Introduction

Earlier this year, I recommended that investors buy the shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) as the world got vaccinated. In a few months, the shares doubled as the company came out with good results for the second quarter of 2021. Based on an analysis of Pfizer's (PFE) recent results, I believe BNTX's third quarter results will be a blowout, significantly ahead of expectations. The shares offer an opportunity with a pull-back from Moderna (MRNA) missing expectations. I believe this is due to Pfizer/BioNTech taking share from Moderna, and so the market is completely misreading the news!

Implications of Pfizer's recent results

As I detailed in my prior article, BioNTech's deal with Pfizer is a lucrative one. Pfizer pays BioNTech 50% of the gross profits it generates. In its Q3 2021 results released this week, Pfizer generated $13 billion of revenue from the Covid vaccine, ahead of expectations and up significantly from $8 billion the prior quarter. It increased its revenue expectation from the vaccine to $36 billion for this year from its prior view of $33.5 billion. The stock reacted favorably.

Today, Moderna came out with results that missed expectations and it lowered its numbers for 2021. I believe this is solely due to the company losing share in the market as its vaccine has just recently been approved for boosters and not yet for pediatric use. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the sole provider for US children.

Based on my calculations from multiple figures provided by Pfizer, it appears that the vaccine has a gross margin of about 80% before Pfizer's payment to BioNTech. From the $5 billion increase in Pfizer's revenue over the last quarter, it should pay BioNTech $2 billion more this quarter versus last. Thus, BioNTech will increase gross profit this quarter by a minimum of $2 billion over the prior quarter, and possibly by $3 billion if it scaled up its own production. I believe it will generate a net profit of more than $4 billion, and up to $5 billion, equating to EPS of between $15 and $19 per share for its 262 million shares. The company reports earnings on the morning of Tuesday, Nov 9 and the mean analyst estimate is for EPS of $12.26. Thus, I believe the company will come in 20% to 50% ahead of profit expectations. I have a spreadsheet with calculations for all these figures, but it is too complex to post here!

For the year 2021, I believe EPS will exceed $45 per share, and the company should be able to maintain this level next year with primary adult, booster and pediatric sales. Longer term, I believe Covid is here to stay and people will get vaccinated on an annual basis. As the best-in-class with 95% efficacy, I expect the mRNA vaccines to increase their market share (sorry, Sinovac!). However, there is bound to be some price compression as new players like Novavax (NVAX) enter the market (if they can get their manufacturing house in order).

Valuation: Fair value of $400 for the stock

I will assume that in a steady state, the company can generate $20 in annual profits per share, less than half the current level. A 16x multiple will get you to $320 per share. To this, I will add the $80 in cash from the profits this year and next for a target price of $400. This offers almost 50% upside from the current price of $268.

In a bull case, the company's per share earnings will plateau at the $25 level at a steady state. Using the same 16x multiple and adding back the cash at the end of next year would result in a target price of $480 or more than 70% upside from the current price.

In a bear case, the company's profits will decline more than expected to $10 per share. Disappointed investors will assign a 14x multiple for a $220 share price with the year-end cash included. That would be close to 20% downside from the current price.

I am ignoring other products that the company has in development, as I believe their contribution will be minor.

Given the big upside in the stock and an identifiable catalyst in the earnings release next week, I would recommend investors buy the stock at the current price and add to it if you already own it.

The stock has a 4.92 (Very Bullish) quant rating from SA, with A+ grades on most factors.

Risks are moderate

The biggest risk here is that Covid will disappear and people will no longer need to be vaccinated.

There is sometimes chatter on patent-busting, although I believe the risk here is minimal as the process of manufacturing the vaccine is complex and not easily replicable.

The company's product may lose share if new entrants with increased efficacy, safety or ease of handling come in.

The company's earnings may come in lower than expected due to competitive or execution factors.

Conclusion

A proprietary forensic analysis of Pfizer's results and their past correlation to figures reported by BioNTech shows that the latter will significantly exceed market expectations when it reports results early next week. The stock offers good value at a single-digit multiple and a long tail of Covid vaccinations ahead.