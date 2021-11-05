Derick Hudson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How much longer can winners keep winning? HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is continuously proving to a skeptical stock market that the sky is the limit for this inbound CRM superstar, which has already seen its stock price more than double year-to-date. Initially hit harder during the pandemic relative to other SaaS stocks thanks to its focus on smaller clients, HubSpot has bounced back in 2021 with stronger growth rates than it has seen in years. Continued product development and expansion of its portfolio have added even more fuel to the growth story.

HubSpot recently also reported fiscal Q3 results. The reaction has been a seesaw so far: in the immediate aftermath of the earnings release, the stock veered downward despite strong results (a likely reflection of HubSpot's overextended valuation), but eventually corrected itself into a 5% gain.

Data by YCharts

The bull and bear theses: in my view, this is too much risk for little reward

I retain an overall neutral view on HubSpot. I see a fairly balanced picture between risk and reward here. On the positive side of this coin:

Inbound marketing will continue to grow in prominence. Companies are increasingly relying on soft marketing and social media experts to bring in customers, versus direct sales (many salespeople got laid off during the pandemic, and many aren't returning). HubSpot's shares of the overall CRM space will continue expanding.

The company's portfolio now spans a wide array of tools. From Marketing Hub to Operations Hub, now HubSpot is more applicable to a wider proportion of the corporate workforce. The company's opportunities to cross-sell have multiplied.

At the same time, however, there are an evenly balanced spate of risks:

HubSpot, for being a large-cap company, leaves a lot to be desired on profitability. GAAP operating margins are still negative, pro forma margins are still a ways away from hitting the long-term targets, and HubSpot is still far as well from being able to be valued on an earnings basis.

GAAP operating margins are still negative, pro forma margins are still a ways away from hitting the long-term targets, and HubSpot is still far as well from being able to be valued on an earnings basis. Valuation is very steep. After this year's sharp rally, HubSpot is trading at valuation multiples it has never breached before. At current share prices near $820, HubSpot has a market cap of $38.50 billion. After netting off the $1.29 billion of cash and $400.1 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, HubSpot's enterprise value is $37.62 billion. For next fiscal year, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are projecting $1.63 billion in revenue, representing 28% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts HubSpot's valuation multiple at 23.1x EV/FY22 revenue, instantly putting HubSpot in the upper echelon of most expensive SaaS companies in the market.

In my view, it's far too risky to be investing in HubSpot at all-time highs. I prefer to remain on the sidelines here.

Q3 download

While high price remains the key impediment to investing in HubSpot, it's important to acknowledge that the company continues to showcase only strength. Take a look at the Q3 results below:

Figure 1. HubSpot Q3 results

Source: HubSpot Q3 investor presentation

HubSpot's revenue grew at a very impressive 49% y/y pace to $339.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $326.5 million (+43% y/y) by a wide six-point margin. We note that very few companies that have notched a >$1 billion revenue run rate are capable of sustaining a growth pace in the ~50% y/y range. HubSpot did see growth decelerate from 53% y/y in Q2, however, and part of the driver behind this strong growth is easier comps versus the pandemic period last year, a benefit that will begin to fade in Q4. HubSpot's revenue guidance of $356-$358 million for Q4 represents 41-42% y/y growth, though typically HubSpot almost always comes in a few points ahead of its own outlook.

A big driver behind HubSpot's recent growth kick is the continued rollout of new products. Just recently in October, HubSpot's big release was Operations Hub, which is a tool primarily used by SalesOps teams to organize and analyze customer data, and integrate it into business processes. As with most HubSpot products, this module comes at different tiers, starting from a free tier to a basic $45/month package, all the way up to a $2000/month enterprise plan.

Here's HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan on the opportunities that Operations Hub unlocks, made during her prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Earlier this week, we officially launched Operations Hub Enterprise. This is a great example of how we are accelerating innovation in emerging hubs. As you all know, we first launched Operations Hub Starter and Professional earlier this year to help customers get all of their data into HubSpot and build more advanced automated workflows. Now with Operations Hub Enterprise, our customers are able to report on that data in more connected and consistent ways to generate insights to drive growth. We also announced important improvements to Service Hub, including custom surveys and a new customer portal that's currently in public beta. We'll continue to invest so that our individual hubs are powerful and easy to use. But we also know that much of HubSpot's magic comes from how our hubs seamlessly work together. And with more than half of our customers adopting multiple hubs, we know that more and more companies are realizing the unique advantage that comes from managing their entire front office in 1 platform."

HubSpot's average subscription revenue in Q3 grew 9% y/y to just over $10.5k/customer, indicating that its upsell/ "land and expand" strategy is continuing to work.

From a profitability standpoint, HubSpot continues to march upward, but at an admittedly slower pace. The company notched a 10% pro forma operating margin in Q3, up ~2 points from the prior several years:

Figure 2. HubSpot long-term targets

Source: HubSpot Q3 investor presentation

That margin improvement, meanwhile, was driven by a corresponding decline in R&D costs as a percentage of revenue. HubSpot is falling in-line with its profitability/growth framework, which says that as long as the company is growing north of >30% y/y, it should be gaining operating margins at a 1-2 point pace. When growth slows down to 30% y/y, it wants to achieve 2-3 points of margin gain, and below 30% it wants to gain margins at a 3-4 point pace. HubSpot is likely several years away from hitting its terminal/goal operating margin of 20-25%, though we note that its combination of ~50% revenue growth plus 10% pro forma operating margins positions the stock very favorably from a "Rule of 40" perspective.

Key takeaways

It's tough to not be bullish on HubSpot after seeing the consistency of its growth (despite its now towering scale) and the promise of continued expansion that comes with additional product rollouts. At the same time, with HubSpot stock already trading north of >20x forward revenue, it's also tough to see the stock continuing to rise. Maintain caution here.