VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is an expanding company, especially into the electric vehicle market. However, the company's efforts will be hindered greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic and continued lockdowns in Australia, as well as supply chain issues that may hurt the company's production. Combine this with VivoPower's faulty fundamentals and the case for an investment doesn't seem strong.

Business Overview

VivoPower operates as a sustainable energy solutions company with subsidiaries in the UK, Australia, South East Asia, and North America. Its 4 business segments include Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development.

The Critical Power Services segment focuses on energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, such as designing, supplying, and installing equipment for a wide range of customers. Many of the company's customers include both private and government organizations.

The Electric Vehicles segment designs electric vehicles for multiple sectors and includes one of the company's most notable subsidiaries, Tembo e-LV. Tembo is a designer of conversion kits that converts internal combustion engine vehicles into fully electrified vehicles. The company's main focuses are the mining sector and most popular products, the Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Hilux. Source: Company's Website

The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment designs and implements renewable energy infrastructure and evaluates solar and battery solutions. Similarly, the Solar Development segment develops and operates 12 photovoltaic solar projects around the world.

VivoPower's Fundamentals have One Strong Point, But the Rest is Weak

VivoPower does not have the strongest fundamentals compared to many other companies. The only strong point of the company is its revenue growth prior to the pandemic, but this was hurt badly due to lockdowns and other restrictions.

The Company's Revenue Grew Rapidly Before the Pandemic

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, VivoPower's revenue grew at a great rate. From 2015-2019, the company's revenue increased from $32.3 million to $48 million. This calculates to an average annual growth rate of 10.83%. However, the pandemic's lockdowns and restrictions caused the company's revenue to drop dramatically to $40.4 million in 2020. This is a decrease of approximately 15.83%. This means the company's revenue grew by 5.5% from 2015-2020, and supply chain constraints and continued COVID-19 uncertainty may cause further issues for revenue.

The company's largest segment is Critical Power Services, accounting for nearly all of the revenue in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, this segment accounted for 99.8% of revenue. In 2020, it accounted for 97% of revenue.

Furthermore, the company does not have the best margins. The company's average gross margin over the previous years calculates to approximately 15.48%. Going lower on the income statement, the company's net margin is even worse. Due to high SG&A costs, the company's net margin has been consistently negative since 2016. The company's rising SG&A costs are primarily due to an increase to salaries and benefits and professional fees. From 2020-2021, salaries and benefits increased from $3431 million to $7723 million, and professional fees rose from $804 million to $1396 million. Another large increase for SG&A was in marketing, increasing from $45 million to $570 million.

VivoPower's Balance Sheet is Not Great, and the Debt May be an Issue

In the company's most recent annual statement, the company had a current ratio of 1.79. However, the company has very little cash and accounts receivable, only sitting at about $8.6 million and $9.88 million, respectively. This will hinder the company if they want to make further expansions and cause it to have to take out debt or issue equity for future projects. When looking at total assets, the company sees a huge jump to $76.51 million. This is primarily due to the large amounts of goodwill and intangible assets on the balance sheet, which account for approximately 62% of total assets. This causes the company to have a negative tangible book value per share of around -$0.38.

Looking at the company's debt, the story doesn't get any better. According to the most recent statements, the company has about $23.09 million in debt. As mentioned previously, the company has issues with margins and this includes EBITDA. Since the company has a negative EBITDA, it would most likely have trouble paying this off. Even when using older ratios such as Debt/Equity, it still tells the same story. The company's current Debt/Equity ratio is approximately 0.57. There is also a possibility this could increase because of consistently negative retained earnings, or the possibility that the company will have to issue more debt for future expansions.

VivoPower has Inconsistent Cash Flows with Low Capex

VivoPower has had difficulty generating operating cash flows over previous years. In 2017, 2019, and 2020, the company recorded negative operating cash flows. This is largely due to starting with a net loss, but more recent values have been brought even further negative due to negative values in changes in working capital.

In previous years, the company has had low capex. VivoPower's largest capex occurred in 2016 when it spent $1.1 million. The lowest recorded capex was in 2015 and was just $94,000. This is a concern for many investors because it seems the company is not investing into the equipment for growth. However, this is likely to increase. The company's management has stated that they expect to experience higher opex and capex due to investing into Tembo. All in all, the company's cash flows could be considered to be in a lose-lose situation.

VivoPower is Making Deals to Expand Internationally

As mentioned previously, VivoPower's most notable EV deal is with Toyota (TM) Australia. In June 2021, the company announced the beginning of an agreement to electrify the Toyota Land Cruiser. This is helping VivoPower with its newest expansion into the United Arab Emirates, marking the company's first expansion into the Middle East. This may help the company grow its EV segment greatly as "The Middle East is the largest market in the world for Toyota Land Cruisers," according to VivoPower's CEO Kevin Chin. Also, the UAE Government recently announced its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative which will invest $200 billion USD into clean and renewable energy. This could help the company generate more revenue across the world.

Another piece of news that will benefit VivoPower is its deal with German company GHH Group GmbH to purchase 3,000 Tembo kits through 2026 and distribute them across over 50 countries.

However, it is important to restate that VivoPower does not have much cash on its balance sheet. Combine this with the fact that the company struggles to generate cash from operations, VivoPower may need to issue debt or equity for future expansions.

The Pandemic is Hurting Australia Badly and Supply Chain Issues Could Contract Margins

VivoPower's deal with Toyota Australia is expected to be a large driver for the company, however, strict lockdowns in Australia may hurt the company's operations. COVID-19 cases have soared since summer of 2021, causing strict lockdowns in the country. However, these events are starting to ease as COVID-19 cases are starting to cool off. If cases can continue to drop, VivoPower's Australian operations may be able to bounce back over time.

Another huge issue for the company is rising commodity prices and supply chain issues. This is hurting the solar and EV markets heavily and may cause the company's gross margins to contract. If this trend continues, VivoPower may record even lower gross profits and suffer even worse net losses in the upcoming periods.

Valuation

Due to VivoPower being such a small company with lots of international operations in multiple sectors, finding comparable companies is difficult. Furthermore, finding a price target was difficult due to the company having many negative metrics and unstable cash flows. Therefore, I used 2022 consensus estimates for revenue and applied the company's historic EV/Revenue and P/S ratios to find a price target. With 2022 revenue estimates equaling $52.32 million and averaging EV/Revenue and P/S price targets, a fair value of $4.34 was calculated. This represents an implied downside of approximately 17.31%.

What Should Investors Do?

Overall, I think the case for an investment into VivoPower seems weak. Many of the company's current catalysts are going to be heavily affected by the pandemic's uncertainty, supply chain constraints, and rising inflation. Due to the fact that the company already has low gross margins, these effects could be dramatic. Also, the company has very little in cash for future expansions, meaning it would likely have to issue debt or equity to attain enough cash. Therefore, I believe applying a Bearish rating is appropriate.