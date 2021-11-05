Investors in the biotech sector are closely watching Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) as the most likely candidates to bring new treatment options to Alzheimer's patients in desperate need of innovation to the current standard of care. It's highly likely all 3 companies will enter the market at some point but what drug candidate becomes the standard of care in the space will make a world of difference on the performance of each of these investments. I am of the belief that Cassava Sciences will come out on top as it will be used to treat 100% of the patient population perhaps in combination with another drug candidate. Furthermore, the market has already given it a premium valuation over its peers based on their data. Even after a 50% haircut Cassava Sciences remains on top based on market cap. I will explore on this article why recent events make Cassava Sciences even more compelling while making the case that Cortexyme still has a chance at entering the space. Finally, I will lightly touch on why Anavex 2-73 could be a combo treatment used with Simufilam.

Since my last article was published many new developments have occurred that are making Cassava Sciences primed for a breakout above $100. I believe the risk-reward here is unlike anything I have seen recently in clinical-stage biotechs and the battle between bulls and bears will be epic with bulls regaining control this week of the narrative after a 40% intraday rally on November 2, 2021, and another 51% rally as of the writing of this article on November 4, 2021, after the company published that the Journal of Neuroscience found no evidence of data manipulation. According to ORTEX data, shorts had doubled their short positions to approximately 40% of the free float at an average price of $52 to $68 which is putting them at a very uncomfortable position. I believe bulls have been finally vindicated after suffering much emotional pain and suffering. I quote from my last article:

But what short-sellers have done at Cassava Sciences is just totally and completely distasteful while the families of 6.2 million Americans are waiting for any kind of treatment that offers hope for their loved ones. I am all for justice but the Citizen Petition was nothing short of a dump and cover short selling scam which I hope is eventually prosecuted by the SEC!

We still need to see justice done against the manipulators but at least seeing their profits evaporate is a good first step.

Switching gears, Anavex Life Sciences has pushed out of recent resistance to make new 3-month highs as enthusiasm grows after Cortexyme plunge. It's likely Anavex and Cassava will emerge as the contenders for the class pending additional data.

Cortexyme Failure Pushes Cassava and Anavex to the Front

On October 26, 2021, Pfizer-backed Cortexyme reported Alzheimer's data that failed to meet its primary endpoints. I won't dig into all the specifics of the GAIN Trial (except for the most important ones) but part of what Cortexyme wanted to prove was that P. Gingivalis infection was directly related to Alzheimer's disease. By eradicating P. Gingivalis the hope was to slow cognitive decline. However, not all patients responded to treatment and only about half of the patients saw a 57% cognitive decline response. Though it was not a complete failure, COR388 is highly toxic to the liver and can't be given to all patients as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Furthermore, P. Gingivalis is not the cause of Alzheimer's disease but rather it's present in some patients and when COR388 is given to those patients their cognitive decline slows. Why is this significant? Because if P. Gingivalis (which is a mouth infection that usually shows greater concentration on the elderly population) would have shown to be the cause of Alzheimer's disease, then its eradication would have been the cure for all patients. A simple test for P. Gingivalis on patients could detect the presence of the infection early on, then treatment with COR388 would proceed and prevent patients from developing Alzheimer's disease. Under such a scenario, Cassava Sciences' Simufilam would be left with a reduced patient population to repair misfolded proteins in the brain. COR388 would have become the standard of care upstream in the disease.

However, the 57% slowing of cognitive decline in 50% of the patients that responded is huge and the market is perhaps overpunishing Cortexyme on such an astonishing achievement. The usual 30/30 rule for the FDA would almost guarantee that COR388 will eventually gain approval. (30% of patients getting a response of at least a 30% disease progression alteration) If I were to speculate about why Cortexyme was down 70% was because liver enzyme levels were three times the upper limit normal indicating very high levels of toxicity. However, even with a black box warning, it's very likely that COR388 would become a blockbuster if Anavex and Cassava Sciences candidates weren't racing to enter the market. The 50% of the population of 643 participants in the GAIN Trial that experienced a 57% slowing of cognitive decline is huge by any measure.

Why then is Cortexyme being punished? My answer is Cassava Sciences. Because COR388 can't be used on all patients and isn't the cause of Alzheimer's disease the market will now place Simufilam as the most likely candidate to treat the general Alzheimer's population. The zero toxicity of Simufilam will allow close to 100% of the patients to take it in the hopes of reversing cognition decline. Furthermore, it's shown that all Alzheimer's disease patients suffer from misfolded Filamin A proteins and Simufilam helps those proteins go back to their original shape.

P. Gingivalis is a step better than Amyloid Beta but a step lesser than Anavex 2-73

For years, all Alzheimer's research has been based on Amyloid Beta buildup on Alzheimer's patients. Researchers thought that clearing the Amyloid Beta buildup would help the brain work better. However, more recent data has seemed to come to the conclusion that when Filamin A is misfolded the natural response of the brain is to entrap such proteins with Amyloid Beta. It's in simple terms the body's natural immune response. In low levels, Amyloid Beta doesn't interfere with brain function. However, excessive buildup eventually causes brain fibers to suffer damage and connections to be lost. COR388 could be Similar to Anavex 2-73 mode of action in that excessive P. Gingivalis could be causing the body to produce excessive inflammatory mediator peroxynitrite in the brain which when generated in excess may damage cells by oxidizing and nitrating cellular components. Anavex 2-73 mode of action is to inhibit the formation of peroxynitrite, removing it, and partially reversing the damage. COR388 could be doing the same function if P. Gingivalis is causing the body to produce excess peroxynitrite in the body.

If multiple diseases (including P. Gingivalis) are causing the body to produce excess peroxynitrite, then Anavex 2-73 could be the solution to all patients in preventing oxidation and Anavex 2-73 would end on top of COR388. However, early data has also shown that drugs that limit the formation of peroxynitrite such as Anavex 2-73, Trappsol Cyclo and GV-971 lead to improvements for short periods of time of around 6 months.

The best clue as to whether COR388 or Anavex 2-73 will end as the first-line treatment will be when Anavex reports its phase 2/3 results in the second half of 2022. If Anavex 2-73 achieves a response in more than 50% of the patient population, it would put Anavex one step ahead of Cortexyme in patients. (It's all about whether Oxidation and Nitration is upstream or downstream from P. Gingivalis on the disease progression.) If oxidation and nitration is yet another subset like P. Gingivalis of what causes patients to develop Alzheimer's disease, Anavex could easily crater and become the less likely option to treat Alzheimer's disease. For example, assume in a placebo-controlled environment only 30% of patients respond to Anavex 2-73 vs the 50% to COR388. It could therefore be assumed 50% of Alzheimer's patients get the disease because of P. Gingivalis while 30% of patients get it from excessive oxidation and nitration in the brain with the remaining 20% unknown. In this imaginary case both Anavex 2-73 and COR388 would be at the same level in disease progression treating different samples of the whole population with Anavex treating the smaller subset while Cortexyme treating the larger subset.

Cassava Sciences takes the lead

With the 12 month open-label data still showing continual improvement in cognition of Alzheimer's patients, Cassava Sciences has taken the lead as the most promising treatment for patients going forward. All patients with Alzheimer's disease have misfolded Filamin A proteins that Simufilam helps repair. That's a fact. Then, Simufilam has a safety profile unlike any other which means it's likely to be taken by almost every patient if approved. Since every patient suffers cognition deterioration and Simufilam is the only candidate that's improving cognition over a long period of time, it's likely to become the standard of care going forward. More likely however, is that Simufilam will be taken as a combo with other treatments. COR388 only achieved a 57% slowdown and not a reversal of cognition decline. Therefore, it's likely that COR388 will be combined with Simufilam if approved while eradicating P. Gingivalis presence in patients. Same goes with Anavex 2-73.

Bull Case for Cassava Sciences

The bull case for Cassava Sciences lies with the fact that's likely to become a standard of care for nearly 100% of patients regardless of whatever else drug comes into the market. Just like in oncology, it's very likely that the best results for patients will arise from a combination of treatments. And Simufilam seems to be the foundation for which all combinations will arise from given its safety profile.

In my last article, I mentioned the possibility that Cassava Sciences could even get early approval in 2022 as interim data becomes available to the FDA or based on the results of 12 month placebo-controlled data. I expect Simufilam to be in the market between March 2023 and February 2024. I will use the safest scenario which is that the FDA will feel a lot of pressure to give conditional approval after the 12-month placebo-controlled data. With most treatments in development and on the market only showing progress for 6 months the FDA is likely to give early conditional approval based on the first data set. Allowing all patients to be on Placebo for an 18-month period could put those patients at risk of permanent cognitive decline even if later on they are put on Simufilam.

Summary

There's still much we don't understand about Alzheimer's disease and that's a very sad reality. The need for better treatments is very real and every data readout from Anavex, Cortexyme, Cassava Sciences and many more companies to come will put us one step closer to getting more answers. Don't invest more than 5% of your capital on any of these companies as the risk is too big but the payoff if any of them succeed will more than make up for the possible losses. My hope for these companies is that they succeed and that their investors can reap rewards and patients can find hope. It has been an epic week of Cassava Investors and sometimes in life there's something called Karma.