Mariakray/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Menzies has a significant upside potential through the recovery of operations to 2019 levels in the mid-term, and growth through new contracts won, especially considering reduced cost base as a management's reaction to pandemics. In our opinion, the market is currently overpricing the issues the company was facing in the last couple of years and missing to see the upside gained through both organic and external growth and expansion of market multiples after diminishing Covid-19 headwinds.

About the Company

Menzies commenced operations in 1833 when it was founded by John Menzies in Edinburgh as a newspaper delivery business and listed on LSE since the early sixties. The company rose in the age of printed media flourishing but managed to sniff out its end when it invested in aviation in 1987 predominantly for delivering purposes. The aviation division overgrew the distribution, and naturally, the legacy business was divested in 2018 when the company became an aviation services company solely. Now, Menzies Aviation is one of only two full-service global operators able to offer an all-inclusive set of solutions to airlines and airports in 35 countries and 205 locations:

Fuel Services, fueling more than 9,500 planes per day at ~80 locations, Menzies claims to be the world's largest independent provider of into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management for oil companies, airports, and airlines. Ground Services, Menzies Aviation handles 1.2 million aircrafts every year. This includes ramp and baggage handling, de-icing planes, passenger services (from check-in to boarding), and cabin cleaning. Air Cargo manages about 1.5 million tons per year, including logistics, special cargo, and human resources outsourcing. Offline Services, with more than 20 years of experience, Menzies provides all the services needed, from the maintenance of ground support equipment to baggage tracing and customer relations. Executive, they have a VIP lounge network providing a tailored experience to executive passengers. In 2019, they welcomed 1.5 million guests.

To understand the extent of the mispricing, a brief intro is required. Menzies finally finished 2018 as a pure-play aviation services company after completing strategic alignment with the sale of the distribution business. The divestment-generated cash flow was used to make payments into the underfunded pension fund and to deleverage the balance sheet. The company reported growth in all segments apart from the Americas with a 4% increase in topline and 8% in operating profit. Together with record-level commercial success with 276 contract renewals now refocused, Menzies was ready to take off in 2019.

In 2019, the company delivered an all-time high revenue of £1.32bn (+2% YoY and 2.2x current EV) and EBITDA of £138.7m (10.5% margin) despite headwinds in the form of Boeing 737 MAX groundings which generated a net loss for the group in the first half of the year. This period also brought a management reshuffle when the company appointed industry veteran and non-executive director Philipp Joeinig as the Chairman (now the CEO) and former Swissport Chief of Finance, Alvaro Gomez-Reino as the CFO. New leadership quickly went to work and put in significant efforts to streamline organizational structure, especially investing in customer growth via renewals with Qatar, EasyJet, American Airlines, Lufthansa, among others. Again, Menzies wrapped up the year strong and ready to prosper, only to collide with the pandemics.

It goes without saying that the aviation industry got battered by Covid-19 in 2020 - a reduction in flights and cargo volumes harmed every operator and cut down revenues globally. Menzies is no exception to this. In 2020, the company experienced a 60% decline in ground volumes, 50% in fueling, but managed to contain cargo volumes reduction at only 20% and actually increase revenues in cargo forwarding through more substantial yields as the industry pivoted from passenger transportation, mostly cargo. In the end, 2020 ended with a negative bottom-line and revenue drop of 37% to £824m, though operating profit pre unusual items remained positive. Despite posting a net loss, scores of encouraging results were achieved during the year – £30m of cost savings out of which ~2/3 permanently (permanent piece representing 2x 2019 Net Income), penetration into new markets in EMEA, and net commercial gain. In fact, Menzies was actually profitable in the second part of the year at the operating profit level.

After that, the bounce back finally came – in 1H 2021, Menzies is again profitable, delivering significant profit turnarounds, especially in EMEA and Americas, driven by volume recoveries and greater weight of higher-margin cargo services in the product portfolio. This year brought evidence of good moves by the management at the emergence of the pandemics – global recovery of profits, maintenance of stable cash flow, and increased quality of liquidity position. It's worth mentioning that Menzies posted an underlying operating profit of £21.6 in 1H 2021 vs negative £39m in 1H 2020 and EBITDA of £59.2m vs £8.5 in 1H 2021.

The company successfully completed an equity subscription to partake in growth opportunities in the market – in August 2021, Menzies purchased 51% of cargo focused Interexpresso Costa Rica expanding its foothold in Latin America together with Q2 acquisition of an equity stake in a Chinese cargo operator, both being evidence of Menzies refocusing into higher-margin cargo operations and emerging markets.

Market View

At the moment, Menzies is trading at 0.71x EV/Revenue and 5.2x EV/EBITDA (annualized 1H figures), which does not represent the underlying quality of this business as well as its profitability momentum.

Source: Moat Investment

The company's current market valuation is disproportionally burdened by already surpassed issues or matters that the company will overcome in the short term through increased traffic. In our opinion, the market is disassociating from this stock due to the current riskiness of aviation in general and the exaggeration of fictitious headwinds around Menzies in particular. We will enumerate and address those in this article.

Liquidity Concerns

As any company in the industry amid the Covid-19 induced crisis, Menzies was seen as a potential candidate to go through issues with liquidity and potentially breach loan covenants. In January 2020, and just before the Covid-19 eruption, the company's leadership managed to renegotiate credit facilities maturing in 2021 with a bank loan and a line of credit maturing in 2025. A revised set of temporary covenants was put into place containing (i) minimum EBITDA and (ii) minimum of £45m liquidity covenants that will be in force until mid-2022 when a somewhat more restrictive covenants structure will be applied again.

Menzies currently operates well within both current covenants – as of June 30th, 2021, liquidity is at £178.5m (£135.5 of cash and £43m undrawn facilities), and EBITDA is at £59.2m for the first six months only.

On top of that, the company currently operates one year early in line with leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA < 3x) and interest cover covenants due to kick in in June 2022. With a current Net Debt/1H EBITDA of 3.1x, Menzies is on track not only to comply with the 3x covenant but to cut leverage down to 2.5x management's target by year-end.

Profitability

After delivering a positive net income in 2019, restrictions pushed Menzies' net profit into negative territory in 2020, which was aggressively recorded by the market. However, effects of management's Fit for '20 plan initiated a year before Covid-19 may have gone unnoticed – in 2020, despite a 37% decrease in annual revenue vs prior year, gross and operating margins for 2020 were only ~7 and ~6 percentage points lower respectively versus previous 3-year average. This cost cut was accomplished through various immediate actions by the board – cutting temporary staff and staff hours, mothballing and handing back leased equipment, securing discounts with key suppliers, and implementing spend freezes.

Source: Moat Investment

A confirmation of the thesis is obvious in LTM figures – after somewhat increased volumes, both gross and operating profit margin recovered to new record levels (see the schedule, LTM margins in red outline), with Menzies delivering a turnaround in operating profit of £60.6m excluding exceptional items in the first half of 2021.

Similar evidence of cost cut effects is visible in 1H 2021, in the EMEA region especially, even though 16% decline in revenue, the division generated a turnaround in the profitability of £28.6m vs 1H 2020 through cost restructuring and exiting of non-profitable locations evidencing management's claims of the optimized cost base. In other words, even though revenues declined by £25.5m, the net result of the division increased by +£28.6m, though remaining slightly negative as the region was heavily pressured by constant changes in quarantine and travel rules.

Cash Flow

Even though the company has a history of dividend payments, it was an obviously prudent move by the management to restrict dividend payments amid uncertainty brought by the pandemics. The last earnings call saw the company's CFO expecting a surge in working capital cash outflows for the next few years in the light of expected recovery of revenue to pre-pandemic levels, raising the market's concerns on liquidity again. The company has a firm liquidity position of £178.5m while falling behind in revenues for ~£500m vs pre-pandemic levels. Even if Menzies would recover to 2019 levels during this year only, it would only use up less than a third of available liquidity at current DSO levels, giving the company plenty of headspaces to recover.

Covid-19

Probably most of the negative outlook comes from the pandemics. As the population gets vaccinated, traveling will resume. In fact, the first signs of recovery have been observed – an improvement in flight volumes has been observed in USA, Mexico, and Colombia in 2021.

Our Angle on Menzies

We find Menzies to have outstanding upside potential in a recovery scenario due to the exaggerated nature of the above headwinds, the company's excellent commercial positioning and strong management team delivering the right moves. Our investment thesis is centered around the following:

Product Mix

Being a full-service company, Menzies was able to amortize the pandemic slowdown by shifting product mix to cargo amid passenger plane volumes contractions and benefit from tailwinds in the form of general space scarcity in the market and seaports congestion - this course of action has been followed on with two recent acquisitions of cargo focused operators in China and Costa Rica. Additionally, cargo tonnage in 1H 2021 is up 40% vs the same period in 2020, mainly driven by organic growth and contract wins. In fact, this year, Menzies secured its largest-ever cargo contract in Miami with a completely new customer. On another note, at every recovery opportunity, domestic and regional flights started to recover towards pre-pandemic levels well ahead of long-haul traffic – narrow-bodied single-aisle aircraft servicing such flights are at the core of Menzies' strengths and especially the segment where the company gains the most – smaller aircraft are tuned around faster giving for more volume. Another structural tailwind comes in from the global production shift towards single-aisle aircraft – 2020 order books had 75% such models compared to 71% in 2015.

Management Team

The board is comprised of experienced industry experts whose interests are aligned with those of the shareholders. It is obvious on all occasions how the C-suite is committed to the success of the company not only through financial interests but also through genuine efforts and prudent stewardship of assets. The management's response to the crisis was rapid and unhesitating – the immediate reaction was on liquidity preservation, tight cost controls, disposal of non-core assets, and especially a permanent reduction of ~£20m of costs. Benefits of reduced cost base will be visible in a recovery where we expect smaller participation of fixed costs versus variable costs. We are not saying that upped operations would not require additional leases; however, the company reported success in renegotiating leases to lower prices which will, in turn, reduce unit costs when those assets become required again.

Also, while considering a potential false signal, the management participated heavily in the May 2021 equity raise. The company successfully raised £21m at a slight discount to the current market price, where management subscribed for over 25% of the issue.

Source: London Stock Exchange

Commercial Success

In the first half of 2021, Menzies reiterated the focus on organic growth with the pipeline delivering a record net contract gain of £45m in the first six months only, after £40m secured in 2020. Also, commercial momentum was boosted by renewals with old customers of £136m in annualized revenue in just six months of 2021 and £257m in full-year 2020, proving Menzies's market position.

Source: Menzies 1H 2021 Interim Presentation

Market Growth

The market for aviation services is currently being estimated at £60bn. Where currently, ~50% is outsourced to companies like Menzies; however, participation in the outsourced market was gaining momentum even prior to the pandemic as airlines focused on their primary businesses and key competencies. This trend is expected to continue even further as the pandemic forced the industry to get leaner, cut non-core operations, and outsource to specialists, as evidenced by Menzies record contract gains in recent years.

Catalyst

Our primary catalyst for Menzies is the lifting of air travel restrictions. However, we expect this to manifest in multiple interconnected directions allowing for exponential growth in revenues. Increased passenger volumes will benefit Menzies via recovery of pre-pandemic levels of operations and above and beyond that due to remarkable organic contract growth and primarily through external growth via acquisitions in higher-margin markets that never displayed their full strength on the income statement because of global flights slowdown. On top of that, there is a restructured and evidently reduced cost base enabling maximal earnings take-off potential with higher volumes.

On another note, we also expect an expansion of current multiples after the successful full year 2021 proves the market that issues enumerated above are only cosmetical in nature and not major headwinds.

Finally, we note the level of fragmentation of the industry – in fact, Menzies has been leading the way in consolidation by acquiring smaller operators boosting its market share, which is only second to Swissport, an acquisition target historically. Before the pandemics, similar operators were acquired at 10-12x EV/EBITDA multiple, and with a current market capitalization of 265m and being traded at 5.2x EV/EBITDA multiple, Menzies could be a lucrative target for a strategic investor.

It is our conclusion that the management did not waste the crisis but used it to become a more competitive and leaner organization ready to enjoy the full impact of returning volumes. After successfully deleveraging the balance sheet and after the management highlighted the temporary nature of dividend cessation, with the current strong and increasing cash generation, Menzies can be expected to resume paying dividends within the next few semesters, further boosting potential upside.