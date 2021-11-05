Getty Images/Getty Images News

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posts the highest delivery rates for electric vehicles of the top 3 Chinese EV startups. The EV maker is growing sales the fastest and is expected to ramp up sales considerably in the next five years. XPeng is also nearing its profitability point.

The Chinese EV market opportunity is immense

XPeng is one of top 3 Chinese EV makers that have made a name for themselves through the rapid development of new all-electric sport utility vehicle models. Besides XPeng, which is most famous for the P7 smart sports sedan and the G3/G3i smart SUVs, two other Chinese EV startups are competing for growth in the EV segment: NIO (NIO) and Li Auto (LI). NIO currently produces the ES6, the ES8 and the ES6 which are all-electric sport utility vehicles that are already available for purchase. NIO is set to debut a new all-electric passenger sedan, dubbed the ET7, in FY 2022. Li Auto is essentially a one-product company: it sells the Li ONE sport utility quite successfully in the Chinese market.

The Chinese EV market is one of the most attractive market for manufacturers worldwide. This is because China has a large population size of 1.4B, which makes the country the largest market for electric vehicles, and because the Chinese government is heavily supporting EV adoption. China has one of the fastest EV adoption rates in the world, in part because of generous government subsidies from the central government and municipalities around the country. Since China heavily encourages the purchase of EVs -- it wants 20% of new vehicles sold by 2025 to be electric vehicles and see an EV share of 50% by 2035.

These factors and policies make China one of the most attractive markets for EV startups. In 2020, 1.3M electric vehicles were sold in China and today the country has the largest stock of EV in the entire world. China's EV leadership position is strengthening and the country is set to have a leading role in EV adoption over at least the next two decades.

(Source: World Economic Forum)

Surging delivery growth for XPeng..

And Xpeng is crushing it. In October, XPeng sold 10,138 smart electric vehicles, representing a 233% year over year growth. October was the second month in which XPeng delivered more than 10,000 vehicles, and that's despite supply chain challenges that are severely impacting the production rates of XPeng's rivals. The growth rate is by far the largest growth rate among the top three EV makers. NIO's growth rate in October decreased 27.5% due to a factory adjustments and continued supply chain challenges and the EV startup delivered just 3,667 vehicles. Li Auto, which just sells one passenger vehicle, delivered 7,649 Li ONE SUVs.

XPeng's deliveries have surged in FY 2021 due to accelerating EV adoption and strong customer uptake of XPeng's EV models.

(Source: InsideEVs)

XPeng is beating its rivals in delivery growth rates and the EV maker is expected to ramp up revenues significantly because of it. In FY 2020, XPeng achieved revenues of 5.8B Chinese Yuan ($895.7M), more than double the amount of revenues of the year-earlier period. The EV maker is not yet profitable but expected to generate profits by FY 2024.

(Source: XPeng)

Expect a massive ramp in revenues

The market expects XPeng to grow EV revenues from $2.98B in FY 2021 to $22.77B by FY 2026. This calculates to an annual revenue growth rate of 50% over the next five years. NIO is expected to grow revenues 38% annually over the same time frame. For now, NIO's market value is about twice as large as XPeng's, but XPeng could catch up fast if delivery growth rates continue to surpass NIO's. NIO also has an advantage over XPeng regarding revenue size. NIO's revenues are about 90% larger than XPeng's revenues. Since XPeng is ramping production up faster than NIO, the gaps between the firm's market capitalizations and revenues could decrease significantly by 2025. XPeng celebrated 100,000 cumulative deliveries in October while NIO's cumulative deliveries for the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 145,703 vehicles at the end of last month. XPeng might be catching up to NIO faster than expected and XPeng could get rewarded with a higher valuation once it surpasses NIO.

XPeng is expected to have revenues of $5.12B next year, implying a P-S ratio of 7.8. NIO is set to generate $9.50B in revenues next year, which calculates to a P-S ratio of 7.16. The difference in P-S ratios between XPeng and NIO is not that large but there is a world of difference between the two EV markers regarding delivery growth rates!

Data by YCharts

Revenue estimates for both EV makers are rising...

Data by YCharts

Risks with XPeng

XPeng is growing fast and navigating the supply chain crisis a lot better than NIO. Both companies can be expected to debut new complimentary passenger vehicles in the future to increase the density of their product lineups. XPeng is more expensive than NIO, but is also growing deliveries at twice the rate NIO is making deliveries at. From a macro perspective, both companies have the same risks. Chinese companies are subject to regulatory intervention on behalf of the CCP in China which could make them less attractive as investments for non-Chinese investors. From a commercial and market opportunity perspective, both NIO and XPeng face very attractive long term growth prospects in the world's largest EV market.

Final thoughts

XPeng might be an even better choice than NIO, chiefly because XPeng is growing so much faster. The price for XPeng's growth is slightly higher than NIO's growth, but XPeng has a much smaller market capitalization and revenue line and therefore a lot more potential for growth. While I like NIO, XPeng is definitely looking like an underdog with serious potential, if the EV startup can sustain its delivery growth rates!