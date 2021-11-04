Agency mREIT Preferreds Update: Opportunities Remain

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Oct. 29.

With most of the agency-focused mREIT earnings behind us we take a look at the sector from a preferreds perspective. So far through the earnings reporting, Mortgage REIT management teams have tended to either keep leverage flat or move it lower in expectation of further interest rate volatility due to the imminent kick-off of tapering as well as agency valuations that remain rich.

The key takeaways are that, first, there remain attractive opportunities in the agency focused mREIT preferreds sub-sector with attractive risk/reward. Secondly, investors ought to consider their exposure to Fed policy rates as most of the sector preferreds will see a significant step-down in coupons on the first call date, unless redeemed. And thirdly, the naive approach to preferreds in the space will select those that are likely to suffer the biggest drops in coupons after they begin to float.

In the sector we continue to like the following preferreds:

Dynex Capital 6.9% Fix/Float Series C (DX.PC) trading at a 5.94% YTW

ARMOUR Residential REIT 7% Fixed-Rate Series C (ARR.PC) trading at a 5.97% YTW

A Quick Q3 Update

Most agency-focused mREITs have already released their Q3 earnings. A key theme mentioned by management teams is a worry about potential volatility due to the imminent start of the Fed's taper. Two of the sub-sector companies have reported a drop in leverage and another two reported unchanged leverage.

Among the four companies that have reported results so far in the sub-sector, the trajectory of leverage has continued to fall, more or less, in a straight line and now stands at the lowest level since the pre-COVID quarter at the end of 2019.

Source: Systematic Income, Company Earnings

The recent drop in leverage looks to be due to the combination of rich agency valuations as well as the imminent start of the Fed taper which will gradually remove a huge buyer of agency paper from the market.

That said, it's not all doom and gloom in the MBS space. First, even when the Fed taper is complete, it will continue to buy agency MBS by reinvesting the paydowns on the existing portfolio. Secondly, the increase in mortgage rates over the last six months or so has led to a slowdown in prepayments and lower supply. Thirdly, the recent modest spread widening in the agency space has improved the risk/reward on offer, even if agencies remain expensive from a longer-term historical perspective. Fourthly, TBA dollar roll funding remains very attractive with returns in the low double-digits on leveraged portfolios.

In terms of individual updates, Dynex Capital (DX) book value was down 1.8% however equity was higher which resulted in a small bump in equity / preferreds coverage to 6.9x from 6.8x. Leverage fell quite a bit to 5.9x from 6.7x and, as expected, 25bps MBS basis sensitivity improved to -12.1% from -13.6%.

The drop in leverage echoes what DX did in early 2020 when it deleveraged because management didn't like the look of agency valuations. This time the catalyst seems to be the onset of tapering, a more hawkish Fed stance and relatively rich agency valuations. From this perspective, DX is an attractive hold for preferreds investors because DX seems to be willing to sharply scale down leverage when it doesn't like the market. In other words, DX is happy to derisk the portfolio at the expense of generating income which is very desirable for preferreds holders. In particular, it's worth noting that DX book value is 2% above its Dec-19 level while AGNC (widely regarded as the one of the very "best" agency mREIT managers) book value is still 7% below its Dec-19. This is the kind of dynamic that is hugely valuable for preferreds holders who want to maintain as large an equity cushion above the liquidation preference of their preferreds as possible.

AGNC reported lower leverage at 7.5x from 7.9x in the prior quarter with equity/preferreds coverage steady at 6.9x and 25bps MBS spread sensitivity improving a tad to -13.6% from -13.7%. Shortly after the earnings release we highlighted the AGNC 6.5% Series E (AGNCO) as the most attractive of the four AGNC preferreds with an unusual combination of the highest YTW and also the highest Reset Yield as well. In other words, it looked attractive from both a pre-redemption (i.e. YTW) and post-redemption (i.e. Reset Yield) perspectives. Normally, you see a balance between the two yields where a stock that looks the best on a YTW basis, looks terrible on a Reset Yield basis (more on this later). However, in short order, AGNCO sharply outperformed its counterparts and is now less compelling in the suite.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) reported steady leverage at 6.7x with equity / preferreds coverage improving to 6.7x from 6.5x and 25bp MBS basis sensitivity improving to -10.5% from -10.8%. The portfolio is all government securities (including 2% Treasuries, rest in agencies). The stock remains the only fixed-rate preferred in the agency mREIT sub-sector. Annaly (NLY) leverage held steady at 5.8x while equity / preferreds coverage rose and 25bp MBS basis sensitivity worsened to -10% from -9%. Agency allocation fell to 93% as the company added MSRs. NLY has the highest equity / preferreds coverage in the space by at 8.9x (AGNC and DX are in second place at 6.9x) though that is offset somewhat by a lower agency allocation. Overall, NLY preferreds are hard to get excited about - yes the credit metrics are good but yields are correspondingly unattractive.

Comparative Credit Metrics - The Risk Part Of The Puzzle

In our view the primary credit metrics for agency-focused mREIT preferreds investors are:

level of economic leverage proportion of agency securities in the portfolio stockholders equity / preferreds liquidation preference coverage ratio

There are other credit metrics worth considering such as the proportion of TBAs in the agency allocation (TBAs are more liquid than specified pools and more directly supported by the Fed), fixed-rate vs. ARM specified pool holdings, the portfolio duration gap, MBS basis book value sensitivity, hedge composition (Treasury futures vs. TBAs vs. interest rate swaps vs. swaptions etc) and others. However, they support the primary metrics highlighted above.

These three primary metrics are shown in the chart below - an extract from our Preferreds Investor Tool - with leverage on the y-axis, agency percentage portfolio allocation on the x-axis and equity / preferreds coverage in the label.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

If we focus in on the four higher-quality sub-sector members such as NLY, DX, AGNC and ARR, the chart suggests that NLY has a somewhat stronger credit profile with lower leverage, higher coverage though a slightly lower agency allocation while the other three companies have broadly similar metrics.

It is not always intuitive how the three metrics will combine together i.e. how to compare, say, AGNC which has higher coverage (i.e. better) but also higher leverage (i.e. worse) to ARR which has lower coverage but also lower leverage. The way we do this on the service is with a bespoke metric we call the Stress Equity / Preferreds Coverage which models how a given company's equity / preferreds coverage should evolve, all else equal, based on a scenario similar to what we saw in 2020.

What this shows is that NLY comes out ahead with a 5.4x Stress Coverage, ARR and DX are next in line at 4.6x and AGNC is not far behind at 4.2x.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Armed with the "risk" view, we can move on to the reward piece of the risk / reward puzzle.

Comparative Yield Profile - The Reward Piece Of The Puzzle

If we focus again on the four of the higher-quality companies in the sub-sector we get the following population of preferreds.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

As most investors know, allocating to preferreds is a tricky process given the multiple issuer series, different coupon levels, call dates, fix-to-float structures, redemption likelihoods and yield metrics.

The key yield picture can be summarized as follows for this population.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

In our view, investors need to consider (at least) three different yield metrics in making their allocations. They need to consider the yield prior to the first call date. They also need to consider the yield after the first call date based on the floating-rate coupon in line with market expectations of short term rates. And finally, they need to consider the yield in case short-term rates remain near zero for an extended period of time - not an insignificant risk in our view.

YTW or Yield-to-Worst is the minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-call and how we think about the yield of the stock up to the first call date

or Yield-to-Worst is the minimum of stripped yield and yield-to-call and how we think about the yield of the stock up to the first call date Reset Yield - the yield of the stock post its first call date, in line with market expectation of Libor (or its replacement) for fix-to-float securities

- the yield of the stock post its first call date, in line with market expectation of Libor (or its replacement) for fix-to-float securities ZIRP Yield - the yield of the stock in case the Fed policy rate remains pegged near zero for an extended period

DX.PC has an attractive combination of yields. Its YTW is in the top half of the population at 5.94% but where it really stands out is in its Reset and ZIRP Yields where it is the highest across all fix-to-float securities in this population. This is due to the combination of its relatively long first call date in April-2025 as well as its high spread over Libor. The longer lead time before the stock floats allows for Libor to rise higher according to market expectations. In other words, by the time DX.PC is expected to switch to a floating-rate coupon (if not redeemed) the market expects short-term rates to be higher than for stocks with earlier call dates.

Another advantage of DX.PC, particularly for investors worried about the risk of holding perpetual securities, is that it is more likely to get redeemed than all the other fix-to-float securities in this population given its high clean price - more than 3% above "par" as well as the fact that its Reset Yield is 0.82% above its YTW. In other words, if the Fed policy rate moves with market expectations, the yield of DX.PC will increase after its call date in 2025 based on its current price. This is more likely to push the issuer to redeem the security which has the current benefit of limiting the stock's duration. In fact, the 0.82% Reset Yield advantage over the YTW shows there is quite a bit of cushion in how much the policy rate has to rise to incentivize DX to redeem the stock.

In short, the combination of strong portfolio metrics, attractive pre- and post-redemption yields as well as lower interest-rate sensitivity make DX.PC an attractive choice in the fix-to-float population.

ARR.PC is the only fixed-rate stock in the population (as well as the only monthly payer). As such, the stock is particularly attractive for investors who enjoy stable dividends and who may be overexposed to the risk that short-term rates remain low for longer due to their holdings of fix-to-float Libor preferreds. Even DX.PC which looks the strongest from a floating-rate perspective is expected to see a drop of around 1.3% in its coupon if Libor remains at current levels and fails to rise. This makes ARR.PC an attractive holding for a recessionary / risk-off environment where policy rates stay low (i.e. the ZIRP yield is all you get) and credit spreads widen (which ensures none of the mREIT prefs get redeemed).

One thing to watch out for is that a focus on stripped yield (i.e. current coupon / current price) will push investors into preferreds with the worst yields post-redemption. For instance, two of the NLY preferreds (Series F and G) boast stripped yields of 6.3%-6.4% - the highest stripped yields in this population of preferreds. And given the strongest portfolio metrics of NLY, they may look like a slam dunk for investors. The trouble is that the Reset and ZIRP Yields of these two series, especially of NLY.PG are terrible - at 5.07% and 4.17% respectively. In other words, you get a big sweetener for a couple of years, followed by a big drop in income and yield underperformance relative to the other sector preferreds. And because of this likely yield step-down, the NLY preferreds are less likely to be redeemed than the preferreds of the other issuers which means investors are more likely to get stuck with a drop in incomes on NLY preferreds.

Takeaways

Overall, mREITs remain attractive income holdings in our view for a number reasons. First, mREIT exposure provides investor with systematic asset class exposure rather than idiosyncratic single "widget-maker" exposure. Secondly, Fed support of the sector has increased in the last few years as exemplified by its backstopping of the sector in Q1 last year. Thirdly, leverage among the higher-quality agency-focused companies has fallen by around a quarter from the end of 2019 and has continued to fall recently. And fourthly, sector yields remain above their pre-COVID level unlike in the rest of the preferreds space.

In recent updates, management teams in the agency mREIT sector remain wary of both rich agency valuations as well as the imminent Fed taper which has led them to either maintain or cut leverage over the most recent quarter. This is a welcome development for preferreds investors and highlights the attraction of the sector, offering an attractive risk/reward with yields in the neighborhood of 6%. Investors ought to remain wary of the yield step-down after first call dates for fix-to-float sector securities as well as not being seduced by high "sweetener" stripped yields.