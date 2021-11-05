Getty Images/Getty Images News

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) recently reported its October delivery figures, with the manufacturer seeing a second straight month of five-digit deliveries and setting itself up for a strong Q4. The company's Tech Day during the month outlined a path to leading in ADAS via XPILOT, with near 90% utilization rates of the software, as well as outlets of growth and more steps towards pioneering the future of mobility. Q4's potential to grow 35% q/q and 170% y/y keeps a positive outlook on the company's prospects, even as EV manufacturers in general are highly valued relative to ICE peers and broader market share.

October Deliveries

XPeng followed up its record September with a similarly strong October, delivering 10,138 vehicles for the month even as the company cited "challenge[s] of global semiconductor shortages" persisting during the month. Monthly deliveries rose 233% y/y, and declined just 2.6% m/m with some weakness in P7 deliveries; regardless, XPeng is maintaining hyper-growth, with YTD deliveries up 289% as the manufacturer crested the 100,000 unit cumulative benchmark last month.

On a per-vehicle basis, P7 deliveries were up 187% y/y to just over 6,000, while the G3's performance topped the charts, up 291% y/y and almost 38% m/m to a new record at 3,657 units. The P5's second month saw deliveries nearly double, but the overall scale is still quite small, with the model not even at 500 deliveries/month. These delivery results reflect strong brand momentum and high levels of consumer demand both internationally and domestically.

Through August to the end of Q3, XPeng's delivery figures raised a couple of questions - G3's facelift performance after the production revamp, the P7's strength and new monthly records, and the P5 showing verifiable figures to demonstrate and support high preorder interest. During October, the G3 line performed exceptionally well, contributing over one-third of total deliveries, supporting the positive outlook stemming from the facelift. P7 sales dipped almost 20% m/m, potentially impacted from chip sales, or for shipments to Norway, which could surface during November deliveries.

For the P5, XPeng mentioned multiple times that the model had seen robust interest prior to launch, but the numbers currently don't seem to be reflecting XPeng's rapid ability to scale production, with numbers for November likely to showcase Q4's potential for the model and the depth of that order backlog.

Compared to NIO (NIO), XPeng is further extending its lead going into Q4, ending the prior quarter 5% higher than NIO after a strong September. October saw XPeng deliver 64% more vehicles than NIO, and a plan to reach 15,000 units in monthly production by year-end should translate to further near-term deliveries gains. While it's not necessarily a direct comparison - both manufacturers target different price segments (although by 2023 will likely be competing in one or more) - the two are investor favorites in Chinese EV and growth darlings, and are frequently compared. As such, XPeng's leading deliveries in 3 of the past 4 months and trading nearly identical on forward EV/sales around 11x gives a more favorable risk-reward moving into Q4 and 2022.

Q4 Setup

XPeng smashed its Q3 delivery guidance and could be poised to surprise later this month with revenues, and October's results as seasonal strengths pick up reaffirm the notion that Q4 could shape up to be stellar.

As previously mentioned, XPeng is targeting a ramp in monthly production capacity to 15,000 units by year-end, which should allow the manufacturer to see 35-40% q/q growth in deliveries. A prior projection of 40,000 units is now readjusted to 35,000 units to reflect a more conservative outlook through the year-end as well as some lingering production impacts from chips, stated by both NIO and XPeng for October. Strengths in the G3 in recent weeks should continue to serve as a driver of growth, but could crimp margins to a degree; XPeng's Q2 call noted product mix with a higher proportion of P7 to aid margins, and while that is increasingly likely to be seen in Q3's report in three weeks, Q4's product mix is off to a weaker start.

Q4's projected 35,000 units would represent about 35% q/q growth, with revenues potentially reaching RMB7.8-8.0 billion (US$1.22-1.25 billion). On a y/y basis, deliveries would be reflecting +170% growth while revenues would reflect approximately +175% growth. With future capacity expansion at Zhaoqing in Q1 2022 and Guangzhou production commencing in 2H, paying 11x forward sales for this level of growth is attractive, especially compared to peers - NIO commands a similar valuation for y/y growth of +55% to +75% with deliveries between 27,500-30,000 units, while Tesla (TSLA) is asking investors to pay 23x for delivery growth of ~40-50% y/y to 250,000-270,000 units.

Moving Forward: More to Like

Even as XPeng continues to dazzle with deliveries with high triple-digit growth rates continuing, the manufacturer is still expanding its presence internationally, growing capacity and infrastructure, and foraying into future mobility segments and expanding its tech base. The latter is where XPeng could start to find itself as a 'Tesla of China' with a leading position in EV, eVTOL and/or robotics.

During Q3, XPeng made the P7 and P7 Wing models available to Norwegian customers, who previously could only purchase the G3; customer deliveries of the two in the country began during October. XPeng has yet to formally announce future geographic regions to expand into, but more European countries during 2022-23 and North America are potential areas of interest.

With factory expansions and construction of new factories, XPeng is expecting to significantly boost capacity levels by year-end 2022. Target capacity goals of 15,000 units monthly could be doubled to 30,000 units monthly, putting XPeng on a 350,000-400,000 annual capacity trajectory, allowing the manufacturer to maintain triple-digit growth rates into next year. Q4's projections put the manufacturer around the 90,000 unit mark for the year, and such capacity expansion can pave the way for >180,000 units at just 15,000 per month for the year; with future expansion, XPeng could be set for up to 150% y/y growth to 230,000 units.

In terms of infrastructure, XPeng doesn't offer the same unique or holistic approaches as NIO, but is actively working on expanding its service and charging network as its user base continues to grow. XPeng noted that its supercharging network continues to expand, with free supercharging available at 1,648 stations across 221 different cities. At its Tech Day, XPeng announced advanced rapid supercharging stations, dubbed X-Power, which can charge a vehicle to 200km range in just 5 min, as well as lightweight high-power piles for vehicle owners.

XPeng's vehicles offer long range, but range anxiety and infrastructural deficiencies still are factors prohibiting EV adoption, and expanding its charging network while offering leading ranges can help drive long-term demand and customer satisfaction.

Tech Day hit all the notes for XPeng's vision to become not only a leader in autonomous driving but in future mobility and robotics. XPILOT 3.5 is expected to begin rolling out early next year, with City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) one of the core features, bringing ADAS to crowded city streets; XPILOT 3.5 is available only for the lidar-equipped P5. XPILOT 4.0 was also announced, slated for release in 2023 in a future vehicle, with a goal for the software to be one of the most advanced ADAS systems as XPeng works towards reaching level 5 autonomy.

On the other front, XPeng announced a sixth-gen low-altitude flying car, able to drive on the roads and transition to flying; XPeng wants to mass produce the vehicle at a RMB1,000,000 price (~US$156,000) by 2024. XPeng's X2 with HT Aero is a two-seat eVTOL flying car, another outlet of growth in the future of mobility. In robotics, XPeng's pony is the first step in a robotic future, with the company seeing smart robots in the future, though that could be many years away.

Overall, XPeng is hitting most, if not all, of the notes it needs to secure more growth in EV from capacity to more geographical markets to more vehicles across different price points with advanced tech, to targeting growth in early potential disrupting fields in eVTOL and robotics. The company has quite an attractive valuation against peers for its triple-digit rate of growth with similar growth rates possible in 2022; however, the stock remains flat YTD, with no share gains to reflect dazzling revenue and delivery growth.

Some unknowns with chip shortage duration persist as commentary with both NIO and XPeng point to lingering effects, and other questions including longer-term market share of both XPeng's vehicles and EV in general can keep valuation and upside limited, given that leading EV players are valued as if they are simply completely replacing current leading ICE manufacturers with fractions of volumes. Even so, XPeng's relative valuation and ambitions to lead not just in EV but in future fields of mobility coupled with attractive growth drivers keep shares rated bullish.