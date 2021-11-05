Peloton Misses And Our Quant Bearish Call Saw It Coming

Summary

  • We’ll look at how to spot stocks at risk of performing poorly and how we saw it coming; Peloton Interactive is down 30.01% post-market on an EPS miss of $0.17; Revenue guidance falling well below expectations.
  • We’ll provide you with a link for creating a portfolio to identify high-risk stocks using the Seeking Alpha Grading System.
  • Seeking Alpha’s unique factor grades on Peloton may help you understand why it’s vital to consider our Quant Rating System, which has a track record of Very Bullish recommendations significantly outperforming the S&P 500 and Very Bearish calls substantially underperform the index.

Peloton Interactive Poor Results

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:PTON) falls sharply after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for FQ1 and lowering its full-year guidance.

  • Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.25 misses by $0.17.

  • Revenue of $805.2M (+6.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.67M.

  • Looking ahead, Peloton sees full-year revenue of $4.4B to $4.8B vs. a prior view for $5.4B and $5.4B consensus. A gross profit margin of approximately 24% is anticipated.

Peloton Quant Analysis

Peloton, the interactive bike, was incredible during the pandemic when isolation was socially mandatory and streaming with remote participants was all the buzz. PTON was the stay-at-home product and stock of the year during the height of the pandemic. But times have changed: people are vaccinated; the nation is reopening; things are getting back to normal. With supply chain issues still on the horizon, most of their equipment coming from abroad, the holiday season is right around the corner; if they missed earnings now, I could only imagine what the future holds.

Peloton will need to get in shape! Why spend $2,000 for a bike when the gym is $25 per month? The likelihood of PTON experiencing the same growth as during the pandemic amounts to a bearish outlook and poor quant grades, just like we called it.

Based on our Seeking Alpha "Quantamental" analysis, stocks with Very Bearish ratings are at the most significant risk of going south. As I reported less than a week ago in Nightmare on Wall Street: 3 Bearish Stocks To Avoid, Peloton was among the Very Bearish stocks mentioned at high risk, using the Seeking Alpha Grading System. Following PTON's Thursday announcement, it is clear that Our Quant Grading System is an excellent resource. My advice? Heed the Quant Factor warnings. While some consider bearish stocks an opportunity to buy at a lower price, it is crucial to assess a company's fundamentals.

Bearish stocks are stocks expected to underperform their sector and are also at risk of underperforming the overall market, which is why we prefer avoiding them due to negative compounding. Approach these stocks with caution. The goal of investing - of course - is to grow, and equally important is measuring risk and avoiding losers. Based on a quantitative model I’ve spent years testing, re-testing, and refining, results indicate that the probability of loss is higher with the stocks that receive a bearish rating, which is essential when your goal is long-term wealth accumulation.

For most of us, the goal with long-term wealth accumulation is to try and limit the downside. For every loss incurred, a more significant gain is necessary to get back to even. Below, we see a snapshot of Peloton's investment characteristics. As you can see, except for Growth, the factors look dismal.

PTON’s Poor Report Card On Key Investment Characteristics

FACTOR GRADES

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

PTON Valuation Grade

On specific key valuation metrics, the stock is very unattractive. PTON's trailing EV/Sales of 6.7x is higher than the sector at 1.5x. Notably, the P/Sales ratio is 6.8x compared to the sector at 1.28x.

PTON VALUATION & PROFITABILITY

Last year, PTON profitability metrics were poor, with EBITDA Margins at -2.24% compared to the sector's 12.37%. The upcoming year also looks weak, with Return on Equity and Capital at -11% and -3.3%, respectively. With a bleak outlook, analysts revised their estimates.

Peloton Momentum Factor Grade Was A Warning

The Momentum Factor grade is one of the most important of our five core factors concerning price predictability. For PTON, D- is based on the stock underperforming its sector by -59% over the last 52 weeks and the industry by almost -25% over the previous three months. The stock is down 12% during the last month alone, so the Risk Warning is well warranted. I have included links from two independent sources, Investopedia and Blackrock, to describe how vital momentum is as a factor.

MOMENTUM

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Peloton Revised EPS And Estimates Were A Giveaway

Seeking Alpha has a proprietary and unique grade on professional analysts' earnings estimate revisions. We call it the Revisions Grade, and in the case of Peloton, the grade was D. The grade measures the number of up or down earnings estimates revisions compared to the average revisions to other stocks in the sector. For PTON, it wasn't good. For the upcoming fiscal year, there were zero upward revisions and 21 downward earnings revisions by analysts.

REVISIONS Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Seeking Alpha Quant Performance

A look at the chart below will show you how accurate Seeking Alpha has been over the years at identifying weak stocks as poor performers compared to the S&P 500 as a benchmark.BEARISH PERFORMANCE

Stocks that underperform the S&P 500 are dead money and carry the risk of losing money. Here at Seeking Alpha, we provide a number of tools in order to understand the risks involved when investing. Let’s take a closer look at our performance and define those risks.

Seeking Alpha's Very Bullish Recommendations vs. S&P 500 Total Return Index ($10k investment)

BULLISH

Here at Seeking Alpha, we emphasize why creating and evaluating your portfolio is crucial before jumping into bearish ideas. If you already have a portfolio with a financial institution, brokerage or are simply keeping a list in a spreadsheet, try creating a Seeking Alpha portfolio. With our portfolio tool, you will stay informed about the market news and identify stocks that best fit your investment needs. Notably, this tool will help you to determine the losers in your portfolio. It is well worth the few minutes to use this tool to save you from catastrophic losses.

As a Seeking Alpha Member, if you owned Peloton in your portfolio, you would have received a warning banner like below:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

If you do not have Seeking Alpha Premium, I will provide you with a free trial to test out the tools so you can evaluate your stocks. Go here to start a 14-day free trial and start putting our Quant system to work for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

