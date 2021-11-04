Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

On October 28, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was officially renamed Meta. Also, judging by the statements of the founder, the company is shifting its focus to virtual technologies.

Despite the fact that what happened is, in principle, an ordinary rebranding, it confirms the presence of serious, fundamental problems in the company. It also means an almost inevitable deterioration in the company's financial performance in the near future.

The fundamental problem

Let's be honest. What is the worst nightmare for Facebook investors? I think the answer is one: that the platform's audience will stop growing.

And here the point is not that the number of people on the planet who have access to the Internet is, in principle, limited and is growing rather slowly. The key risk is that Facebook and Instagram (the company's main current sources of ad revenue) may simply become outdated.

Datareportal annually presents interesting statistics related to global trends. In the last report, I was especially interested in information regarding the growth of ad reach among social networks.

In the case of Facebook, it can be noted that the growth rate of advertising reach is positively correlated with the age of users:

Source: datareportal.com

Something very similar is observed in the case of Instagram:

Source: datareportal.com

But in the case of Snapchat, the similar correlation is not as strong (especially among the male part):

Source: datareportal.com

And here is another interesting statistic that reflects the preferences of American teens regarding social networks (I think there are similar trends in the rest of the world). Over the past six years, the share of those teenagers who choose Facebook as their favorite social network fell from 21% to 3%. Instagram has so far escaped such a catastrophic decline. But there is no positive trend here either.

Source: marketingcharts.com

And finally, another interesting study regarding the Facebook audience itself. In the US, since 2016, there has been a steady downward trend in the audience of the social network among those under the age of 25.

Above all, they don't want to be on the same social networks as their moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.... Source: smartinsights

Source: smartinsights.com

But, hardly the given graphs surprised you. The company has serious concerns that it is losing the interest of a younger audience. Moreover, the company itself admits it:

The median age of the people who use our products gets older. As we try to make our services better for everyone, I just want to make sure that the quality doesn't drift for young adults... Source: Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook is rebranding to Meta

Against this background, it becomes clear that in order to survive in the long term, the company needs to do something now. And at this stage, as such a step, the company has chosen transformation into the Meta universe. At the very least, it creates the appearance of something new, not so strongly related to Facebook.

So, this is a necessary step in the long term. But it also increases the risks and uncertainty of the prospects for the near future.

Here's what Mark Zuckerberg himself says about this:

I think the work we're doing on the metaverse will be very exciting over the next few years, but I think so much fundamental stuff has to get done that I don't think it's really going to be huge until the second half of this decade at earliest... Source: Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook is rebranding to Meta

What does such a statement mean in terms of numbers? I think this question has already been answered by the company's CFO:

... given the expense growth that we outlined, which is implied in the 30 -- north of 30%, we don't expect revenue growth at that level, so we would expect 2022 margins to be lower than 2021... Source: Earning Call Transcript (Q3 2021)

So, this whole story with the transformation of Facebook into Meta is an attempt to be reborn and get a new impetus for growth. At the same time, the fact that the company is betting on the development of VR and AR means an increase in capital expenditures and a decrease in margins. All this will lead to a decrease in free cash flow in the coming years. But most importantly, it is not yet completely clear whether this will help the company regain the interest of the younger part of the audience.

What does this mean for value?

Now, let's build a DCF model that reflects all the risks discussed in the previous block. In my opinion, this tool allows you to get the most objective assessment.

Source: Author

So, firstly, when modeling Facebook's revenue, I simply proceeded from the lower bound of analyst expectations:

Source: Seeking Alpha Pro

Further. Facebook's operating margin has been stable at around 40% for a long time. This is a relatively high figure:

I expect that the company's operating margin for the next 10 years will gradually reduce from 40% to a more adequate 33%. This is a normal assumption in light of the transformation the company has undertaken.

In Meta's case, CAPEX tends to rise much faster than amortization and depreciation costs. However, this is normal for a growth company. I proceed from the assumption that this trend will continue in the future. And the relative size of CAPEX will be 22%, which is higher than a five-year average. The company's initiatives in the fields of augmented and virtual reality will require large expenditures.

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Source: Author

Some notes on the WACC calculation:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (4.72%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (1.56%).

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient (0.93). For the terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

And, here is the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Facebook's shares is ~$392, offering 18% upside. In fact, this means an approximate balance between the market price and the fundamental value of the company.

But the most interesting thing is that a similar model showed significant growth potential in the middle of this year. And even at the beginning of this year.

Bottom line

It is a good sign that the company is not ignoring the problem of dwindling interest from young people. Perhaps in the long run, the Meta universe will indeed turn out to be something revolutionary. But in the short term, investors should be prepared for the fact that free cash flow will grow more slowly than could have been expected even a year ago. Against this background, the Meta price is unlikely to grow along with the market in the coming months.