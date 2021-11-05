Mitek Systems' (MITK) CEO Max Carnecchia on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2021 4:30 PM ET

This afternoon, Mitek issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results.

I want to remind everyone that on today's call, management will discuss certain factors that are likely to influence the business going forward. Any factors discussed today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding our long-term prospects and market opportunities should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include comments about the company's plans and expectations of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage all of our listeners to review our SEC filings including our most recent 10-K and 10-Q for a complete description of these risks.

Our statements on this call are made as of today, November 04, 2021, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise. Additionally, throughout this call, we'll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Today's earnings release and the related current report on Form 8-K describe the differences between our non-GAAP and GAAP reporting and present the reconciliation between the two for the periods reported in the release.

Max Carnecchia

Thanks, Todd. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. Fiscal 2021 was another outstanding year for Mitek as we achieved record revenue, earnings and cash flow from operations. Our market leading fraud fighting offerings delivered strong growth during the fiscal year as our customers and partners accelerated their digital transformation and increased their fight against fraud. Before looking at the numbers, I'd like to first congratulate my technician on another stellar year. Mitek has never seen better execution or greater momentum and each of you showed commitment and tenacity to deliver the best solutions and services for fighting the never-ending increase in fraud in the world of digital commerce. In the fourth quarter and throughout fiscal 2021, we have delivered strong results against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and the lingering impacts of the COVID pandemic. In doing so, you have each demonstrated the resiliency of our business and validated our growth strategy.

Quickly looking at the numbers for fiscal 2021, we recorded record revenue of $119.8 million representing growth of 18% year-over-year. We also generated record non-GAAP net income of $34.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, up 19% year-over-year and record cash flow from operations of $37.4 million. We accomplished a lot in the fiscal 2021 beyond just our record financial performance. We provided exceptional customer value to the world's leading banks, fintechs and marketplaces as they look to move more and more of their businesses online in a secure and trusted way. Mitek is distinguishing itself as a critical component in the fight against fraud and during the year we made key investments in people and technology as we look to expand the breadth of our product offerings and the markets we serve.

With our acquisition of ID R&D, we added award-winning AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection technology providing increased protection against today's most sophisticated fraud threats. Rapid advances in AI are enabling novel forms of fraud and increased scale and frequency of breaches, which is adding heightened pressure on organizations to protect their customers' data and access. ID R&D's multi-modal approach to identity authentication directly addresses these threats by combining leading passive facial liveness and voice anti-spoofing technologies, so that we can accurately identify and prevent advanced AI-based deceptions to ensure each transaction is being completed by a real person and the right person.

Organizations no longer have luxury to simply verify access at the point of onboarding. Instead, they need to continuously authenticate their customers throughout the customer journey. With our acquisition of ID R&D, Mitek is again leading the industry with its use of advanced linked and layered identity signals to continuously fight fraud. From the initial user onboarding with documents, devices, and biometrics to authentication and reverification and continuous identity fraud detection, Mitek is the only enterprise class provider with this breadth of offering in the identity market. As a result, we continue to see customers choose Mitek to provide trust in the digital world. And the 32% revenue growth we saw in our identity business this year is evidence of our success.

Our customers globally represent hundreds of the world's best known brands and banks, and our proven track record of success continues to grow as we expand our reach into this growing market. During the year, we also further executed on our product roadmap with the launch of Check Fraud Defender, which bolsters our already highly successful deposits business. Check Fraud Defender is the first AI powered cloud-hosted network for financial institutions to counteract check fraud. In 2020, attempted check fraud totaled a staggering $15.1 billion in the US alone. Check Fraud Defender helps protect against the growing complexity of check fraud attacks, enabling banks to reduce fraud losses, lower false positives, and reduce the substantial operational costs associated with managing check fraud. Launched only last quarter, 20% of the top 25 U.S. banks have already licensed Check Fraud Defender technology and are experiencing up to a 90% operational cost savings following its initial deployment.

This savings doesn't include the reduced fraud losses they are experiencing as a result of using this new powerful signal to fight fraud. By automating check fraud detection and lowering false positives that require manual review, Mitek can decrease banks' operational costs as well as fraud losses. We are very excited about this new deposits product offering that joins our already highly profitable mobile check deposit business, which continue to grow during the year with its revenues increasing 11% year-over-year. Looking to fiscal year 2022, I'm going to speak more broadly today about the key reasons why we believe that Mitek is even better positioned for growth than before the pandemic.

Digital engagement is a key driver of economic growth and inclusive participation requires access to high trust identity verification services. From a consumer perspective, everyday access is enabled by identity-based technology. From unlocking a phone to signing up for grocery deliveries, our identities are shaping the way we access goods and services. From a business perspective, verifying the real identity is a critical enabler from a regulatory and compliance perspective and an essential step for a trusted customer experience. Recent research from markets and markets confirms that the biometric segments will hold the largest market share in the digital identity solutions category.

We believe biometrics offer greater security and convenience for consumers, who don't have to worry about remembering complicated passwords or compromised KBA questions. Another concern, our deep fakes, which we address today with liveness detection, a computer vision technology that detects the presence of a living user rather than a photo, recording, masked person or manipulated media such as voice or video. As the shift to digital transactions picks up, so do fraudsters. So businesses have an urgent need to adopt new identity verification approaches. In the financial services sector, for instance, percentage of banking products, consumers can open through a digital channel has jumped from 43% to 76% over just the past two years and about 90% of these can be opened from a mobile device.

So getting identity right especially where there is a high consequence to getting it wrong has never been more important. As a key component in the identity authentication and authorization layer, our ability to combine our multi-modal biometric analytics, harmonization of digital identities to real-world authentic government issued documentation and global view of identity uniquely positions us to resolve identity when it is most matters. Our investment in ID R&D demonstrates our continued commitment to fighting fraud in the identity market and our determination to provide trust in this digital world.

Just last week, ID R&D released IDLive Docs to help our customers prove the legitimacy of a document. Bad actors use digital images of valid or altered driver's licenses, passports, and other identity – identification documents in their attempt to spoof identity verification processes. IDLive Docs tests for document liveness and uses AI and computer vision to distinguish between an original document and a digital image of a document shown on a mobile device or a computer display. ID R&D will continue to develop the sophistication of their face liveness solutions, which we believe is essential in any effective identity management solution today.

Facial liveness is rapidly emerging as the preferred method to ensure the integrity of face biometrics for digital access and enhance the customer experience. Face recognition can accurately answer the question is this the right person. It doesn't answer the question is this the real person, hence the need for liveness detection. ID R&D offers the leading solution in this regard. In fiscal 2022, we expect to invest further in strategic acquisitions to accelerate our innovation in the fight against fraud. In FY 2022, our investments in biometrics and rising roles they play in managing online fraud and enabling imperceptible access will increase.

In closing, our ability to rapidly respond and execute to the accelerated requirements for digital access yields record financial performance in fiscal 2021. The growing demand for our market leading fraud fighting offerings shows the pivotal use that those – our products are playing in providing trust in the digital economy. We're humbled by our role as a trusted partner and business enabler in this pursuit. As we enter fiscal 2022, we believe we are well positioned to take more share as the clear leader in digital identity verification. Strong growth with our innovative biometric and authentication technologies, scaled automation solutions and the rise of our fraud network will continue to position us as a market leader. Our globally trusted brand and team of fraud experts remain committed to all of our customers and partners in our collective quest to fight fraud and abuse and enable trusted digital access.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Frank to discuss the financial results in more detail. Following Frank's remarks, we'll open the call up for questions. Frank, please go ahead.

Frank Teruel

Thank you, Max. Congratulations on my technician on so many great accomplishments and another great year, and thank you everybody for joining us this afternoon. I'd like to start with Q4 revenue and operating results. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Mitek generated record revenue of $33.3 million, a 9% increase year-over-year. Software and hardware revenue was $17.8 million, down 1% year-over-year. The decline in software and hardware revenue is due primarily to lower software revenue from our legacy on-prem ID products, which are being discontinued as well as timing of mobile deposit reorders.

Services and other revenues, which includes transactional SaaS revenue, maintenance and consulting services was $15.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 22% over Q4 last year. This increase was due to primarily the growth of transactional SaaS revenue, which increased 26% year-over-year to $10.2 million. For Q4 2021, deposits revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $21.9 million, identity verification revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $11.3 million. We delivered strong software and hardware gross margins of 99% for the quarter. Gross margins on services and other revenue was 81% for the quarter and our total gross margin for the quarter was 90% compared to 88% in Q4 of last year.

Total GAAP operating expenses including the cost of revenue were $28.9 million compared to $24.6 million in Q4 of last year. And this increase was due to investments to grow our identity business and the additional costs associated with the ID R&D acquisition. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $8.4 million compared to $7.3 million a year ago, R&D expenses were $8.2 million compared to $6.1 million last year and our G&A expenses were $6.1 million compared to $5.9 million a year ago. GAAP net income for the quarter was $2.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Our diluted share count was 46.2 million shares compared to 48.3 million shares a year ago.

Now, as a reminder, our earnings releases include a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net income. We believe non-GAAP net income provides a useful measure of the company's operating results by excluding acquisition related cost and expenses, stock compensation expense, litigation expense and the related tax impact of these items. Non-GAAP net income for Q4 decreased to $10.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share compared to $11.4 million or $0.26 per diluted share a year ago. Our non-GAAP adjustments include $3 million of stock compensation expense, $2.9 million of acquisition related costs and expenses, $1.3 million in amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $2.2 million in cash tax differences and $330,000 in litigation expense for the quarter. This was all offset by income tax effective pre-tax adjustments of 1.8 million.

Now looking to the results for full 2021. Revenue totaled for the year a record $119.8 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Software and hardware revenue was $60.1 million, up 11% from the prior year, due primarily to the growth in mobile deposits offset by lower software revenue from our legacy on-prem ID products. We maintained very strong software and hardware gross margins of 96% for the year compared to 94% in 2020. Services and other revenue was $59.7 million for the fiscal year, an increase of 27% over the $47.2 million in 2020. This increase is primarily due to the growth in transactional SaaS revenue, which increased 38% to $40.2 million.

SaaS transactional volumes increased 40% year-over-year and services and other gross margins was 80% for the year, up from 79% in 2020. For our full fiscal 2021, deposit revenue increased 11% to $75.5 million, driven primarily by increased consumer adoption of mobile deposits. Identity verification revenue increased 32% to $44.3 million, driven by 36% growth in transactional revenue, which was partially offset by a decline in revenue from our legacy on-prem solutions, which are being discontinued. Total GAAP operating costs and expenses for 2021 were $106.1 million, an increase of 15% compared to total operating expenses of $92.4 million in 2020. This increase is due to additional investments made throughout the year to fuel our growth in the identity business and additional costs associated with the acquisition of ID R&D.

GAAP net income for 2021 was $8.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income increased 90% – 19% for the year to $34.2 million or $0.76 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income at $28.6 million or $0.67 per diluted share in 2020. The fully diluted share count for 2021 was $45.1 million both for GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share. For the year, our non-GAAP adjustments include $11.5 million in stock compensation expense, $8.5 million of acquisition related costs and expenses, $4.4 million in amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, $6 million in cash tax differences, $974,000 in litigation expense and $428,000 in executive transition costs. This was all offset by income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments of $6 million. As of September 30, 2021, our head count was 469 compared to 399 a year ago.

Now let's turn to the balance sheet. We generated $12.3 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter and a record $37.4 million for the full year, bringing our total cash and investments to $227.4 million as of September 30. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 10,000 shares for $190,000 at an average price of 17.97 cents per share. As a reminder, our board authorized a $15 million share buyback program in June of 2021, which runs through June of 2022. In closing, we are very pleased with our results, which include record revenue for both the fourth quarter and our full fiscal year of 2021, as well as our record non-GAAP net income and cash flow for the full fiscal year. We look forward to continuing to deliver amazing fraud prevention identity services and continue to support our customers globally.

With that operator, that concludes our call and we open the line for questions.

Our first question comes from Bhavan Suri with William Blair and Company.

Bhavan Suri

Mitek team congratulations. That was a solid quarter. Nicely done. I guess, let me start off on the check defender product, you launched it four months ago, you sort of commented 20 of the top 25 have adopted and that's been steady for a couple of quarters. I guess I'm just wondering sort of how is that sales process going? Is that a evangelical sale yet? Or is this something that customers are just sort of understand kind of necessity and need to have like how much of that is a push versus pull sale? Maybe I'll start there.

Max Carnecchia

Yes. So, Bhavan, it's Max. Thanks for the comments and the question. So just as a reminder, Check Fraud Defender technology has existed. We had kind of the bones or the components of this for the last, I guess, two years. And so, we've had customers, very large banks implemented on-premise with a lot of help from our services organization. So, what we announced back in June, I guess, maybe it was May, was the idea that we were going to now pop this up into the cloud, do a lot of technical work to make it secure and scalable and get it up on AWS and then provide it so that there was cross-tenant capability and being able to look at those checks across a spectrum of institutions. And we were asking those institutions to basically join that network quasi consortium.

And so, the progress that we've made – so when we talk about the revenues or we talk about what we've learned and the kind of impact from an ROI and a operational efficiency perspective, it's from what we've seen on-premise. And we've got a subgroup of those folks who have now joined the network consortium. And we're still working to build that product. That was announced back in June. And we'll have that online here in the coming months. So back to your question about kind of what the sale is like there's a good deal of pull from the folks that have already seen the kind of benefits and value they get with an on-prem solution where they're only seeing the checks that come through their doors with the idea that they would have a much larger ecosystem to be able to do this across some of the larger top 20, 25 banks.

It's a little more evangelical if you will with the smaller mid-sized banks where we've never really kind of exposed them to it. But I would tell you that those pipelines are very robust. They're banks, right. They're big banks. So they've managed to go at a pretty glacial pace because they got a lot of lawyers and a lot of compliance folks, but yes over time this is going to – with every passing week and month, I think, it only validates what we think this should be able to turn into in the coming years. Frank, anything you'd add to that?

Frank Teruel

Yes. The one thing I would add, Bhavan, I think talked to you by the way great for the outreach. As Max indicated, the interest is strong and you saw – you heard from Max's release check fraud in the U.S. alone is a staggering number. So, I think, there is a high degree of interest in how we're doing this thing. And also we've got some great history. So the on-prem solution has functioned incredibly well. And so to Max's point on the pull from those folks who understand how it works is pretty good pull.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. Yes. And I mean, I think, obviously the cloud solution where you can sort of see that cross organization piece ultimately, and I'm not saying it's happening soon and it becomes a no brainer. Let me turn to the ID verification side quickly here. And I know you're not giving guidance, but two questions I guess or two parts of question. One, I know you said 24% growth, but that's obviously [indiscernible] the on-prem business. Can you give us some sense of what normalized growth was like X the on-prem business if I did like for like, and then what should we think of the growth rate of this business going forward? Sort of as we think about demand and usage heading into fiscal 2022, are we thinking this is an acceleration type business? How should we think about that without sort of giving any specific guidance, just frame us the sort of what you see in the pipeline demand environment to offset that? So, just kind of a quick numbers question and then something more strategic about sort of how that pipeline drive into growth for that business over say the next 12, 18 months.

Frank Teruel

Yes, Bhavan, great question. I'm going to – this is Frank. I'm going to handle the first one and then I will pass the baton over to Max for the second question. Look, I think, it's a – we play in a market. If you look at the overall market it's growing at a really good clip, the imperative to get it right continues to grow. As you know we don't provide numbers and guidance, but we feel strongly that there's a – as we've indicated in the past the kind of growth rates that we expect to see out of identity, we continue – we think we continue to reach those growth rates. So without providing numbers and guidance, we're very bullish on what's happening in IDV, especially when you think of the extensibility of these new products that we're layering in, the multi-modal biometrics, the ability for us to expand deeper in that marketplace, I think, bodes really well for us. So not getting into the numbers that we feel pretty good about where that business is going.

Max Carnecchia

Yes, it's safe to say that if it was 24% with the legacy, net of the legacy, it's only superior to that. I think when we kind of lift our heads up and then answer your question on the pipeline.

Bhavan Suri

I got that one [Indiscernible]

Max Carnecchia

For the other folks out there, Bhavan, listening, I know you had it, but other folks. If we lift our heads up and kind of think about the pipeline, there's some pretty good, I think in the last 12 months, there've been some pretty good analyst reports that that can help the ICEYE Group, Juniper came out with some information. And for the markets that we serve, it's estimated in 2021 that the spend for IDV, this isn't even identity authentication, just proofing for onboarding journeys for banks in the United States, or call it, you know, the Americas and Western Europe is something like an $800 million spend category. And when they run that out to 2025, it turns into like a $1.2 billion spend. And so they're predicting a CAGR that's right around 15% for that, that doesn't include any of the biometrics, which as we said in the prepared remarks is probably an even larger opportunity.

So, if I don't want to say kind of the market is 15%, but if it's – someplace at 15%, 20%, we think that we should be able to grow beyond that, take share again in the segments that we're focused in, that's the geographies and the industries we're focused in. The one quick thing I would point out is with ID R&D now, those are components that end up on-prem and we license those – the ID R&D team license those on a subscription basis that revenue is identity revenue, but it's going to show up in the software line of our income statement. And some of the things that you'll see us announce in the coming months around identity authentication will be less transactionally driven from a revenue model. They'll be in the cloud that there'll be more traditional subscription. So I think you'll start to see the mix of how that identity revenue kind of comes together to build up that growth at those higher rates. It will come from a number of different buckets just because the portfolio that we're going to have, the portfolio we have today is different than the one we had a year ago. It will be even more different over the course of the next six to nine months.

Bhavan Suri

Fair enough. Fair enough. I think just to sort of iterate this, I think, over times separating those two, because there is obviously this concept in the check deposit business take check fraud aside sort of a business that has a headwind, which has checks ultimately tend to decline whereas the ID verification obviously has much more stronger secular tailwinds. It may help to separate those even if they are in sort of different buckets, but just a conversation for all the time, I appreciate the answers gentlemen, and the candor.

Max Carnecchia

Yes, it's a good tip. I think the one thing we see is definitely the legacy of the historical checks business, where we're doing transactions certainly is not an identity signal, but Check Fraud Defender is absolutely an identity signal, certainly a financial fraud signal. So we still got to figure out what the best way to present this, so that investors understand where all this growth is coming from.

Bhavan Suri

Great, thank you.

Max Carnecchia

Thanks, Bhavan.

Our next question comes from Mike Grondahl with Northland Securities, Inc.

Mike Grondahl

Hi, thanks guys. And did you say a rough number of revenue that came from Check Fraud Defender? And any sense on what an average top 25 banks should be paying for the product in, let's say, a year?

Max Carnecchia

Yes. So just as a reminder, the historical Check Fraud Defender has been this on premise set of components that we helped assemble and do some services around. The new kind of consortium network in the cloud, it's still a work-in-progress. We have a couple of charter customers that are working through that with us. The revenues in Q4 were de minimis relative to the cloud-based Check Fraud Defender. Your question around how we would license and how we price it, really comes back to the kind of incredible value that that these institutions are getting from it. And so, we've got those insights from the on-prem instances that are out there and that bodes very high dollars in check fraud prevention and a like high number of operational costs that get to be reduced because you don't need to have a whole bunch of humans running back and checking out these false positives on potential check frauds. And that obviously leads to better customer satisfaction and experience as well. So, Frank, I'm going to make sure I didn't miss anything.

Frank Teruel

Yes, I know, I think that's right, Mike. Great speaking with you again. We're going to figure it out as we go along. I think as Max indicated, if you look at the early results and the value they're seeing, I think this thing grows and kind of grows and gets to where we think it will be. It will be compelling. We're going to evolve the pricing and we'll figure it out as we go along. But I think that what we can say with certainty is the value our customers are getting on-prem is significant.

Mike Grondahl

Got it, got it. In mobile ID, any new use cases in the recent quarter?

Frank Teruel

Yes. I think, mobile ID is a very interesting space. So think of it this way there, you know, we're building a platform here that's as dynamic as the market is. So as you think about use cases and the use case are abundant in fraud prevention as you know. So how we verify people, how we harmonize that identity physically and digitally to a device with a halo effect to a real world authenticated government document, that's a compelling differentiator.

And we think that that ability to combine identities, harmonize them to a real world document and then provide a higher degree of trust as Max indicated in the talk track to our customers is compelling. And I think it lends itself to all kinds of great potential new use cases. And we're working with our customers and yes we expand. So, as those use cases change, their fraud vectors are changing constantly, their requirements are changing constantly whether to adapt and try to figure it out with them. So I'd say there's a real opportunity there to really proliferate that degree of trust that we provide to different use cases in different fraud vectors.

Max Carnecchia

I would say Mike, one of the things we're seeing on a more consistent basis now is introducing mobile verify with some of the biometric capabilities that we've incorporated from ID R&D for the reverification or rebinding of a device, right. So the idea that you've gotten a established relationship with whoever your financial service provider is fintech, big bank, whatever, and you go get a new phone or you lose your phone and you've got to rebind that phone, that device is part of your – it is one of the major attributes that these institutions are using to establish identity.

But once you get a new phone, for whatever reason, it's got to be retethered to their records. And using both the biometric, but also then the high assurance government issued identity document, that's something that you have combined with the face, the something that you – that you are that's a rising use case. So I don't know if I would call that a new one. I think we've talked about it in the last couple of quarters, but it's definitely something that's gaining – it's gaining momentum.

Frank Teruel

Yes, Mike, think of it this way. As Max indicated, these identity attributes have half lives. And if you've got to have some way to reverify and rebind that keeps the customers happy that they can still trust that combination of device behavior and identity. So it's good stuff.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Thank you guys.

Our next question comes from Hamzah Mazari with Jefferies.

Mario Cortellacci

Hi, this is Mario Cortellacci filling in for Hamzah.

Max Carnecchia

Hi, Mario.

Mario Cortellacci

My first question is around – how are you?

Max Carnecchia

Good.

Mario Cortellacci

My first question is just around new product introduction. And maybe you can just give us a sense for what that new product introduction could look like in ID and fraud over the coming months? And I believe that the previous question was just about new use cases. And just – I'm wondering, is growth more about introducing new use cases or about actually introducing new products? And then once a new product is introduced, how long does it normally take for that product to ramp or hockey stick or I guess contribute to growth in a meaningful way?

Max Carnecchia

Yes. So I'll try to unpack that question. So, first, just a recap. So we introduced – we announced and introduced Check Fraud Defender that was back in the June timeline. This quarter, I guess, technically it was October, but part of this call IDLive Doc was introduced at Money2020, two weeks ago in Las Vegas. And then in the coming months, you'll hear from Mitek with the identity authentication solution. And so, your question around – that's the pattern, that's what we're doing use cases versus products. Sometimes it's uncovering new use cases with the products and solutions that we have. Then there's also – we see these adjacent use cases. I just talked about the binding, the rebinding of devices. The ability to do that today with face and a government issued identity document is compelling. The ability to do that in the future with just a face and a voice and no government identity document, or in addition to a step up with a government issued identity document, there's an instance of – we've got an extended use case. We've got to add product. We've got to add capabilities to the offering. So I don't know if I covered the full series of questions there, but those are the ones that I remember.

Mario Cortellacci

That's super helpful. And I guess just my follow-up is around your acquisition pipeline. Just – could you just give us a quick update on what that looks like in both the near and long-term? And then as you guys are assessing targets, I guess is there any financial criteria that you're looking for? Or is it simply more about capabilities and technology that you can integrate into your platform and allow for more product innovation?

Max Carnecchia

Yes, so that's a – it's a really good question, Mario. So we kind of look back over the last kind of call it 90, 100 days since last we all spoke. We've been very active. We've been very active at targeting, at outreach, at pursuing opportunities some of which have been brought to us because companies are for sale. More likely it's our own outreach in the areas that we've targeted as being strategic capabilities that we'd like to partner with these organizations for. As you well know, because you're in the banking business valuations in every area of technology have gone through the roof and at borderline crazy in some instances. So your question – typically what we're doing is we're starting with the strategy, what are the areas that we're trying to extend our offering or fill gaps through acquisition change the game?

There's a – there's – certainly, does it fit the need? Do they have the right stuff? Does it work? Is it effective? We think about matching fit from a personality perspective, right, the culture and the environment, and having people that you want to work with like we did with ID R&D. It's just such a great match that counts. And then the financial question is one that we get hung up on. We get hung up on valuations and we get hung up on structure. And I would say of the dozens of things that we tried to action in the last 100 days, typically the place where we've – once you kind of sort through those other screens that I just outlined for you, the place we get hung up is folks have some very unrealistic expectations around their growth prospects…

Frank Teruel

The value…

Max Carnecchia

…and then what that translates into -- in value. But we're not slowing down, we're not giving up. We see this as a great opportunity. There's new companies coming over the transom all the time and we'll just continue to persist on it.

Mario Cortellacci

Great. Thank you so much.

Our next question comes from Allen Klee with Maxim Group.

Derek Greenberg

And this is Derek Greenberg on for Allen. With regard to the identity services, I was wondering if that's at profitability or not and if not what the path towards that looks like? And when do you guys expect to achieve profitability?

Frank Teruel

Yes. Hi. It's Frank. Great speaking with you. We're building a model around that that's disciplined. We've got – we're way ahead of our profitability goals today. The identity business is still a cash consumer. The deposit business is a great cash contributor that we're way ahead of path and our expectation is that probably a year before we thought we'd get there, we'll get there.

Max Carnecchia

But we're targeting coming out of FY 2023 the identity business being breakeven to cash flow positive.

Derek Greenberg

Awesome. Thank you. And then one more, just how do you guys see your operating expense is growing in relation to revenues?

Max Carnecchia

Slower than revenues.

Frank Teruel

Slower than revenue. We're going to make the right investments as Max has indicated to kind of flesh out and extend the offering. But we're disciplined here in terms of how we look at it. So it will grow, but it will grow based on very deliberate, specific investments and it certainly won't match the revenue growth.

Derek Greenberg

Okay, thank you.

Max Carnecchia

Thanks, Derek.

Operator

Thank you operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to updating you again next quarter. Our call has concluded. Have a wonderful day.

