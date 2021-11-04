ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Profile

TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is one of the prominent off-price retailers of apparel, home fashion, and other merchandise. The company sells brand name and designer merchandise at prices that are generally 20%-60% below full-price retailers' regular prices on comparable merchandise. TJX is able to facilitate this by using over 1,100 global buyers to engage in opportunistic buying strategies from a network of over 21,000 vendors. The company also benefits from rapid inventory turnover due to its relatively low-frills stores and a treasure-hunt shopping experience.

Currently, the company operates through four segments- Marmaxx (T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chain) and Home Goods which are both in the U.S. and TJX Canada (Winners, Homesense and Marshalls), and TJX International (TK Maxx and Homesense in Europe and Australia). TJX is very well-entrenched across the US urban, suburban, and rural markets; to get a sense of this relative omnipresence, note that one can find a T.J. Maxx or a Marshalls' store within 10 miles of approximately 80% of the US population.

Implications of the launch of HomeGoods.com

In late September, TJX announced the launch of an e-commerce portal for HomeGoods. For the uninitiated, TJX already runs e-commerce offerings across T.J. Maxx (launched in 2013) and Marshall.com (launched in 2019), but so far, both those ventures only contribute 3% of group sales in aggregate. Thus, in light of the track record with those ventures, one could be forgiven for feeling cautious about Homegoods.com's revenue potential. Rather I believe it would be short-sighted to only look at the merits of the launch via the revenue contribution, as HomeGoods.com could prove to be an added enabler and fulcrum for the core HomeGoods business.

Currently, HomeGoods operates 820 stores across the U.S (generating annual sales of over $6bn which represents ~19% of group sales), and the objective here is for HomeGoods.com to be a complementary service that could serve as an ideal source of gratification for the impulsive buying patterns that one sees in the home arena (TJX management refers to their home category as their most impulsive form of shopping banner). For instance, you could purchase the core bulky furniture for the living room via the store and then use the online platform to engage in price discovery and add smaller complementary items to wrap up the purchase.

It also makes sense to offer an omnichannel and well-rounded offering in the HomeGoods space as even though the segment's overall revenue contribution may be less than a fifth, the profit contribution is far superior at nearly 50% of group profits! Even if the bulk of HomeGoods purchases are eventually made in-store, customers now have the added convenience of browsing and pre-shopping discovery through the product catalog via the digital platform. This is where the HomeGoods.com platform differs from the TJ Maxx.com and Marshalls.com sites. Both the latter sites largely sell different merchandise online than what they sell in-store, thus even inventory sourcing and procuring tend to be siloed between the online and offline models. With HomeGoods and HomeGoods.com, everything will be more integrated with the product mix and inventories of HomeGoods being used for the site as well. On account of the complementary arrangement, you're essentially looking at a broad enterprise with a much leaner setup and lower overheads, which should eventually flow through to the bottom line of HomeGoods.

That said, some naysayers question if the treasure-hunt experience (consumers have little idea of what they will end up buying and seek out the best deal, price, or item when in-store), which is the main USP of the off-price store format, can be effectively replicated on an online platform. One of the dominant facets of off-price is the high inventory turns factor, but will HomeGoods be able to continuously offer fresh merchandise online and turn it as efficiently as the store?

Prima facie, one does wonder about the ROIs as well (after considering shipping and returns, etc.) In fact TJX's off-price competitors in the apparel space don't believe there is value to be found in the e-commerce space. Burlington did dabble with e-commerce for a while but decided to stop operations in Q1-20 because after accounting for the cost of merchandising, processing, shipping, and returns, they found it challenging to make money.

That said, I believe the apparel off-price e-commerce universe (where Burlington and Ross Stores are involved) is a less compelling proposition than home furnishing. Firstly, the average unit price for products sold is comparatively lower ($10-$12 on average) than what gets sold in home and home furnishing. Secondly, the apparel space tends to see widescale returns (consumers are typically low-income, young consumers who order multiple items and only keep a few). In fact, according to a report by goTRG, 47% of consumers aged 18-29 purchase multiple items online, with the intention of returning most of the products. Given the nature of products sold on the Homegoods.com platform, you would think this is likely to be less of an issue. Also consider that crucially, unlike TJ Maxx.com or Marshall.com which has a minimum shipping threshold of $89, Homegoods.com actually asks for a much higher threshold figure of $119 to facilitate free shipping. This puts the entity in a much superior position to not incur losses from the word go.

Overall whilst there could be teething risks, I feel HomeGoods.com could prove to be a very canny initiative in the long run that could boost TJX's overall appeal.

Closing thoughts - Is the TJX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

A leading off-price retailer such as TJX with its compelling value-proposition in apparel and home goods (approx. 20%-60% discount range over full-price retail) could see some buying interest in an environment where the archetypal retailers are struggling to fill their inventories due to supply-chain issues. To get a sense of how challenging the industry-wide inventory position is, one can consider looking at the adjusted inventory/sales ratio for the two segments where TJX is involved in-a) Furniture, home furniture, electronics, and appliances stores (unfortunately the US census does not breakdown the data within this broad segment), and b) Clothing and clothing accessories stores. A lower ratio implies challenges in building inventories relative to sales (the abnormal 2020 average is skewed by the months of April and May-2020 where stores were shut and inventories lay dormant). As you can see the YTD average (till Aug 2021 as per available data) is rather low (by historical standards) in both categories.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from census

During circumstances such as this, the standard full-price retailers won't necessarily resort to promotions or discounting (22% of retailers have stated that they will eliminate or reduce planned promotions whilst 59% plan to pass on increased supply chain costs to consumers), which only enhances the allure of an off-price leader such as TJX who follows a flexible sourcing mechanism throughout the year. We've also seen food and energy costs go through the roof of late, impacting personal consumption expenditure adversely, whilst the latest personal income reading came in much lower than estimates and represented the first drop since May (without the aid of government social benefits, one does worry about the sustainability of personal income growth). In effect, all this means apparel and home-related purchases are likely to be more selective and discerning which only raises the profile of a TJX even more.

That said, my view on the TJX stock per se is quite mixed. Firstly, looking at the relative strength chart (which contextualizes TJX against other retailers in XRT) one could perhaps argue for some rotation opportunity in favor of TJX as investors seek to load up on the retailers ahead of the holiday season. Note that for much of its life, the relative strength ratio of TJX and XRT has typically trended up in an ascending channel and from 2019 till mid-2020 the ratio had actually broken out of this zone (implying favorable positioning in TJX as off-price retailers came into vogue during the pandemic). As risk sentiment picked up and the pandemic effect began to wane, we saw a rotation out of TJX to other retail candidates, and currently, one could perhaps argue that this ratio looks a little oversold as it is trading below the long-run channel. This bodes well for the TJX stock.

Source: Stockcharts.com

If I turn my attention to the standalone chart of TJX we can see that on the larger time frame the stock has been trending up in the form of an ascending broadening wedge pattern, but since December last year, it has found it difficult to break past the upper boundary of this wedge and has in fact been forming a base below this. The stock is now around the $68-$69 levels and could make a fresh attempt to break past the psychological landmark of $75, but if you were looking at a long position with good risk-reward, I reckon somewhere around the $60-$62 levels would have represented a better zone to build positions.

Source: Trading View

Source: YCharts

The other reason why I'm not particularly bullish is that the current 1-year forward P/E valuation of 20.2x is no longer below the historical average and is in fact trading closer to the top-end of the 5-year forward P/E valuation range from 12.7 to 24.2.

To conclude, the TJX stock is a HOLD.