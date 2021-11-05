cookelma/iStock via Getty Images

While the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be extremely painful for a number of industries, one market that has experienced a boom in response has been the RV market. Driven in large part by surging demand from people who previously never owned an RV, the industry has experienced a significant upswing that has proven to be beneficial for the companies involved. One firm that has been a beneficiary of this paradigm shift is Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Dedicated to operating dealerships that sell RVs and that provide related products and services, Lazydays has seen an inflow of revenue and attractive profitability as a result. Even if we assume that this bump in demand is temporary, the financial performance of the company is adequate enough to signal that shares are probably likely undervalued by a significant amount. Although some risks ultimately remain, the company could be one of the most attractive opportunities for long-term investors at this point in time.

A small player

Although Lazydays considers itself to be the second most recognized brand in the North American RV dealership space, the company has a fairly small physical footprint. According to management, the company operates 15 dealerships and service centers. However, it also owns and sells over 25 OEM brands dedicated to the RV space.

Even with these brands, however, 90% of the company's sales involve selling used and new RVs. The other 10% falls under other related activities like providing parts, services, finance offerings, and insurance. Despite the small contribution that this all has to the company's revenue, an estimated 31% of its gross profit comes from these miscellaneous activities.

The number of brands that Lazydays offers through its dealerships is significant. The company sells leading RVs like Thor, Airstream, Coachmen, Tiffin, and more. Of course, it is not the only player in the space. In the retail market last year alone, an estimated 472,000 RVs were sold (compared to 207,000 back in 2012), the vast majority of them under the towable category. To put this in perspective, total sales made by Lazydays in just the latest quarter came out to 3,496 units.

Even if we annualize this, the company has a market share of only around 3%. This is to be expected of an industry that includes 80 million active US campers. However, most of these do not fall under the RV category. Only about 8% of US households own an RV today. That compares to the 4% achieved in 1980. So the actual number of households interested in these vehicles is expanding, but it is still a fairly small, isolated market.

*Created by Author

Between acquiring new properties and opening its own organically, Lazydays has achieved attractive growth in recent years. Back in 2016, the company generated sales of $564.4 million. This increased almost each year since, climbing eventually to $817.1 million in 2020. The growth in 2020, relative to 2019, was an impressive 26.7%. Strong revenue growth is continued into the current fiscal year. In the first three quarters of its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated sales of $912.51 million. This represents an increase of 47.1% over the $620.54 million generated the same time a year earlier.

Official financial performance was just revealed for the third quarter this year. Apparently, sales were $318.73 million. That represents an increase of 47.8% over the $215.72 million generated the same time last year. This came as unit sales increased 35% year over year. Admittedly, some of this expansion has been through non-organic means. In the 10 months ending in August, for instance, the company acquired 7 new locations. In addition, it announced the opening of another.

*Created by Author

Unfortunately, bottom line performance for the company is only available dating back to 2017. What we do know, however, is that the general trajectory has been positive. After seeing profits dropped from $8.30 million in 2017 to negative $0.28 million in 2018, it turned positive to the tune of $4.47 million in 2019. Last year, meanwhile, it increased to $14.63 million. Other profitability metrics have followed a similar path. Ultimately, however, operating cash flow came in at $111.07 million last year, while EBITDA totaled $59 million.

For the current fiscal year, financial performance remains robust. Net profits in the first three quarters of 2021 totaled $62.74 million. This compares to the $9.08 million generated in the first three quarters of 2020. Operating cash flow is actually down, declining from $141.90 million to $86.20 million. However, EBITDA increased from $43.90 million to $110.57 million. Management has not provided any detailed guidance for the full fiscal year. However, this does not stop us from projecting out using data achieved so far this year. Applying some reasonable assumptions to the rest of the year would give us implied net income of $86.4 million, operating cash flow of $111.1 million, and EBITDA of $163.9 million.

*Created by Author

Based on these figures, Lazydays appears to be trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of just 2.8 and at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 2.2. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company it looks to be 2.7. These numbers are exceptionally low, but it is important to keep in mind that future performance in this space could very well weaken if the market is essentially front-loading years of demand for RVs today.

So, as part of my analysis, I created the table above where I illustrate the pricing of the company relative to both its 2020 and 2019 levels. With the exception of the price to earnings approach for the 2019 fiscal year, shares of the company look anywhere from incredibly cheap to, at worst, fairly valued, even in the event that financial performance reverts back to prior year levels.

Takeaway

All the data today suggests that Lazydays is an interesting business and one that is trading at remarkably low prices. There is a great deal of uncertainty because the bottom-line performance to the enterprise has been mixed over recent years. And because there is uncertainty regarding the future of the space. However, the company has net debt of only $68.11 million and its cash flow picture looks appealing even if it drops back to performance levels achieved in 2019.

However, even if the industry does experience some weakness, the recent expansion activities of the enterprise indicate a firm that will likely continue to grow in the long run. All things considered, I would make the case that, despite having more volatility-related risk than I would like, that risk might very well be worth the upside potential the business offers.