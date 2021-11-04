alfexe/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We believe a new U.S. budget proposal released by House Democrats would protect cigarette sales and leave Altria a clear winner.

The U.S. Congress has been locked in budget negotiations for months, largely due to the Senate having just a single-seat Democratic majority (from the Vice President's breaking vote; the 100 Senators are split 50/50).

Back in September, House Democrats proposed large increases in the tobacco Federal Excise Tax ("FET") (under the "Build Back Better Act", or HR 5376). As we explained in our review at the time, the increases would be negative for all manufacturers, but with Altria (NYSE:MO) emerging a relative winner. This proposal was removed in an October version (117-17) of the draft bill.

As of this week, parts of the previous proposal have been reinserted into the latest version (117-18) of the bill. We believe the net effect would be to protect cigarettes at the expense of e-vapor and nicotine pouches.

Tax Hikes for E-Vapor and Pouches Only

The latest proposal includes only tax hikes for e-vapor and nicotine pouches.

The draft bill still leaves out the previous part of the proposal that would double the FET on cigarettes and increase it significantly for other tobacco products. U.S. cigarettes would continue to have a FET of $50.33 per thousand.

The part that has been reinserted is the introduction of the concept of "taxable nicotine", to be taxed at the same dollar amount as specified per thousand for cigarettes (i.e. $50.33 at present):

The section "Coordination with Taxation of Other Tobacco Products" specifies that cigars, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, pipe tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco would continue to be taxed as before. Unfortunately for nicotine pouches, the definition of "smokeless tobacco" in the current U.S. tax code only includes snuff and chewing tobacco:

Rate of Tax for Smokeless Tobacco in Current U.S. Tax Code Source: U.S. Tax Code 5701.

This means, if the current draft bill were to pass, we would have significant tax increases in e-vapor and nicotine pouches only.

E-Vapor and Pouches Could Be Priced Out

The potential tax increases for e-vapor and nicotine pouches would be large:

Open-tank e-vapor - a 60ml bottle of 12 mg e-liquid taxed at $20.02

E-vapor pods - a 4-pack of 5.0% 8mL pods taxed at $4.45

Nicotine pouches - a 15-pouch can of 8 mg pouches taxed at $3.34

Compared to current retail prices, these imply increases of approx. 25% for Juul pods and close to 100% for Swedish Match's (OTCPK:SWMAY) ZYN pouches:

Example Online Juul Prices Source: Juul website (29-Sep-21). Example Online Nicotine Pouch Prices NB. Nicokick is the site linked by the official ZYN site. Source: Nicokick (29-Sep-21).

We believe these would significantly reduce the attractiveness of e-vapor and nicotine pouches to consumers in absolute terms. As FET would not change for cigarettes, this would also make e-vapor and nicotine pouches less attractive to existing smokers in relative terms - effectively protecting cigarette sales.

The reactions of people involved with e-vapor was highly negative:

"More than 15 million Americans who use vaping products are going to regard this tax as beyond outrageous" Amanda Wheeler, President, American Vapor Manufacturers "This tax will incentivize smoking." Paul Blair, VP of Government Affairs, Turning Point Brands (TPB)

FET would also not change for traditional oral tobacco, historically the source of about half of the new users in nicotine pouches, so the proposed tax increases would be negative for ZYN's growth there.

Low Rate Implied for Heat Not Burn

The "taxable nicotine" language in the draft bill would impose a new tax on Heat Not Burn ("HNB") products, but at a fairly low rate.

Philip Morris's (PM) IQOS is the only HNB product on sale (or has received approval to be on sale) in the U.S. Each Heated Tobacco Unit has approx. 0.5 mg of nicotine, so would attract only 1.4 cents of FET - just 28 cents per 20 pack, and actually a fraction of the FET on cigarettes ($1.01 per pack).

The tax increases could thus potentially open up the way for IQOS to be the winning Reduced Risk Product in the U.S.

However, current IQOS U.S. sales (under license by Altria) are minimal, and Altria would have to stop all IQOS sales and imports on November 29 unless it could overturn the ITC's ban and/or find an alternative solution:

"The ITC's decision is currently under 60-day review by the administration's U.S. Trade Representative. In the event that the administration does not reject the decision, we are preparing to comply with the order. We've been focused on our contingency plans surrounding sales and distribution." Billy Gifford, Altria CEO (Q3 2021 earnings call)

Altria Would be a Clear Winner

In our last review, we concluded that Altria would be a relative winner because cigarettes would see a lower tax increase than other tobacco products.

Under the latest proposal, Altria would be a clear winner in absolute terms because cigarettes would see no tax increase, while other tobacco products cannibalizing cigarette sales would be taxed more. Altria does have the On! nicotine pouch product, but it is a distant second in the category, and as of Q3 2021 Altria has stabilized its share in the overall oral tobacco category (including moist snuff) but at the cost of sequentially lower sales and EBIT.

British American Tobacco (BTI) would be a winner because its U.S. cigarettes business generates half of its group EBIT. Its U.S. e-vapor business has been growing but is loss-making, and its U.S. nicotine pouch business had sales of less than $11m in H1 2021. Less cannibalization of cigarette sales by e-vapor and nicotine pouches is good for the company overall.

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) would be a winner for similar reasons, but would see a smaller impact, as only approx. 20% of its EBIT is from the U.S.

Swedish Match would be a major loser. Its U.S. nicotine pouches would lose significant volume due to price hikes, and would be less attractive compared to cigarettes and moist snuff, meaning much lower growth in the future.

Philip Morris would likely see no impact, but may potentially benefit. Its only exposure to the U.S. is in licensed IQOS sales through Altria, which have been minimal. IQOS would be far less affected by tax increases than e-vapor and nicotine pouches, potentially opening up the way for it to be the winning Reduced Risk Product in the U.S., but the pending ITC import and sales ban means IQOS' path remains unclear.

Senator Joe Manchin Against Proposal

The probability of the proposed nicotine tax has been reduced by Senator Joe Manchin's opposition, both to the idea itself and the broader draft bill.

Speaking on Fox News on Wednesday (November 3), Manchin said that:

"With where we are right now, a tax on nicotine? That doesn't make any sense to me whatsoever."

Senator Joe Manchin Speaking on Fox News Source: Fox News (04-Nov-21).

Manchin's opposition to the nicotine tax was among a long list of "concerns" he had about the House Democrats' draft bill, and he stated that he would not be working off that draft but would be working on his own version.

As it happens, West Virginia, the state that Manchin represents, has the highest adult smoking rate in the U.S.:

Estimated U.S. Adult Smoking Rate by State/Territory - Top 5 and Bottom 5 Source: CDC (2019 data).

We currently view the nicotine tax as low-probability. Tobacco stock prices have largely not reacted to either the previous or the latest proposal.

Conclusion: Buy Altria

The likelihood of a general increase in tobacco taxes seems low. We see the current "nicotine tax" proposal as a low-probability but high impact event.

We will continue to monitor the U.S. budget negotiations closely.

Altria would be a clear winner if the proposal was implemented; it was already Buy-rated in our coverage previously and is now even more attractive. We leave our other current ratings unchanged as well:

(NB. The annualized returns are not risk-adjusted so a higher return does not necessarily imply a better investment; Market data as of 03-Nov-21.)

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.