BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

The past two years have seen immense turbulence across the commodity market. Initially, last year's global shutdown led to a tremendous decline in both supply and demand of most goods. Demand for most goods quickly rebounded after many governments vastly increased their spending programs; however, production has been slow to return. This is particularly true in the energy, mining, and manufacturing industries, leading to a significant increase in the price of many goods.

Iron ore is particularly interesting due to its substantial decline since summer. The critical metal underwent a tremendous rally last year as global construction demand surged due to spending programs and incentives in China. This led to the double and tripling of many iron ore miners like Rio Tinto (RIO) and Vale (NYSE:VALE), which have struggled with low profits over most of the past decade. Unfortunately for those firms, China's troubling energy shortage as the country's related growing epidemic of property developer insolvencies (which now extends to many more names than Evergrande) have led to a severe decline in iron ore demand.

Of course, the surge in steel prices was likely a significant factor in causing the country's property bubble to burst. China accounts for over three-quarters of global iron ore imports, as well as most other base metals. As such, Rio Tinto and Vale, which derive most of their sales from iron ore production, are intimately tied to China's economy - particularly its flailing construction sector. Vale has been hit hardest between the two due to its less diversified platform, seeing its stock price get cut in half since July. Today, both VALE and iron ore are back at low 2020 levels. See below:

(Trading Economics)

By and large, most analysts see VALE's collapse as a buying opportunity as the company's forward "P/E" is merely 2.8X, and its TTM dividend yield is a stellar 18.8%. However, as I warned over a month ago in "Rio Tinto Stock: Chinese Evergrande Crisis May Cause Dividend Cut," the current situation is likely to lead to a massive decline in iron mining profitability. Indeed, it looks pretty reasonable that the depression in iron ore demand will last for years, which will bring difficulty for VALE. The company's valuation is extremely low by historical norms, and lost profits in iron may partly be made up for in other segments such as coal. As such, VALE is a very interesting stock to take a closer look at in today's highly precarious economic environment.

The Long and Short of Global Mining

I was bullish on the mining sector late last year as the industry appeared to be undervalued in the face of growing inflationary forces, but took a more neutral view this summer as metal shortages appeared to be peaking. Since then, there has been a substantial decline in iron's price with general stagnation in most other base metals. However, the overall inflation outlook has continued to rise due to energy and labor market shortages. This has led to a divergence in the strong historical correlation between Vale, the base metals ETF (DBB) (which does not include iron), and the long-term inflation expectation outlook (current 2.5%). See below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, it is apparent that, while the rise in iron ore was associated with rising general inflation, the idiosyncratic impact of China's collapse in demand has pulled Vale lower. Other base metals, such as copper and zinc, have remained flat, meaning some of Vale's profits are likely to remain intact. Still, Vale's quarterly cash flow and iron ore price in China usually are very correlated. See below:

Data by YCharts

With iron ore currently at $93 per ton, Vale's quarterly CFO per share may fall back to around $0.4-$0.7. A small portion of Vale's EBITDA comes from non-ferrous metals and coal (seen in the last annual report pg. 109). Coal, in particular, has surged in value since last year, which may allow Vale's forward cash-flows to be above 2016-2019 levels. That said, high energy prices and labor issues will likely cause its forward expenses to grow at a fast pace, as noted in the last investor call. While this issue essentially went under the radar due to Vale's stellar Q3 profits, I expect it to be more problematic in the Q4 report.

The truth is that substantial cuts to China's steel production may last much longer than many expect since they are due to the country's energy shortage and a decline in infrastructure construction. China's developers are deeply indebted and face falling property prices amid its staggering 21%+ vacancy rate (partly due to ghost city construction). Those ghost cities required immense iron to build but left unoccupied and leaving developers bankrupt; it seems doubtful China will continue to waste resources on such unnecessary projects.

Vale's situation will likely bring a sharp decrease in Q4 profitability which may be sustained for years to come. The fact is that Vale is too dependent on iron which means it's too reliant on China's fickle construction sector. Even more, the company is currently divesting from coal while growing its iron ore segment just as iron becomes cheap and coal expensive.

Can Vale Weather This Storm?

Between Vale and Rio Tinto, it appears that Vale will likely struggle more with the recent shift due to its focus on iron. Due to the extreme size of China's property calamity, I do not expect iron ore demand to return for years. Indeed, China's infrastructure is likely overdeveloped enough that any increase in global iron ore demand will probably come from North America or other regions. Even then, it is worth pointing out that a minimal amount of money in Biden's infrastructure bill will go toward items that use steel. The bill currently calls for investing $110B in infrastructure, a small sum compared to the ~$2.6T analysts expect is necessary to fix U.S infrastructure issues.

It is possible that the passing of an infrastructure bill will lead to a temporary rise in Vale and others. However, I do not believe that it will result in a material increase in global steel or iron demand. The fact is that iron is intimately tied to the state of the world economy and is highly cyclical. While some segments of the global economy (such as banking and healthcare) appear strong, the "hard" economy (construction, manufacturing, etc.) is struggling with high energy prices and erratic demand. Accordingly, investors may be wise to treat Vale as if it is struggling with a significant global recession.

Vale's working capital is still in the green, though it has declined substantially since last year to a current ratio of 1.2X (meaning Vale has slightly more current assets than current liabilities). Additionally, with ~17.9B in financial debt, its debt may seem low than its $27B TTM EBITDA. That said, if its EBITDA drops back to the $5-$10B range, as I expect, then its solvency will be relatively poor. See below:

Data by YCharts

As Vale's income declines, the company's solvency levels will deteriorate, putting the firm at risk of a credit downgrade. That said, the firm does not have any significant debt due dates for a few years from now, so a downgrade primarily harms its ability to fund growth projects. Additionally, while Vale's operating cash flow may stay positive for the time being, I suspect the firm's dividend will fall dramatically over the coming year. If we assume a 70% payout ratio (the company's historical norm) and a return to $1 EPS (the 2016-2019 norm), its forward dividend yield is likely closer to 5%-6%. This is by no means a low yield, but it is a far cry from the company's ~19% TTM yield.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it appears that the current consensus 2022 EPS estimate for Vale of ~$3 is not reflective of the recent severe decline in iron ore prices. Iron ore prices are back where they were before the "COVID boom," so it seems likely that Vale's prospects will be similar to where they were over most of the past five years. Considering Vale's stock price is also near its five-year average, I do not believe the stock is overvalued nor undervalued.

Vale is not a great play on inflation since rising prices will likely lead to higher freight, energy, and labor costs but not higher iron ore prices due to the collapse in demand in China. Since China's infrastructure is so overbuilt and it seems its bubble has finally come to a head, global iron ore demand may be low for most of the coming decade. If markets eventually agree with this sentiment, Vale could decline much further as it may not be able to generate positive cash-flows without China's support of the global iron market. In my view, VALE is not a bullish opportunity today and is probably best avoided as I suspect the market is underestimating the risks facing the firm.