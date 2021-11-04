Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 29th, 2021.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) is a diversified multi-asset class index ETF. HIPS offers investors diversified exposure to high-yield asset classes, and yields 8.0%, a reasonably strong combination.

Although the fund has a clear, reasonable investment thesis, it has two similar, but stronger, competitors.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) seems strictly superior to HIPS, with more diversified holdings, a stronger 8.4% dividend yield, higher capital gains and total returns.

The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF) offers much stronger capital gains and total returns than HIPS, although a lower 6.6% dividend yield. PCEF's overall value proposition is much stronger than that of HIPS, in my opinion at least.

Although HIPS is a reasonable investment opportunity, I think the two choices above are much stronger. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

HIPS - Basics

Sponsor: Granite Shares

Underlying Index: TFMS HIPS Index

Dividend Yield: 8.0%

Management Fee: 0.7%

Total Returns CAGR 5Y: 5.5%

HIPS - Overview

HIPS is a diversified, multi-asset class index ETF, tracking the TFMS HIPS Index. The index includes securities from the following asset classes: CEFs, MLPs, BDCs, and REITs. These are all relatively risky, high-yielding asset classes, making this a high-risk, volatile fund. As such, HIPS is appropriate for more aggressive investors, and inappropriate for more conservative, risk-averse investors. HIPS's holdings are screened for yield, volatility, size, and liquidity. Securities are initially equal-weighted. Sector weights are then modified to minimize volatility. The following summarizes the index's methodology:

(Source: HIPS Corporate Website)

HIPS's underlying index is mostly fine, but I'm concerned about combining a yield and volatility screen. In my experience, combining these two screens invariably leads to losses, as the screens push in opposite directions, leading to excessive, erratic portfolio turnover. There are extremely few high-yield low-volatility securities, and attempting to build a portfolio on (effectively) non-existent securities is rarely a good idea. These are somewhat niche, but very real, significant issues. I went through some of the details here.

Besides the above, nothing really stands out about the fund's index methodology.

HIPS's actual asset allocations are as follows:

(Source: HIPS Corporate Website)

As can be seen above, HIPS is significantly overweight CEFs, and underweight other asset classes. This is because CEFs, with their hundreds of holdings, are generally less volatile than individual MLPs, BDCs, or REITs. HIPS overweights less volatile sectors, and right now that means CEFs. Funds are almost always less volatile than individual securities, so investors should expect HIPS to be overweight CEFs moving forward.

HIPS currently invests in 61 funds and securities, with indirect exposure to 300 securities. The fund's top ten holdings are all CEFs, and account for 35% of the value of the fund:

(Source: HIPS Corporate Website)

HIPS's diversified holdings are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

HIPS focuses on high-yield asset classes, which boosts the fund's yield to 8.0%. This is an incredibly strong yield on an absolute basis, and much higher than that of most asset classes, including equities, bonds, and high-yield bonds.

Data by YCharts

HIPS yield is somewhat higher than average for a diversified multi-asset class high-yield fund, but not significantly so. YYY does have a higher yield, however.

Data by YCharts

HIPS's index, strategy, and holdings are particularly appropriate for more aggressive income investors and retirees. The fund provides these investors with diversified exposure to most relevant high-yield asset classes, and so could easily function as a core portfolio holding for these investors. HIPS also yields 8.0%, a very strong yield, and a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders. HIPS has a clear, reasonable investment thesis, and yet I'm not convinced that the fund is a buy. Let's have a look as to why.

HIPS - Negatives and Alternatives

HIPS most significant issue is simply the fact that the fund adds very little value to shareholders. HIPS invests in four relatively straightforward asset classes, all of which are covered by simple, cheap index ETFs.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author)

HIPS provides investors with a simple way to invest in the four asset classes above, but I don't think that this is worth the fund's 0.7% management fees. Investors could easily sidestep HIPS's fees by creating their own diversified portfolio using the ETFs above. Doing so should be relatively simple, and quite a bit cheaper than using HIPS. Importantly, a portfolio using the above ETFs and with HIPS asset class weights has outperformed HIPS since inception:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author)

HIPS has also underperformed most large asset classes since inception, including U.S. equities, global equities, and high-yield bonds.

Data by YCharts

HIPS has also underperformed relative to most other diversified multi-asset class high-yield funds since inception, with the sole exception of the First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index ETF (MDIV).

Data by YCharts

As mentioned previously, HIPS seems to add very little in value to shareholders. It has underperformed its indexes, peers, and relevant asset classes since inception. It does not provide more diversification or other important benefits relative to its peers. It is not difficult to replicate its underlying holdings or portfolio. I see no reasons to invest in a fund like this, and so I would not do so.

There are several other diversified multi-asset class index ETFs with stronger value propositions than HIPS too.

For starters, we have YYY, a CEF fund of funds. YYY invests in heavily discounted, high-yield CEFs. YYY is somewhat more diversified than HIPS, with exposure to a larger assortment of asset classes, but focusing on bond CEFs:

(Source: YYY Corporate Website)

YYY yields slightly more than HIPS:

Data by YCharts

YYY has had fewer capital losses since inception:

Data by YCharts

YYY has had stronger total returns since inception:

Data by YCharts

HIPS has no benefits relative to YYY whatsoever, so I really see no reason for investors to choose HIPS over YYY.

A second alternative to HIPS is PCEF, another CEF fund of funds. PCEF is more diversified too, with exposure to 126 different CEFs and thousands of securities.

(Source: PCEF Corporate Website)

PCEF has had stronger capital gains since inception:

Data by YCharts

PCEF has also had stronger total returns since inception:

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, PCEF has a lower yield than HIPS:

Data by YCharts

PCEF seems like the broadly stronger investment opportunity, although HIPS higher dividend yield is definitely an important positive.

Conclusion - Better Choices Out There

Although HIPS offers investors diversified exposure to several different asset classes, and a strong 8.0% dividend yield, there are similar, better choices out there. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.