuation expectations, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Portland, Oregon-based Expensify was founded to develop a platform for expense information collection, management and payments for businesses and individual users.

Management is headed by founder and CEO David Barrett, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously engineering lead for Red Swoosh, a P2P file sharing company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Expense management

Expensify card

Bill pay

Invoices

Travel

Personal payments

Expensify has received at least $71 million in equity investment from investors including OpenView Venture Partners.

Expensify - Customer/User Acquisition

The firm pursues free trial and paid subscribers through its online, self-serve platform that it markets through online advertising, social media and word of mouth.

As of June 30, 2021, the company counted 639,000 paying members per month using the service from more than 200 different countries and territories worldwide.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 10.7% 2020 11.2% 2019 33.8%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose sharply to 3.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 3.5 2020 0.8

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

EXFY’s most recent calculation was 89% as of June 30, 2021, so the firm has performed quite well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 60% EBITDA % 29% Total 89%

Management published a ‘gross logo’ retention rate and a ‘net seat’ retention rate, but did not publish a dollar-based net revenue retention rate.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

These other measures move the focus away from revenue to overall customer retention or seat retention, so do not provide a meaningful way to measure how well the firm is performing in retaining or growing revenue from its customer cohorts.

Expensify’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for travel and expense management software was an estimated $6.9 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $17.6 million by 2027

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued globalization of many businesses requiring employees to keep track of their expenses away from the office and for compliance and regulatory purposes.

Additionally, software offerings are increasingly turning to AI and data analytics to provide real-time feedback for optimizing employee travel bookings and expense options.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory chart for the U.S. travel and expense management software market through 2027:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Bento

Brex

Divvy

Emburse

Expensya

Fyle

Happay

Pleo

Ramp

Spendesk

TravelBank

Webexpenses

Zoho Expense

Coupa

Others

Expensify’s Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth in 1H 2021

Similar gross profit growth trajectory and increasing gross margin

Growing operating profit and earnings

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 65,024,000 60.0% 2020 $ 88,072,000 9.5% 2019 $ 80,460,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 49,453,000 96.2% 2020 $ 55,658,000 14.8% 2019 $ 48,475,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 76.05% 2020 63.20% 2019 60.25% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 19,041,000 29.3% 2020 $ 5,670,000 6.4% 2019 $ 1,247,000 1.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 14,674,000 22.6% 2020 $ (1,710,000) -2.6% 2019 $ (1,241,000) -1.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 24,213,000 2020 $ 7,585,000 2019 $ 12,430,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Expensify had $45.4 million in cash and $85.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $36.7 million.

Expensify IPO Details

Expensify intends to raise $234 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 9.7 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $24.00 per share.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share.

Class LT10 stockholders will have 10 votes per share.

Class LT50 stockholders will have 50 votes per share.

All Class LT10 and LT50 shares will be held in a voting trust, so that voting control will be concentrated within the voting trust.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.9 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.03%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We also intend on using a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to pay discretionary cash bonuses to our employees during the fourth quarter of the year ended December 31, 2021, in an amount currently estimated to range from $27.5 million to $32.2 million... (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently the target of any litigation that would be materially adverse to its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Expensify

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,941,708,144 Enterprise Value $1,901,941,144 Price / Sales 17.27 EV / Revenue 16.91 EV / EBITDA 103.67 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Operating Margin 16.31% Net Margin 8.43% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.03% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $24.00 Net Free Cash Flow $36,664,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.89% Revenue Growth Rate 60.00% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to Expensify would be Coupa Software (COUP); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Coupa Software (COUP) Expensify (EXFY) Variance Price / Sales 26.31 17.27 -34.4% EV / Revenue 28.53 16.91 -40.7% EV / EBITDA -136.06 103.67 -176.2% Earnings Per Share -$4.37 $0.12 -102.6% Revenue Growth Rate 40.2% 60.00% 49.21% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary About Expensify’s IPO

EXFY is seeking public capital market investment in part to pay bonuses and for its future corporate expansion efforts.

The company’s financials have shown strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth in 1H 2021, as well as growth in other major metrics.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was an impressive $36.7 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose sharply to 3.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The company's 'Rule of 40' metric performance has been excellent, with a result of 89% in the first six months of 2021.

The market opportunity for providing SaaS-based travel and expense management software is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate of growth through 2027 as companies of all sizes continue to transition to cloud-based solutions to their ever-increasing employee decentralization.

J.P. Morgan is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 8.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the potential for large competitors to bundle expense management features into their existing software offerings, increasing downward pricing pressure as well as competitive pressures on the firm.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor Coupa Software, management is seeking lower revenue multiples despite higher revenue growth while generating positive earnings, so the IPO valuation appears reasonable.

Given the firm’s growth trajectory, strong financial and operating metrics and reasonable valuation expectations, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 9, 2021