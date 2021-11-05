Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After three years, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) (NASDAQ:Z) announced it's winding down its iBuying segment. Co-founder and CEO Richard Barton had previously returned as CEO to steer the ship as it navigated its multi-billion venture into its then-new segment.

Zillow had previously made iBuying a cornerstone of its future growth strategy. The company famously announced its ambitious "Zillow 2.0" blueprint in February 2019 to transform Zillow into a $20B revenue iBuying powerhouse over the next three to five years. It also added that profitability could be expected once it reaches sufficient scale.

Long-term investors in ZG stock should keenly remember Barton once said that Opendoor (OPEN) represents an "existential threat." Therefore, Zillow must enter the iBuying business to maintain its relevance and future-proof its business model.

We have never been huge fans of iBuying. It's a low-margin, intensely price competitive, and capital intensive business. It consumes so much operating cash flow, and the inventory accumulation is at times pretty "crazy." We are not saying iBuying doesn't work. It has already been around for a while. It can work very well if executed brilliantly. But, we believe Zillow's experience has informed us that massive scalability isn't precisely that straightforward in iBuying. Tech firms like Zillow managed their high-margin, high-scalability IMT business model well. However, the margin for error with the low-margin iBuying business model is an entirely different animal to tame.

Nevertheless, we believe it's beneficial for Zillow to have "gotten rid" of iBuying. However, it still has a massive amount of inventory to unload. Moreover, without a clear growth catalyst, its valuation has taken a huge tumble. We think it's justified because its valuation has previously captured much of its iBuying segment.

We discuss why the stock's valuation is facing tremendous uncertainty. We also discuss whether investors should add the stock now.

ZG Stock YTD Performance

ZG stock YTD performance (as of 4 November 21).

ZG stock has had an awful year for its investors. The post-FQ3 sell-off exacerbated it. However, like OPEN, it had started the year very well. ZG stock quickly raced to a YTD lead of almost 40% and stayed ahead of OPEN stock. However, the growth-to-value rotation battered its momentum spike. As a result, ZG stock lost all its impressive YTD gains by February. Subsequently, the going continued to get worse as its price momentum turned bearish. Following its post-earnings "massacre," the stock's YTD return reached -52.2%. It has also massively underperformed OPEN stock, as well as the broad market.

iBuying Was Fundamental to Zillow's Revenue Growth

Zillow quarterly revenue by vertical. Data source: Company filings

Zillow quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Zillow started incorporating the "Zillow Offers" iBuying segment into its revenue from FQ3'18. Readers can quickly glean that iBuying has tremendously boosted its topline over the last three years.

Zillow increased its revenue from just $343.1m in FQ3'18 to $1.74B in FQ3'21, representing a phenomenal CAGR of 71.7%. Much of the growth was driven by iBuying, as its revenue increased by an incredible 373.9% over the same period. In addition, iBuying also accounted for 67.5% of FQ3's revenue. Therefore the importance of Zillow Offers to its topline expansion cannot be further underscored.

In its core Premier Agent segment, revenue increased by a CAGR of just 15.5% over the previous three years. It's by no means slow, but it wasn't impressive either. In addition, Mortgage segment revenue was impressive as it's more sensitive to the real estate market activity. It increased by a CAGR of 56.2% over the last three years. However, Zillow's Mortage segment only accounted for 4% of FQ3's revenue. Hence, it's understood that the Street slashed ZG stock target price after its announcement to exit iBuying. Thus, Zillow has lost its most important revenue growth driver.

But, iBuying Profitability Has Been Elusive

Zillow quarterly earnings before tax margin by segment. Data source: Company filings

Despite the incredible revenue growth posted by its Homes segment, it's still unprofitable. It reported an earnings before tax (EBT) margin of -6.37% in FQ3. In addition, it was worse over the first nine months of the year at -20.22%. Nevertheless, its IMT segment continues to report robust EBT margins. It was consistent through the year at about 29%.

Hence, despite its massive growth, Zillow has been finding it hard to achieve profitability with its Homes segment. While Zillow's IMT segment is solidly profitable, it's not growing fast enough. Therefore, we can understand why Zillow had embarked on iBuying to propel its next phase of growth. Despite that, its adventure has not been fulfilling. Its execution has also proven challenging. What's worse, it is now laden with a considerable amount of inventory to wind down. Investors should note that the game is not over yet until Zillow has managed to clear its massive housing horde on its balance sheet.

Zillow LTM inventory and total assets. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Zillow LTM cash and ST investments & total debt. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Readers can easily observe the considerable surge in last-twelve-months (LTM) inventory that reached $3.76B in FQ3. It also represented 34.7% of its total assets. Considering that the large majority of it belongs to its Homes segment, the winding down process will take time. Zillow communicated that it estimates a writedown of $569M. However, there is no guarantee of the extent of its estimates as the real estate market is constantly evolving.

Moreover, we can observe that Zillow's balance sheet has also gotten riskier due to its rapid expansion in iBuying. As a result, its total debt reached $4.64B, while cash and short-term investments dropped to $3.22B. Thus, winding down iBuying will also help unload a large part of its debt financing and help return Zillow's balance sheet to better health.

Zillow est. revenue mean consensus revisions. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

We can also observe the revised revenue consensus estimates. The winding process is expected to take several quarters, and we think these numbers are still evolving. Even though management has communicated some initial plans, Zillow hasn't been clear on their forward guidance post-winding down. However, we think much of it is still in flux at this point. Given the high uncertainty of the estimates at this point, we encourage Zillow investors to exercise prudence. We also urge new investors to hold off pulling the trigger until we receive greater clarity on its strategy and revenue guidance moving forward.

Therefore, we rate Zillow stock at Neutral for now.