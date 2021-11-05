freemixer/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still rate Sonic Automotive, Inc.'s (NYSE:SAH) shares as a Hold or Neutral.

I last wrote about SAH in an article published on August 20, 2021. The fact that SAH's stock price performance was roughly on par with the broader market in the last two and half months justifies my Neutral rating for the name during this period.

SAH Stock Price Performance Since My Previous Article Source: Seeking Alpha

Sonic Automotive has done a great job balancing healthy profit margins and sales volume expansion in the recent quarters, a period of time for which the semiconductor chip shortage issue has restricted new supply in the automotive industry. But SAH's earnings per share only exceeded the sell-side's consensus forecasts by +2% in Q3 2021, as compared to earnings beat of +69% and +34% for Q2 2021 and Q1 2021, respectively.

If margin improvement does not manage to offset slower volume growth in the near future, there is a good chance that SAH could suffer from an earnings miss in the coming quarters. Another key risk factor to watch out relates to the valuation multiple it will pay for future M&A targets and the future debt financing it requires to finance these deals.

Considering the above-mentioned risk factors and SAH's valuations which are in line with that of peers, I choose to maintain my Neutral rating for Sonic Automotive.

Q3 2021 Earnings Came In Above Expectations

Sonic Automotive released the company's financial results for Q3 2021 on October 28, 2021 before trading hours, and its shares subsequently rose by +7% from $49.00 as of October 28, 2021 to $52.41 as of November 4, 2021.

The market was clearly pleased with SAH's recent quarterly financial performance as evidenced by the increase in the company's stock price post-results announcement. Sonic Automotive's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share grew by +45% YoY from $1.35 in Q3 2020 to $1.96 in Q3 2021, as per its Q3 2021 earnings press release. Based on data sourced from Seeking Alpha's earnings surprises page, SAH's Q3 2021 earnings per share was +2% higher than what Wall Street analysts had expected previously. Also, this is the 14th quarter running that Sonic Automotive had delivered earnings that were better than market expectations.

In my earlier April 25, 2021 article on SAH, I emphasized that "Sonic Automotive's diversified revenue and earnings mix helps to offset the negative impact of the ongoing chip storage." This is exactly what has driven SAH's robust bottom line growth in challenging times for the automotive industry at large.

According to the stock's Q3 2021 10-Q filing, Sonic Automotive's revenue derived from new vehicles rose by a mere +4% YoY in the recent quarter, but the company's other business segments did much better. Revenue for SAH's used vehicles, finance & insurance, parts & service business segments increased by +38%, 29% and +11%, respectively in Q3 2021.

Separately, SAH also saw a significant improvement in the company's profitability in the most recent quarter. Sonic Automotive gross profit rose by +27% YoY in Q3 2021, as compared to a milder +11% YoY increase in its top line over the same period. This was largely the result of a +93% YoY jump in gross profit per unit for its new vehicles business and a +32% YoY growth in gross profit per unit for the company's used vehicles segment, as disclosed in SAH's Q3 earnings release. This implies that the lack of supply & inventories in the automotive industry due to the semiconductor chip shortage have helped to drive up prices which benefited Sonic Automotive.

On the flip side, it will be tough for Sonic Automotive to continue beating market expectations. If SAH's earnings growth slows in the coming quarters, this might disappoint the market and lead to a valuation de-rating for the stock.

Notably, Sonic Automotive's degree of earnings surprise (how much actual earnings have exceeded consensus estimates) narrowed from +34% in Q1 2021 and +69% in Q2 2021 to a mere +2% in the recent quarter, as per Seeking Alpha's earnings surprises page for the stock.

At the company's Q3 2021 earnings call on October 28, 2021, Sonic Automotive emphasized that it is "very comfortable that we can sustain the margin levels that we're at", but acknowledged that it is "trying to balance the volume and the excellent margin growth that we saw in the quarter." Obviously, SAH did a very good job in striking a balance between growth and profitability in Q3 2021, and a failure to do the same going forward is likely to result in below-expectations earnings.

Major Acquisition In The Spotlight

Apart from the Q3 2021 financial results, Sonic Automotive's recent M&A transaction is also in the spotlight.

SAH announced on September 22, 2021 that it proposed "to acquire RFJ Auto Partners, Inc." which will "propel Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the U.S." with the addition of "$3.2 billion in annualized revenues." In the announcement, Sonic Automotive referred to RFJ Auto as "a top-15 U.S. dealer group" that has "33 locations in seven states and a portfolio of 16 automotive brands." This transaction is expected to be completed in December this year.

There are two key things to take note with regards to Sonic Automotive's recent proposed deal.

Firstly, Sonic Automotive did not give any specific numbers regarding the deal valuation, when asked by an attendee at its Q3 2021 earnings call about "the multiple you paid" for RFJ Auto.

But SAH did comment at the company's recent results briefing that "we certainly felt that" for "the deals that we've done", valuation multiples are "reasonable" and not "way out of whack." This seems to suggests that Sonic Automotive didn't overpay for RFJ Auto, but it also didn't get a big bargain as well.

Secondly, Sonic Automotive's gross debt-to-equity ratio was a relatively manageable 69% as of September 30, 2021, but the company issued new senior notes to raise $1.15 billion last month and its financial leverage could increase with new acquisitions that are already planned for.

SAH disclosed at its Q3 earnings briefing that "there's more deals in the pipeline", but it assured investors that it will do more M&A but "without having a material impact on our leverage ratio."

The recent RFJ Auto deal appears to be fine, as Sonic Automotive's current debt-to-equity ratio is still relatively low, and the company's comments imply that it didn't acquire RFJ Auto at a huge valuation premium. But with more acquisitions expected to be materialized in the near term, it will be important for investors to watch out for factors such as deal valuation and financial leverage for future M&A transactions.

Valuation And Risk Factors

SAH's current valuations seem to be fair based on a comparison of the stock with its peers.

SAH's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus FY 2021 Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus FY 2022 Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus FY 2021 Return On Assets Or ROA Consensus FY 2022 ROA Sonic Automotive 6.8 6.0 7.6% 7.1% Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 7.4 8.3 8.8% 6.6% Group 1 Automotive (GPI) 5.8 6.1 10.7% 8.6%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Sonic Automotive and its peers trade at forward P/E multiples in the mid-to-high single digit range, and they also boast similar forecasted ROAs in the mid-to-high single digit percentage levels. As such, it is hard to argue that SAH's shares are significantly undervalued, and this supports my case for assigning a Neutral rating to Sonic Automotive.

The key risk factors for SAH are failing to strike a balance between growth and profitability leading to an earnings miss, overpaying for future acquisition targets, and a weakening of the company's balance sheet if it takes on substantial debt to finance future M&A.