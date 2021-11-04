Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I have a Bullish rating for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Walmart is expected to continue growing its revenue and profits, judging by the company's recent above-expectations quarterly financial results and the company's positive full-year growth outlook. Putting near-term financial performance aside, WMT is an attractive long-term investment when one considers its reasonable forward P/E multiples and sustainable competitive advantages.

Over the next five years, WMT should witness faster revenue and earnings growth than what Wall Street is currently forecasting. This is because the market consensus' forward financial forecasts for Walmart in the next few years have yet to fully reflect the potential of Walmart+ and Walmart Connect, implying room for positive surprises. As such, I assign a Buy rating to WMT.

Is Walmart Growing?

Walmart refers to itself as "the largest retailer in the world" on its corporate website, a title that it lives up to. WMT's trailing twelve months' revenue is approximately $566 billion as per S&P Capital IQ financial data, and this is roughly 24% higher than what Amazon's (AMZN) top line for the past year was. As of July 31, 2021, Walmart boasted a network of 10,524 stores, comprising of 4,740 Walmart U.S. stores, 599 Sam's Clubs stores, and 5,185 Walmart International stores.

Notwithstanding the company's size, Walmart is still growing as evidenced by the company's recent quarterly financial results.

WMT's net sales increased by +2.2% YoY from $136.8 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (YE January 31) to $139.9 million in Q2 FY 2022, according to its most recent 10-Q filing. Over the same period, Walmart's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share grew by +14.1% YoY from $1.56 to $1.78, as per the company's Q2 FY 2022 earnings press release. Walmart is growing in absolute terms, and the company's growth also beat market expectations. WMT's top line and bottom line for Q2 FY 2022 exceeded the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates by +2.9% and +13.2%, respectively.

Specifically, it is important to focus one's attention on WMT's core Walmart U.S. business segment in the analysis of the company's growth prospects. This is because the Walmart U.S. segment contributed approximately two-thirds and 77% of Walmart's full-year fiscal 2021 revenue and operating profit (excluding corporate expenses), respectively.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, comparable sales for the Walmart U.S. business segment increased by +5.2% (or +14.5% on a two-year comparison basis). According to the company's earnings release, comparable sales growth for the Walmart U.S. segment in Q2 FY 2022 was driven by a +6.1% increase in transactions that was partially offset by a -0.8% decline in ticket price.

There are two key takeaways from the good performance of the Walmart U.S. business segment in the recent quarter.

Firstly, WMT revealed at the company's Q2 FY 2022 earnings call on August 17, 2021 that it is "seeing continued strong U.S. market share gains in grocery." Walmart attributed the increase in market share in U.S. grocery to various factors such as "better pricing, better availability in stores, quality of product, supply chain" at the call.

Secondly, the Walmart U.S. business segment witnessed a +6% increase (or +103%) on a two-year comparison basis) in eCommerce sales, and that boosted the Walmart U.S. business segment's comparable sales growth by +0.2 percentage points, as disclosed in the company's earnings release.

Notably, Walmart Connect saw its sales "nearly doubled" and "active advertisers up more than 170%" YoY in Q2 FY 2022 as revealed at the company's recent results briefing; WMT refers to Walmart Connect as its "advertising business in the U.S.". Separately, advertising agency Wunderman Thompson has highlighted that Walmart Connect has the potential of becoming a "serious player in the eCommerce advertising marketplace" in the future.

Moving forward, WMT expects continued growth in its sales and earnings for full-year fiscal 2022, as per the company's management guidance presented below. Notably, Walmart has raised the company's FY 2022 net sales and operating income growth expectations in August 2021, as compared to its earlier guidance in May. I believe that WMT's market share gains in the US grocery market, and strong eCommerce & eCommerce advertising growth in the recent quarter have given the company the confidence to expect a faster rate of growth for the current fiscal year.

Walmart's Management Guidance

Source: WMT's Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Press Release

In summary, Walmart is growing as seen with its Q2 FY 2022 financial performance, and its full-year FY 2022 management guidance suggests that WMT will continue to grow in the short term at the very least.

Is Walmart A Good Long-Term Stock?

In this section of the article, I touch on Walmart's competitive edge and the stock's valuations in evaluating its attractiveness as a long-term investment candidate.

I mentioned WMT's size in terms of revenue base and store network in the previous section, and this gives the company an edge over its rivals. One factor is that Walmart has significant bargaining power with the company's suppliers given its significant purchasing volumes and its substantial share of a specific supplier's total sales. Another factor is that Walmart enjoys significant economies of scale by virtue of its size. This provides WMT with the strategic flexibility to either maintain price parity with its competitors while maintaining superior profitability or cut prices to grab market share at the expense of its rivals by taking a small hit to its profit margins.

In the digital age where omni-channel retailing rules, Walmart's vast store network becomes even more critical for the company as it competes with Amazon and other online retailers. It is worth referring to WMT's former US eCommerce CEO Marc Lore's comments on this topic, as per the book "Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It" written by Brian Dumaine and published in May 2020.

In the book Bezonomics, Marc Lore is quoted as saying that Walmart's large number of stores allow the company to "deliver fresh, frozen and general merchandise in two hours or on the same day cheaper than anybody else" and highlighting that "the combination of in-store foot traffic and home delivery is the magic" for Walmart. With its stores acting as "small warehouses", WMT can achieve significant savings in terms of cost and time for delivery.

The best validation of the importance of Walmart's physical store network comes from Amazon's recent moves. In March 2021, Bloomberg reported that AMZN "opened 11 Amazon Fresh stores around the U.S., with plans for at least 28 more." In August this year, a Wall Street Journal article mentioned that Amazon "plans to open several large physical retail locations in the U.S. that will operate akin to department stores." It is clear that Amazon is expanding its physical retail footprint, which is an indirect acknowledgement that a meaningful brick & mortar presence and online sales go hand in hand.

It is noteworthy that Walmart's shares are relatively attractive, as its valuations are not really aligned with the company's status as the largest global retailer. As per the chart below, Walmart's forward P/E multiples are reasonable in the low-twenties range.

Walmart's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Return on Assets Or ROA Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Metric Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Metric Walmart 23.9 22.8 6.3% 7.1% +0.8% +2.8% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 41.4 37.8 8.6% 8.7% +8.1% +7.6% Amazon 83.2 62.3 6.8% 7.7% +21.8% +18.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

In the subsequent section, I highlight two key drivers of WMT's five-year growth outlook. If Walmart manages to achieve a stronger-than-expected pace of top line expansion and improved profitability (reflected in future ROAs), the stock's valuation discount as compared to peers (which boast superior financial metrics as per peer comparison table above) should be narrowed going forward.

Where Will Walmart Stock Be In 5 Years?

The sell-side analysts expect Walmart to grow the company's annual revenue in the low single-digit percentage range and increase its yearly earnings per share in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range for the next five years.

I think WMT could possibly do much better in the subsequent few years, compared to what Wall Street is expecting now.

With regards to revenue growth, Walmart could continue to grab market share away from its competitors in the near term, especially in the US grocery space as highlighted earlier. At the company's Q2 FY 2022 results call, WMT disclosed that it has "chartered vessels" and "secured capacity for" Q3 and Q4 FY 2022, noted the better "inventory positioning particularly compared to last year with inventory up 20% across the segments." But the wildcard for market share gains in the medium term lies with Walmart+.

In September 2020, WMT announced that it "is launching a new membership program that brings together in-store and online benefits to save customers money and time" which it calls Walmart+ that costs $98 per year.

Estimated Time And Cost Savings That Walmart+ Offers

Source: WMT's Walmart+ Website

Walmart typically does not provide a lot of quantitative data on how Walmart+ has been performing since its introduction to the market a year ago. But a recent sell-side research report (not publicly available) published by Deutsche Bank (DB) on September 14, 2021 suggests that Walmart+ is gaining traction. According to this Deutsche Bank research report, the results of the bank's survey indicate that "25% of respondents stated that they were subscribers of Walmart+, implying 32M U.S. households, which is up +400bps from our January survey."

In other words, Walmart+ could possibly do what Amazon Prime has done for Amazon, helping WMT gain market share by driving up the number of loyal customers in a significant way. This implies that there could be meaningful upside to WMT's revenue growth estimates in the next few years.

Separately, a more favorable revenue mix with an increased proportion of sales generated from high-margin services might help Walmart achieve higher-than-expected profitability.

The most significant high-margin service and revenue stream is Walmart Connect, which I mentioned earlier in this article. At its recent quarterly results briefing, WMT noted that "Walmart's U.S. gross margin increased with favorable mix and strong Walmart Connect results" in Q2 FY 2022.

Based on research done by advertising agency Wunderman Thompson, WMT's annual advertising sales are estimated to be under 1% of the company's yearly top line, and 6%-13% of what Amazon earns in advertising revenue every year. It is apparent that Walmart has room to further increase the revenue contribution of Walmart Connect, which will result in a more optimal sales mix and higher profitability.

In conclusion, Walmart+ and Walmart Connect are likely to grow much faster than expected in the next five years. This points to positive surprises associated with WMT's actual top line and bottom line growth (as compared to market consensus) in the coming years, which will act as a valuation re-rating catalyst for the company's shares.

Is WMT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

WMT stock is a Buy.

Walmart's low-twenties forward P/E multiples are not particularly demanding, and I think that the stock's valuation multiples could see a positive re-rating, assuming Walmart Connect and Walmart+ help to drive faster-than-expected revenue and earnings growth for the company in the next five years.

Walmart's key risks include a slower-than-expected pace of new subscriber growth for Walmart+ in the future, and weaker-than-expected margins for Walmart Connect going forward.