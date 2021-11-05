utah778/iStock via Getty Images

Debunking Time Horizons and Historical P/Es

This article explores numerous scenarios regarding Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) future prospects, inclusive of varying growth rates and assumptions to provide holistic 10-year models incorporating the impact of headwinds from supply chain challenges and the global 15% tax for the next 10-year period.

It is important for all investors to note that if one values a company based only on a 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year horizon, the valuation results will vary drastically from a valuation based on a 10-year horizon. Unless an Apple detractor sincerely believes that Apple will enter bankruptcy proceedings in 2024 or 2025, I am unclear on why any models would not account for a 10-year period. I can of course speculate as to the reasons why someone would present an analysis with only the assumption of headwinds in 2022 and reduced growth through 2024 while completely discounting any future growth prospects from 2025 and beyond as well as CEO Tim Cook's comments regarding "multi-year growth due to 5G."

Similarly, using historical P/E from a time-period when Apple shares were substantially undervalued to articulate that the company is "overvalued" in the current time period and that returns will be minimal moving forward, makes two grossly suspect assumptions:

That Apple as an industry leader does not deserve recognition in its business model improvements, as indicated by Services revenues of $67.7B in FY 2021 at gross margins of ~69.70%, representing now ~18.43% of total revenues - Services revenues may account for as much as ~34.57% to ~35.83% of total revenues in 2031. In 2016, Services revenue for Apple sat at a measly $11.1B, or a very small 5.2% of total revenues. That Apple will not release any new products in the next 10-year period that will meaningfully contribute to the bottom line despite a secretive R&D spend of ~6% annually ($21.9B in 2021).

Respectfully, even if Apple releases a mere Apple branded "soda" for the summer months only and sees ~1 billion consumers purchase the soda monthly at $10 per 6-pack (soda margins in restaurants can approximate ~90%), this would be $27B in additional revenues annually, or a ~7% addition if considering 2021 total revenues. I can assure you that whatever product Apple does eventually release will receive countless criticisms and slights regarding lack of innovation and yet it will likely sell as meaningfully as Coca-Cola and Pepsi did back in the day due to Apple's competitive advantage #3 - Customer Loyalty.

More importantly, if one dedicated a simple ~5 minutes in comparing Apple's P/E to the industry and the sector and to leading peers, any massive "overvaluation" claims seem frankly absurd, unless one also contends that the entire industry, sector, and all industry leading peers are also overvalued (and many do not):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apple belongs to the Information Technology industry and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Sector according to Fidelity. Apple's TTM P/E is at ~27.00. The Information Technology industry P/E (This Year's Estimate) sits at 36.22 while the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Sector P/E (This Year's Estimate) sits at 26.60.

If you are a newer Apple investor, I highly encourage you to fact-check all Seeking Alpha analyses on Apple (including mine) and to learn how to perform your own valuation calculations for the company, inclusive of a thorough understanding of Apple's Competitive Advantages for the next 10-year period.

Some Simple Models

In order to illustrate both the growth potential and valuation of Apple shares, a few simple models can be employed to model the impact of FY 2021 Q4 earnings call and guidance for 2022 on Apple's growth prospects.

Prior to FY 2021 Q4 earnings call, one might have viewed the worst case and best case scenarios for Apple shares as follows:

Source: Author's Calculations for "Worst Case Scenario" prior to Q4 2021

In the above worst case scenario, the following assumptions were made:

iPhone sales fluctuate for the next 10-year period to end lower in 2031 by ~$20.7B

Mac revenues grow at ~5% annually

iPad revenues grow at ~5% in 2022 and 8% annually thereafter

Wearables, Home and Accessories grow by 20% for the first 5-year period and 15% for the second 5-year period

Services grow at ~15% annually

Product gross margins are assumed to decrease by 1% annually

Services gross margins are assumed to decrease by 1% annually

There are a few immediate and impressive implications, even in the worst case scenario:

Apple's dependence in iPhone revenues would be reduced from ~51.32% of revenues in 2022 to a mere ~22.75% of revenues in 2031. Services revenues would increase from ~19.55% in 2022 to ~35.83% in 2031. Despite an assumed deterioration in gross margins over the next 10-year period, total gross margins increase from ~41.6% in 2022 to ~43.07% in 2031 - this is because of the increasing share of revenue coming from Services! Revenue is expected to grow by ~7.05% annually for the 10-year period EPS is expected to grow by ~5.03% annually for the 10-year period (this is what many pessimistic on Apple's prospects routinely forecast) FCF is expected to grow by ~6.04% annually for the 10-year period

Source: Author's Calculations for "Best Case Scenario" prior to Q4 2021

In the above best case scenario, the following assumptions were made:

iPhone sales are expected to grow for the 10-year period at a ~5% YoY rate, ending in 2031 up by ~$113B higher

Mac revenues grow at ~6% annually

iPad revenues grow at ~8% annually

Wearables, Home and Accessories grow by 20% for the first 5-year period and 15% for the second 5-year period

Services grow by 20% for the first 5-year period and 15% for the second 5-year period

Product gross margins are assumed to stay flat

Services gross margins are assumed to increase by 1% annually

There are a few very auspicious implications in the best case scenario, which explain why many optimistic on Apple's business model and future prospects are completely stunned by why anyone expects the company to be a poor investment over the next 10-year period:

Apple's dependence in iPhone revenues would be reduced from ~51.32% of revenues in 2022 to ~32.35% of revenues in 2031. Services revenues would increase from ~19.55% in 2022 to ~34.57% in 2031. Total gross margins may increase from ~42.38% in 2022 to ~49.71% in 2031. Revenue is expected to grow by ~9.35% annually for the 10-year period. EPS is expected to grow by ~9.25% annually for the 10-year period. FCF is expected to grow by ~10.55% annually for the 10-year period.

One very important caveat: the above "Best Case Scenario" does not take into account any new meaningful product introductions and associated revenues over the next 10-year period. This is done intentionally to provide investors with a buffer / margin of safety. As you read on, the "Wishful Case Scenario" in a later section will include this modeling, inclusive of incorporated supply chain headwinds in 2022 and global taxation impacts for the next 10 years.

If we plug the above pre-Q4 2021 earnings assumptions into DCF and Discount Dividend Valuation models, the following results are displayed:

Source: Author's Calculations for "Worst Case Scenario" prior to Q4 2021

Source: Author's Calculations for "Best Case Scenario" prior to Q4 2021

Note that the "Worst Case Scenario" prior to Q4 2021 earnings call and 2022 guidance implied minor overvaluation, while the "Best Case Scenario" prior to Q4 2021 earnings call and 2022 guidance implied minor undervaluation.

Impact of Q4 2021 Earnings Call and 2022 Guidance

Let's analyze actual factual announcements and guidance by the company and incorporate these into the models to assess how drastically revenue, EPS, and FCF growth rates change and how drastically valuation changes as a result of the expected supply chain headwinds and challenges, inclusive of the global mandated minimum tax of 15% for the next 10-year period.

All of the below assumptions come directly from the FY Q4 2021 earnings call transcript and Analyst Q&A.

1. Apple reported Q4 FY 2021 revenues of $83.36B (+28.9% YoY) and EPS of $1.24 (+70.0% YoY).

2. Apple experienced a $6B impact to Q4 FY 2021 revenues due to supply chain constraints.

3. Apple now has an installed base of 745M paid subscriptions across the services on its platform, "which is up more than 160 million from last year and nearly 5 times the number of paid subscriptions we had less than five years ago."

4. "We estimate the impact from supply constraints will be larger during the December quarter. Despite this challenge, we are seeing high demands for our products and expect to achieve very solid year-over-year revenue growth and to set a new revenue record during the December quarter.

We expect revenue for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which we expect to decline year-over-year due to supply constraints. For services, we expect our growth rate to decelerate from the September quarter but to remain strong.

In terms of the chip shortage, the chip shortage is happening on legacy nodes. Primarily, we buy leading edge nodes, and we’re not having issues on leading edge nodes. But on legacy nodes, we compete with many different companies for supply.

And so, it’s important to know that we’re getting a lot more supply in Q1 than we had in Q4, obviously, because our sequential growth is significant. And we have very solid growth year-over-year. And so, the amount of supply is growing dramatically. It’s just that the demand is so robust that we envision having supply constraints for the quarter.

I think there are some products that people buy as gifts that if it’s not there that it’s perishable. But I think that we have a lot of products as well that people will wait for and would expect those to be captured in a different time period. So, it’s a combination for this certain quarter, the holiday quarter, I believe. "

Some of the demand for the holiday quarter is perishable, much of it appears to be postponed to future quarters in 2022. For purposes of the below models, this is assumed to be a revenue impact of $8B in the "Best Case Scenario" and $10B in the "Worst Case Scenario." In the "Worst Case Scenario," 10% permanent demand destruction occurs. In the "Best Case Scenario," 5% permanent demand destruction occurs.

Solid YoY revenue growth can be expected at 10% for the "Worst Case Scenario" in FY 2022 Q1 and at 20% for the "Best Case Scenario." This would imply revenues of $122.6B (worst case) to $133.7B (FY 2020 Q1 revenues in the 10Q here). This would represent 33% of FY 2022 revenues for both worst and best case. Thus, a reduction in revenues due to permanent demand destruction of 5% to 10% in one quarter would be a reduction in FY 2022 revenues by ~1.65% to ~3.5%.

Is it possible the supply chain challenges persist into FY 2022 Q2? Absolutely. However, as Tim Cook pointedly noted, permanent demand destruction is most likely to occur in the Holiday Quarter, thus so long as Apple successfully supplies APAC (in particular China due to Chinese New Year) in Q2 2022, further permanent demand destruction is very unlikely. The revenues / sales will shift to future quarters. Hint: Apple's manufacturing / supply chain is primarily based out of China and nearby countries.

5. "We expect gross margin to be between 41.5% and 42.5%. We expect OpEx to be between $12.4 billion and $12.6 billion. We expect OI&E to be around negative $50 million, excluding any potential impact from the mark-to-market of minority investments and our tax rate to be around 16%.

I would tell you that we are seeing a significant increase in freight costs. "

This is incorporated into the models and is consistent with prior assumptions.

6. Katy Huberty gets a massive shout-out for her recognition of what consumers want, not regulators and competitors, as it pertains to App Store business practices. These are certainly very positive early implications regarding Apple's ability to protect its Services revenue for the next 10-years.

We recently surveyed 4,000 consumers in the U.S. and China, and the feedback is most of them don’t want to pay for apps or services direct with the developer. They value the security, privacy, ease of transactions with the App Store.

7. Tim Cook specifically stated regarding 5G (essentially debunking the erroneous assumptions made by a few other SA contributors on valuing Apple and its growth prospects for 2022, 2023, and 2024). Personally, I'll take the word of the CEO.

I think that 5G has provided a once in a decade kind of upgrade potential, and it’s a multiyear kind of thing. It’s not a one year and done. And I think that we’re motivated there. The carrier is motivated there. We have mutual interest and the customer benefits hugely from getting a new 5G phone that has 5G and a number of other features in it, too. And so, I think everybody is aligned on purpose.

Putting all of the above assumptions into place yields the below models, with key differences / impacted areas highlighted in red for ease of reference.

Source: Author's Calculations for "Worst Case Scenario" after Q4 2021

iPad and iPhone revenues are assumed to be 0% YoY in 2022 due to supply chain challenges

SGA and R&D expenses are expected to be higher in 2022 due to supply chain challenges and freight costs

The impact is minor [one might contend within a margin of error];

Revenue is expected to grow by ~7.01% (previously 7.05%) annually for the 10-year period EPS is expected to grow by ~4.97% (previously 5.03%) annually for the 10-year period FCF is expected to grow by ~6.00% (previously 6.04%) annually for the 10-year period

Source: Author's Calculations for "Best Case Scenario" after Q4 2021

iPhone revenues expected to grow by ~3.5% YoY in 2022

Mac revenues expected to grow by ~4% YoY in 2022

iPad revenues expected to grow by ~3% YoY in 2022

SGA and R&D expenses are expected to be higher due to supply chain challenges and freight costs

Again, the impact is very minor [one might contend within a margin of error];

Revenue is expected to grow by ~9.29% (previously 9.35%) annually for the 10-year period. EPS is expected to grow by ~9.22% (previously 9.25%) annually for the 10-year period. FCF is expected to grow by ~10.57% (previously 10.55%) annually for the 10-year period. This is due to a lower FCF in 2022 yet practically equivalent FCF in 2031.

In fact, plugging the above assumptions into valuation models does not return meaningfully significant results. Instead, I will present the "Wishful Case Scenario."

Wishful Case Scenario

I am not one to entertain "hype." I dislike hype about Apple's potential products, such as an Apple Car or Augmented Reality glasses because despite the presence of patents, resources (employees), and other "hints" that may imply products in such vicinities, ultimately, Apple's R&D department is incredibly secretive, and this is one of Apple's competitive advantages. No individual knows exactly what Apple will do. Projects in their incipience or even many years in progress may easily be abandoned if the RoI and payback period no longer justify an existing project or if a new use of financial assets ($s invested) may yield a better return elsewhere.

Thus, for the purposes of the "Wishful Case Scenario" the following assumptions are made in addition to the "Best Case Scenario."

Apple launches a new product in 2025 that achieves $5B and scales rapidly afterward to reach ~$41B by 2031.

Source: Author's Calculations for "Wishful Case Scenario" after Q4 2021

This one seemingly simple assumption results in the following implications:

Revenue is expected to grow by ~9.66% (previously 9.29%) annually for the 10-year period. EPS is expected to grow by ~9.45% (previously 9.22%) annually for the 10-year period. FCF is expected to grow by ~10.76% (previously 10.57%) annually for the 10-year period.

If one assumes Apple launches two new products (one in 2023 and one in 2025), with the second earlier launched product reaching ~$63B in revenue by 2031, then the model changes as follows:

Source: Author's Calculations for "Wishful Case Scenario" after Q4 2021

Revenue is expected to grow by ~10.21% (previously 9.29%) annually for the 10-year period. EPS is expected to grow by ~9.78% (previously 9.22%) annually for the 10-year period. FCF is expected to grow by ~11.05% (previously 10.57%) annually for the 10-year period.

Conclusion

There are many ways to model Apple's future prospects. Investors need to consider each on their own what they believe is most probable:

Apple will earn less in 2031 iPhone revenues than in 2022. Apple will experience lukewarm growth for Mac and iPad and reduced growth for Services. Apple will not introduce any new products between 2022 and 2031. Apple will earn more in 2031 iPhone revenues than in 2022. Apple will experience moderate growth for Mac and iPad and sustained growth for Services as per prior years. Apple will not introduce any new products between 2022 and 2031. Apple will earn more in 2031 iPhone revenues than in 2022. Apple will experience moderate growth for Mac and iPad and sustained growth for Services as per prior years. Apple will introduce 1 new product between 2022 and 2031. Apple will earn more in 2031 iPhone revenues than in 2022. Apple will experience moderate growth for Mac and iPad and sustained growth for Services as per prior years. Apple will introduce 2 new products between 2022 and 2031.

My vote is for #3 and #4, as I estimate the probability of each scenario as follows: