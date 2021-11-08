NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is a Houston based microcap E&P that focuses its efforts in the West African country of Gabon. It has recently completed some workovers on a key project using an HWU-hydraulic workover unit, and bought out the interest of former partner, Sasol, at Etame bringing EGY's interest to 58.8%. A couple of things regarding these points will be discussed in some detail. The fact they went to the expense of purchasing their own HWU is intriguing to me, and will discuss why this might be problematic for the company. I will probably bore you to tears about that, but bear with me as it has a bearing on whether or not we should consider them.

The company has grown reserves and increased production, and stands to benefit its increased asset base. It has also made a strategic change from an FPSO to a FSO for offloading crude in a drive to lower costs. The company notes in the linked press release that this change will-

Significantly reduce storage and offloading costs by almost 50%, increase effective capacity for storage by over 50%, and is expected to lead to an extension of the economic field life, resulting in a corresponding increase in recovery and reserves at Etame.

Source: EGY

Source: EGY

It has also gotten some new exploration blocks in Gabon and the neighboring country of Equatorial Guinea. Given the growth its production and rise in Brent this quarter, we expect EGY's results will be pretty good.

The company's stock price rose about 30% from the mid-$2's to about $3.40 in the last two weeks of September, but have hovered at that point since. Let's have a look at the company and decide if we want in at this point.

The thesis for EGY

Based in Houston the company pursues work in the developing countries of Ghana and now Equatorial Guinea-EG. Usually when you fly to Africa from the U.S., you have to go to Europe first, connect and then fly to wherever you are going on the continent. That's a long trip from HQ to the field office, but they've been doing it since 1985. The company was the discoverer of the Etame field in 1998 and has since added satellite discoveries at SE Etame, Avouma and Ebouri - now all producing. Growth prospects include workovers on existing platforms and new exploration blocks in Gabon and EG.

On the contrary side of things, they are going to have to front some capex to modify the FSO, so the impact of the cost savings will be blunted for a few quarters.

A HWU...hmmm

Owning one of these is an interesting decision on the part of EGY. Oil companies are not generally good owners of assets of this type. If they were, the rental industry would be much smaller. I promise you that you are looking at several million dollars mounted on the well head. I presume part of the motivation here is to control rental costs, which can be pretty high for this piece of kit. That's applaudable. But, (there's always a but, right?) it comes with a lot of baggage. We will discuss briefly.

Here's the thing about a HWU, you are working on a "live" well with pressure at the surface. It's about the most dangerous thing you can do in the oilfield. When you add in the risk of the reason you use an HWU is that the well is broken, you compound the danger. Speaking as someone who's done a lot of HWU and Coiled Tubing (reeled vs jointed pipe) work, often times the oil company thinks they know what the problem is only to find out differently, after a nasty surprise on the well.

The most common reason to deploy a HWU is to clean out sand from wells that in many cases cannot support a full column of fluid due to reservoir depletion. All wells will eventually produce sand-the particulate grains of which the reservoir is made, and if the well is going to continue to be produced must be removed. Hence the HWU. The fact that Etame wells are on ESP-Electric Submersible Pump service indicates to me that enhanced lift is required to produce these wells. It should also be noted that ESPs and sand are incompatible beyond a certain, very limited extent.

Sand cleanouts generally go pretty smoothly, but are fraught with peril for the reservoir, the integrity of the well, and of course the good people on the HWU. The fact there is sand means something bad happened to the well and you have to fix it in order for it to flow. This is not to say these operations don't happen frequently-every day around the world, they do. But it is generally done with companies that specialize in this sort of work and do a lot of safety training. I find that companies that want to cut the middle-man (service company) out, are cutting corners other places as well. That scares me a teensy bit.

One final point on the technical side. The fact that these cleanouts are occurring often enough the company took on the risk of owning a HWU, suggests issues with completion practices (too technical and involved to delve into here), issues with production, (too technical and involved to go into here but generally are associated with increasing water cut-which is not a good thing), or both.

On the plus side

Having an HWU isn't all bad, my comments above notwithstanding. If they maintain the equipment, train their people and staff the operation appropriately, EGY has little if any mobilization cost, and can move on to a well immediately. Assuming things go well in the cleanout, the well is restored to production after a short interval, minimizing lost revenue. A lot of "if's" in that sentence. Fair and balanced, that's me.

Here's what management has to say about the HWU

George Maxwell, CEO comments:

We purchased the mobile hydraulic workover unit earlier this year to allow us to quickly and efficiently react to ESP failures and to proactively prevent ESP failures as we deemed necessary. This allows us to maximize production and even incrementally increase production, which is particularly attractive in the current price environment. We will continue to efficiently operate at Etame which generates strong cash flow to fund our accretive strategic initiatives.

Source

On to the business side of things

VAALCO's costs all-in costs on Etame run about $40/bbl. Currently with Brent at $85 they are raking in the cash. At $75 Brent the project $32 mm of free cash for the year.

Source

A one-time $22.7 mm tax gain boosted net income to $31.7 mm. Adjusted net income came to $10 mm for the quarter, about 10% less than the second quarter, and probably the result of a $5 mm hedging loss. They grew production 15% to 741,000K bbls in a period that included a 7-day turnaround, with average price realizations of $73.02/bbl. Capex of $4.4 mm in the quarter was covered by cash flow and cash on the books rose to $52 mm. The company has no long term debt.

Risks

A tiny company like EGY comes with outsized risks in terms of commodity prices. To control those they hedge their production. EGY had about half their production hedged in the low sixties to low seventies. Not terrible, but it cost them some money '21, as we noted.

Then are the risks we've discussed about that HWU. I hate to keep harping on this as they seem to be handling it well. If that continues then Fluidsdoc is just an old worry wart. If not, things could get expensive.

They seem to have a good and long-standing government relationship in Ghana, so no worries there really. The relationship in EG is new. EG is a sophisticated player with decades of experience working with IOC's. The reverse is also true for EGY, so this is remote risk.

Your takeaway

I am ready to give the company the benefit of the doubt on the HWU. They've completed two pump changes and ancillary work and added an incremental 1,050 BOPD. I am probably being a little over-analytical about the ramifications of this piece of kit. As I noted this is a depleted field they are still producing by way of ESPs, so you're going to make sand and water. It doesn't matter, they are making money at current prices, and that's what does matter.

Notably as well, the reduction in lightering costs with the FSO will become accretive in the latter part of 2022.

They have a drilling program for Etame 8H-ST (ST usually means side-track, meaning they are recovering a platform slot and will use it to drill a new well) that will add another 7-8K BOPD.

Future expansion in Gabon is possible with the new licenses that have been granted. Once the 3D seismic is processed for the new blocks in Ghana, a drilling campaign will surely follow with easy hookup to existing platforms.

The company was up 15% November 4th on the release of their earnings report. At the current price, EGY is selling at about 2X EBITDAX, and gives some room for investors coming in at this level. On a price to flowing barrels they are trading at $24K per bbl, again not an extreme situation. If the new well comes in at the expected rates, then the P/FB metric could substantially improve.

Putting everything in context, EGY is up about 40% in 6-weeks. I don't like to chase companies with that kind of momentum. Gravity will take hold at some point and I can take another look. As such, I am not ready to jump in and must give them a neutral rating, particularly in light of the sell-off crude is seeing. If they were to break below $3.00 I might be tempted.