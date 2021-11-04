andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we provide our first take on a biopharma firm that came public around one year ago. The shares have been strong performers in the market over the past three months, thanks partly to inclusion into the S&P SmallCap 600 recently. Can the rally continue? Our analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) is a small biopharma concern based just outside of Philadelphia. The company develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Currently the stock trades just above $42.00 a share and sports an approximate market value of $2.4 billion. The company came public in late summer and raised some $147 million in proceeds from its debut.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company's primary asset is called WAKIX which is also known as pitolisant. This compound is a selective histamine 3 (H₃) receptor antagonist/inverse agonist. WAKIX was developed by Bioprojet in France. Harmony has an exclusive license from Bioprojet to develop, manufacture and market WAKIX in the United States, which it has been doing since late 2019. WAKIX is approved for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or EDS or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. It is the only FDA-approved non-scheduled treatment option for narcolepsy. This is an over $2 billion annual market which the company is focused on taking market share.

Harmony raked in $160 million in net revenues for WAKIX in FY2020. That growth is accelerating in 2021. In the second quarter of this year, net sales of WAKIX were $73.8 million, up nearly 95% from the same period a year.

This compound is also in Phase 2 development to treat symptoms of both Prader-Willi Syndrome or PWS and Myotonic Dystrophy or MD. PWS is a very rare genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body and their growth. Topline results from this study sometime in the first half of next year.

DM is an inherited type of muscular dystrophy that affects the muscles and other body systems. It is a progressive disease Topline results from the trial to evaluate pitolisant to treat DM will be out in the second half of 2022.

Finally, in early August Harmony acquired HBS-102 from ConSynance Therapeutics. The purchase agreement was for a $3.5 million upfront fee and potential development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as royalties from any commercialized sales. This drug candidate is an investigational compound being developed as a potential treatment for narcolepsy and other rare neurological diseases. While this compound is too early stage to be germane to the investment analysis around Harmony, it was its first purchase and part of the company's overall game plan to add to its pipeline.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Here is the analyst activity on Harmony so far in 2021. In late March, Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares from Neutral to Buy with a $43 price target, based on valuation. On June 18th, Piper Sandler reissued its Overweight rating and Street high $59 price target with the following commentary from its analyst after attending a company presentation.

The commentary from HRMY clearly pointed to EDS as being a significant issue in a sizable chunk of this population. We are keeping a close eye on expansion opportunities for Wakix (i.e., development programs in DM type 1 and PraderWilli syndrome, and note that opportunities for the product outside of narcolepsy are not reflected in our model. We continue to believe that Wakix is well-positioned to emerge as a $1B+ franchise in the narcolepsy setting alone. Given that backdrop, we continue to believe that HRMY is attractively valued at an EV/2022E EBITDA of ~10x in the context of a long-term EBITDA CAGR (2022E-2027E) of at least 20%."

Jefferies maintained its Buy rating and $54 price target in mid-August as well as again last week and two weeks ago Needham reiterated its own Buy rating and $57 price target. Earlier this week, Raymond James initiated the shares as a new Outperform with a $58 price target. That rounds out the analyst commentary I can on Harmony so far this year.

After posting GAAP Net Income of $14.1 million for the second quarter, the company nearly $160 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $37.8 million.

Subsequently in August, Harmony entered into a strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone to provide Harmony up to $330 million in financing. This included the following:

$200 million to refinance its existing debt at a lower interest rate

$100 million for drawdown within the next twelve months

$30 million equity investment in Harmony common stock

The company had approximately a $195 million debt with OrbiMed at end of the first half of 2021, which these proceeds paid off providing a lower interest rate to the company. This transaction will save Harmony approximately $10 million a year in interest expense. Insiders have sold a bit over $3 million in shares in aggregate since June (hardly unusual as lock-ups end).

Verdict:

After analysis, Harmony seems to be an interesting developing story. WAKIX is delivering good growth as should continue to penetrate the over $2 billion narcolepsy market. The company has other potential indications being evaluated in studies.

Importantly, the company is already profitable and analysts currently expect the company to deliver roughly between $2.00 to $3.50 a share in EPS in FY2022 on better than a 60% increase in revenues. Harmony would make a great covered call candidate but there is little liquidity in the options around the stock at the present time.

If the stock had not already moved up so sharply in recent months we would give this serious consideration for a decent size stake and probably would do so again if the shares fall back in the low $30s. For now, HRMY merits a small 'watch item' holding in our opinion.

