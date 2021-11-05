Don White/E+ via Getty Images

If you're looking for attractive dividend income from the private sector, you should check out business development companies, BDCs, which offer retail investors exposure to the private sector. They invest in non-publicly traded companies in a variety of ways, either through debt or equity, or both.

Profile:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is an internally managed business development company, BDC, specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in lower and middle market companies.

It doesn't invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

CSWC's fiscal year 2021 ended on 3/31/21, so the period ending 9/30/21 was its 2nd fiscal period of 2022.

Holdings:

Overall, as of 9/30/21, 1st Lien's comprised 77% of CSWC's portfolio, (up 1% vs. 6/30/21), with Equity at 8%, and the I-45 JV at 7%, 2nd Liens at 6%, (down 1% vs. 6/30/21), and Subordinated Debt at 2%, (up 1% vs. 6/30/21).

(CSWC site)

As of 9/30/21, Healthcare remained CSWC's biggest industry exposure, at 11%, while Business Services went down by 1% during the quarter to 10%, and Media, Marketing & Entertainment fell by 2% to 9%. Consumer Products & Retail remained at 8%.

(CSWC site)

The I-45 portfolio holds 95% in 1st liens and 5% in 2nd liens. Its biggest industry exposure is in Consumer Products & Retail and Healthcare Products, both at 14%, followed by Business Services, at 12%, and Telecommunications, at 10%. I-45 SLF paid a $1.6M quarterly dividend to CSWC during the quarter ending 9/30/21, representing an annualized yield of 10.5%.

(CSWC site)

Management has steadily grown the company's assets over the past few years, expanding them by ~2.5X since 6/30/18, to $689M, as of 9/30/21. First lien investments have remained 90% or more of its assets since 12/31/19:

(CSWC site)

Portfolio Ratings:

Most of the price losses that BDC's took in Q1-Q3 2020 stemmed from uncertainty about how their portfolio companies would perform in the pandemic shutdowns.

As with other BDC's, CSWC's management reports on the status of the portfolio companies each quarter. CSWC's management uses a 4-tier system to grade its holdings: 1 is the highest rating, 4 is the lowest.

The overall investment rating was steady in the period ending 9/30/21, at 1.96, vs. 2.0 in the previous 3 quarters, with two loans upgraded and two downgrades.

Three credit investments are currently on non-accrual, with a fair value of $24.2 million, representing 3.0% of the total investment portfolio. Management placed 1 company on non-accrual during the quarter, representing a fair value of $10.4M or 1.3% of the total investment portfolio.

The top 2 tiers fell from ~92% to 89.5% this quarter, while tier 3 rose to 9.7%, vs. 7.8%; and tier 4 rose to 0.8%, vs. 0% last quarter:

(CSWC site)

Earnings:

Fiscal Q2 '21 earnings had a new twist - CSWC recorded a $17M loss on a debt extinguishment, when it redeemed $125M in aggregate principal amount of its 2024 5.375% Notes. The Realized loss relating to the redemption consisted of a "make-whole" premium of $15.2M, and the write off of related unamortized debt issuance costs of $1.9M.

This $17M loss was responsible for a net -$4.56M decrease in net assets, bringing the NAV/share down to $16.36, vs. $16.58 at June 30, 2021.

With this low rate environment, and the threat of higher rates in the future, we're seeing many firms step up their redemption of debt.

This quarter's total investment income rose 9.3%, while pre-tax net income was up 6.4% vs. last quarter.

Total pre-tax net investment income was $10M, vs. $9.4 million in the prior quarter, while pre-tax NII was flat, at $.45:

(CSWC site)

As you'd expect when comparing its financials to the heart of the pandemic lockdown periods in 2020, CSWC's fiscal Q1-2 2022 year-over-year growth has been strong, with total investment income up 22%, NII up 24%, and realized gains up 137%.

NII/share growth was ~4.9%, muted due to a 21% rise in share count.

Other than realized gains, CSWC had good growth in its fiscal year ending 3/31/21, with NII up 15%, total investment income up 9.8%, NII/share up 9%, and NAV/share up 5.8%.

CSWC has an ATM program, via which it raised $30.3M in gross proceeds during the quarter. With its price/share up over 50% so far in 2021, the ATM makes sense for CSWC - it's commanding a big premium to its NAV/share in 2021.

New Business:

Management originated investments in six new portfolio companies and four existing portfolio companies, totaling $112.9M in capital commitments, with an average yield to maturity of 9.44%.

During the quarter, CSWC received proceeds on the sale of two equity investments totaling $3.7M and full prepayments on six debt investments totaling $57.2M, with a weighted average IRR of 17.5%:

(CSWC site)

Profitability and Leverage:

Trailing profitability, (ROA, ROE) were down slightly in the latest quarter, vs. the year ending 12/31/20, and remained below BDC averages. EBIT margin also slipped, but was still higher than average.

Debt and Liquidity:

CSWC's Assets/Debt ratio and its Interest coverage ratio remained steady vs. 1 year ago.

A big plus for CSWC is that it has no debt maturities until 2026. CSWC raised $100M in new institutional unsecured bonds with a coupon of 3.375% and utilized the net proceeds to repay existing institutional unsecured bonds with a coupon of 5.375%. The debt refinancing pushed CSWC's maturities out to 2026.

CSWC amended its Credit Facility, decreasing the interest rate to LIBOR + 2.15% from LIBOR + 2.50%. Its SBIC subsidiary also drew $17.5M of its initial $40M leverage commitment from the Small Business Administration, (the SBA) during the quarter, $15M of which was pooled in September 2021 at an all-in 10-year fixed rate of 1.58%.

CSWC has a $335M on-balance sheet revolving line of credit with 10 syndicate banks maturing in August 2026, in addition to its I-45 $150M credit facility, and $240M in Notes maturing in 2026:

(CSWC site)

Dividends:

Management increased the regular dividend by ~7%, $0.03, this quarter from $0.44/share to $0.47/share. They also declared a special $.50 dividend, both of which go ex-dividend on 12/14/21, with a 12/31/21 pay date.

CSWC's trailing dividend yield is 9.47%, including its regular and special dividends, while its total 2021 yield, including the Q4 $.47 dividend, is 6.51%. Its forward yield, using the increased regular $.47 quarterly dividend, is 6.96%.

CSWC's refinancing of its notes with a new five-year 3.375% issuance significantly reduced its cost of capital and increases its annual net investment income run rate by approximately $0.10/share on a risk-free basis. This was the primary catalyst for management's decision to increase the regular dividend.

Management uses pre-tax NII vs. regular dividends as its dividend coverage metric. It was 1.03X as of 9/30/21.

CSWC had a UTI, (Undistributed Taxable Income) balance as of 9/30/2021 of $0.69/share, vs. $.83/share as of 6/30/21. CSWC's supplemental payouts are covered by Undistributed Taxable Income.

Valuations:

As we mentioned earlier, CSWC is getting a premium/NAV valuation, and it's a whopper, at 65.22%, vs. the BDC industry 10% average. It's also getting premium P/Sales and Price/NII valuations, while its EV/EBIT valuation of 17.56X is a bit lower than the 18.37X BDC average.

As you may have noticed in our articles, the market's strong thirst for yield has led to certain BDC's receiving much higher premiums in 2021.

Performance:

CSWC has outperformed the BDC industry average performance, the broad Financial sector, and the S&P 500 over the past year and so far in 2021 by a wide margin. It has lagged, however, over the most recent quarter and month.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At its 11/3/21 closing price, CSWC was 8% above analysts' lowest target price of $25.00, 3.2% below the $27.93 average target price, and ~10% below the $30.00 highest price target.

Options:

With CSWC already 8% above the lowest price target, maybe you want to consider selling cash secured puts below its price/share, in order to create a lower breakeven.

We've added this March 2022 trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details.

CSWC's March $25 put option pays $1.20, a 4.8% yield in a bit over 4 months, or 12.98% annualized. Your breakeven is $23.80, which is 4.8% below the $25.00 lowest price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We include them in our put tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.